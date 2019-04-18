FLS Nightly Scoreboard Graphic - Spring Sports

Schedules are subject to change and we will update when we are made aware of changes due to any current or impending weather or other reasons.

 

Thursday, April 18

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Courtland 1, Riverbend 0

Chancellor 8, James Monroe 0

Spotsylvania 4, Caroline 3

Monticello at Orange, 7

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Courtland 1, Riverbend 0

Spotsylvania 5, Caroline 0

Chancellor 4, James Monroe 2

Orange at Monticello, 7

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

North Stafford 9, Bamberg-Ehrhardt (S.C.) 2 (Mingo Bay Classic; Myrtle Beach, S.C.)

Fredericksburg Christian vs. Trinity Christian, 4:30 (at Poplar Tree Park)

Chancellor 13, James Monroe 2

Essex 8, Colonial Beach 5

Washington & Lee at Lancaster, 5:30

Riverbend 4, Courtland 1

Culpeper at Eastern View, 6

Monticello 7, Orange 4

Spotsylvania 14, Caroline 3

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Chancellor 23, James Monroe 2

Colonial Beach at Essex, 5

Washington & Lee at Lancaster, 5:30

Riverbend 7, Courtland 1

Caroline 10, Spotsylvania 9

Monticello at Orange, 6

PPD.—Fredericksburg Christian at Foxcroft

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE

Fredericksburg Christian at Wakefield, 4

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE

Riverbend 10, Massaponax 8

Eastern View at Charlottesville, 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Riverbend 7, Culpeper 2

Spotsylvania at Chancellor, 4

James Monroe 9, Courtland 0 (1st match)

James Monroe 7, Courtland 2 (2nd match)

Monticello at Orange, 5

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Riverbend at Culpeper, 3:30

James Monroe 6, Courtland 3 (1st match)

James Monroe d. Courtland (2nd match)

Chancellor 7, Spotsylvania 2

Orange at Monticello, 5

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

FCS vs. DAC Opponent, 4 (at Evergreen Country Club)

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

Caroline, Courtland at Woodberry Forest, 3:30

Culpeper, Madison County at William Monroe, 4:30

