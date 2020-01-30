Thursday, Jan. 30
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain View at Riverbend, 6:30
Eastern View 72, King George 58
Massaponax at Chancellor, 7:30
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg Academy at Quantico, 6
Massaponax at Chancellor, 6
King George at Eastern View, 6:30
Lancaster at Colonial Beach, 7
Rappahannock at Washington & Lee, 7
HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS
Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, Stafford at Mountain View, 6
