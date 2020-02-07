High school sports: Nightly scoreboard logo

Friday, Feb. 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Randolph Macon at Fredericksburg Academy, 5:30

Massaponax at North Stafford, 6:30

Chancellor at Eastern View, 6:30

Caroline at Spotsylvania, 6:30

Middleburg at Carmel, 6:30

Mountain View at Stafford, 7

Colonial Beach at Northumberland, 7

Essex at Washington & Lee, 7

Liberty at Culpeper, 7

Fuqua at Fredericksburg Christian, 7:15

Louisa at Orange, 7:30

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Randolph Macon at Fredericksburg Academy, 4

Fuqua at Fredericksburg Christian, 5:45

Mountain View at Stafford, 5:15

North Stafford at Massaponax, 6:30

Brooke Point at Riverbend, 6:30

Eastern View at Chancellor, 6:30

Spotsylvania at Caroline, 6:30

Culpeper at Liberty, 7

Orange at Louisa, 7:30

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Battlefield District Championships at Courtland, 4:30

