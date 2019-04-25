FLS Nightly Scoreboard Graphic - Spring Sports

Thursday, April 25

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Grafton 1, King George 0

Albemarle at Louisa, 7

Charlottesville at Orange, 7

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Caroline 5, Hermitage 2

Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 6:45

Louisa at Albemarle, 7

Orange at Charlottesville, 7

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Riverbend at Courtland, 1

Colonial Beach 18, Washington & Lee 11

King George at Mountain View, 6

Spotsylvania 9, Massaponax 7

Albemarle at Louisa, 6

Charlottesville at Orange, 6:30

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Brooke Point 2, Colonial Forge 0

Colonial Beach at Washington & Lee, 5

Mountain View 1, King George 0

Albemarle at Louisa, 6

Massaponax 7, Spotsylvania 3

Charlottesville at Orange, 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE

Stafford 7, North Stafford 5

Colonial Forge 17, Brooke Point 7

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE

Colonial Forge 18, Brooke Point 1

North Stafford 16, Stafford 12

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Brooke Point 5, Colonial Forge 4

Mountain View 8, Stafford 1

Albemarle at Louisa, 5

Charlottesville at Orange, 5

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 2:30

Stafford 6, Mountain View 3

Louisa at Albemarle, 5

Orange at Charlottesville, 5

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

Washington & Lee, Charles City, King & Queen at Middlesex, 4

