FLS Nightly Scoreboard Graphic - Spring Sports

Schedules are subject to change and we will update when we are made aware of changes due to any current or impending weather or other reasons.

 

Thursday, April 11

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Mountain View 1, Colonial Forge 0

Brooke Point 1, Stafford 0

Courtland 3, Spotsylvania 0

Riverbend 2, North Stafford 1

Chancellor 3, Eastern View 0

Caroline at James Monroe, 7

Monticello 4, Louisa 1

Western Albemarle 9, Orange 1

Culpeper 1, Warren County 0

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Fredericksburg Christian at Seton, 4

Wakefield d. Fredericksburg Academy

North Stafford 1, Riverbend 1

Mountain View 6, Colonial Forge 0

Courtland 3, Spotsylvania 1

Eastern View 5, Chancellor 0

James Monroe at Caroline, 7

Brooke Point 4, Stafford 1

Monticello 7, Louisa 0

Orange at Western Albemarle, 7

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Highland at Fredericksburg Christian, 4 (at Va. Sports Complex)

Northumberland 7, Colonial Beach 6

Washington & Lee at Rappahannock, 5

Chancellor 13, Eastern View 5

Caroline 17, James Monroe 3

Courtland at Spotsylvania, 6

Colonial Forge 14, Mountain View 2

North Stafford 5, Riverbend 3

Stafford 8, Brooke Point 1

Warren County 12, Culpeper 5

Monticello 5, Louisa 2

Orange 4, Western Albemarle 3

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Colonial Beach at Northumberland, 5

Washington & Lee at Rappahannock, 5

Eastern View 12, Chancellor 9

Caroline at James Monroe, 5

Courtland 8, Spotsylvania 2

Mountain View 5, Colonial Forge 0

Riverbend 1, North Stafford 0

Brooke Point 11, Stafford 1

Monticello 12, Louisa 7

Western Albemarle at Orange, 6

Warren County 6, Culpeper 5

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE

Wakefield 10, Fredericksburg Christian 9

Fauquier at Culpeper, 7

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE

Highland d. Fredericksburg Academy

Eastern View 16, Liberty 12

James Monroe 19, Kettle Run 11

Culpeper at Fauquier, 7

Colonial Forge 19 T.C. Williams 8

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Mountain View 6, Colonial Forge 3

North Stafford at Riverbend, 3:30

Stafford 6, Brooke Point 3

Caroline at Eastern View, 4

Courtland 9, Chancellor 0

James Monroe 9, King George 0

Warren County 6, Culpeper 3

Monticello 7, Louisa 2

Western Albemarle at Orange, 6

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Stafford 7, Brooke Point 2

Colonial Forge 5, Mountain View 4

Riverbend 6, North Stafford 3

Eastern View at Caroline, 4

Courtland 9, Chancellor 0

James Monroe 8, King George 1

Warren County 5, Culpeper 4

Monticello 9, Louisa 0

Orange at Western Albemarle, 5

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Fredericksburg Christian vs. Steward, 4 (at Independence Golf Club)

