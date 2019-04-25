Schedules are subject to change and we will update when we are made aware of changes due to any current or impending weather or other reasons.
Thursday, April 25
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Grafton 1, King George 0
Albemarle at Louisa, 7
Charlottesville at Orange, 7
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Caroline 5, Hermitage 2
Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 6:45
Louisa at Albemarle, 7
Orange at Charlottesville, 7
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Riverbend at Courtland, 1
Colonial Beach 18, Washington & Lee 11
King George at Mountain View, 6
Spotsylvania 9, Massaponax 7
Albemarle at Louisa, 6
Charlottesville at Orange, 6:30
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Brooke Point 2, Colonial Forge 0
Colonial Beach at Washington & Lee, 5
Mountain View 1, King George 0
Albemarle at Louisa, 6
Massaponax 7, Spotsylvania 3
Charlottesville at Orange, 7
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE
Stafford 7, North Stafford 5
Colonial Forge 17, Brooke Point 7
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE
Colonial Forge 18, Brooke Point 1
North Stafford 16, Stafford 12
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Brooke Point 5, Colonial Forge 4
Mountain View 8, Stafford 1
Albemarle at Louisa, 5
Charlottesville at Orange, 5
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 2:30
Stafford 6, Mountain View 3
Louisa at Albemarle, 5
Orange at Charlottesville, 5
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
Washington & Lee, Charles City, King & Queen at Middlesex, 4