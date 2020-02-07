Friday, Feb. 7
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Randolph Macon at Fredericksburg Academy, 5:30
Massaponax at North Stafford, 6:30
Chancellor at Eastern View, 6:30
Caroline at Spotsylvania, 6:30
Middleburg at Carmel, 6:30
Mountain View at Stafford, 7
Colonial Beach at Northumberland, 7
Essex at Washington & Lee, 7
Liberty at Culpeper, 7
Fuqua at Fredericksburg Christian, 7:15
Louisa at Orange, 7:30
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Randolph Macon at Fredericksburg Academy, 4
Fuqua at Fredericksburg Christian, 5:45
Mountain View at Stafford, 5:15
North Stafford at Massaponax, 6:30
Brooke Point at Riverbend, 6:30
Eastern View at Chancellor, 6:30
Spotsylvania at Caroline, 6:30
Culpeper at Liberty, 7
Orange at Louisa, 7:30
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Battlefield District Championships at Courtland, 4:30
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.