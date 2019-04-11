Schedules are subject to change and we will update when we are made aware of changes due to any current or impending weather or other reasons.
Thursday, April 11
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Mountain View 1, Colonial Forge 0
Brooke Point 1, Stafford 0
Courtland 3, Spotsylvania 0
Riverbend 2, North Stafford 1
Chancellor 3, Eastern View 0
Caroline at James Monroe, 7
Monticello 4, Louisa 1
Western Albemarle 9, Orange 1
Culpeper 1, Warren County 0
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Fredericksburg Christian at Seton, 4
Wakefield d. Fredericksburg Academy
North Stafford 1, Riverbend 1
Mountain View 6, Colonial Forge 0
Courtland 3, Spotsylvania 1
Eastern View 5, Chancellor 0
James Monroe at Caroline, 7
Brooke Point 4, Stafford 1
Monticello 7, Louisa 0
Orange at Western Albemarle, 7
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Highland at Fredericksburg Christian, 4 (at Va. Sports Complex)
Northumberland 7, Colonial Beach 6
Washington & Lee at Rappahannock, 5
Chancellor 13, Eastern View 5
Caroline 17, James Monroe 3
Courtland at Spotsylvania, 6
Colonial Forge 14, Mountain View 2
North Stafford 5, Riverbend 3
Stafford 8, Brooke Point 1
Warren County 12, Culpeper 5
Monticello 5, Louisa 2
Orange 4, Western Albemarle 3
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Colonial Beach at Northumberland, 5
Washington & Lee at Rappahannock, 5
Eastern View 12, Chancellor 9
Caroline at James Monroe, 5
Courtland 8, Spotsylvania 2
Mountain View 5, Colonial Forge 0
Riverbend 1, North Stafford 0
Brooke Point 11, Stafford 1
Monticello 12, Louisa 7
Western Albemarle at Orange, 6
Warren County 6, Culpeper 5
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE
Wakefield 10, Fredericksburg Christian 9
Fauquier at Culpeper, 7
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE
Highland d. Fredericksburg Academy
Eastern View 16, Liberty 12
James Monroe 19, Kettle Run 11
Culpeper at Fauquier, 7
Colonial Forge 19 T.C. Williams 8
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Mountain View 6, Colonial Forge 3
North Stafford at Riverbend, 3:30
Stafford 6, Brooke Point 3
Caroline at Eastern View, 4
Courtland 9, Chancellor 0
James Monroe 9, King George 0
Warren County 6, Culpeper 3
Monticello 7, Louisa 2
Western Albemarle at Orange, 6
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Stafford 7, Brooke Point 2
Colonial Forge 5, Mountain View 4
Riverbend 6, North Stafford 3
Eastern View at Caroline, 4
Courtland 9, Chancellor 0
James Monroe 8, King George 1
Warren County 5, Culpeper 4
Monticello 9, Louisa 0
Orange at Western Albemarle, 5
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Fredericksburg Christian vs. Steward, 4 (at Independence Golf Club)