FLS Nightly Scoreboard Graphic - Spring Sports

Schedules are subject to change and we will update when we are made aware of changes due to any current or impending weather or other reasons.

 

Tuesday, April 30

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Riverbend at Colonial Forge, 6:30

Massaponax at Mountain View, 6:30

North Stafford at Stafford, 6:30

James Monroe at Courtland, 6:45

King George at Caroline, 7

Spotsylvania at Chancellor, 7

Skyline at Culpeper, 7

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Trinity Christian at Fredericksburg Academy, 4:15

Grace Christian at Carmel, 4:30

Mountain View at Massaponax, 6:30

Stafford at North Stafford, 6:30

Colonial Forge at Riverbend, 6:30

Courtland at James Monroe, 6:45

Caroline at King George, 7

Chancellor at Spotsylvania, 7

Culpeper at Skyline, 7

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Rappahannock at Washington & Lee, 5

Northumberland at Colonial Beach, 5

King George vs. Caroline, 5 (at Bowling Green Stadium)

Riverbend at Colonial Forge, 6

Massaponax at Mountain View, 6

Stafford 3, North Stafford 0

Spotsylvania at Chancellor, 6

Culpeper at Skyline, 6

Louisa at Western Albemarle, 6:30

Orange at Fluvanna, 7:30

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Eastern View at Courtland, 4:30

Rappahannock at Washington & Lee, 5

Northumberland at Colonial Beach, 5

King George at Caroline, 5

Spotsylvania at Chancellor, 5

Riverbend at Colonial Forge, 6

Massaponax at Mountain View, 6

North Stafford at Stafford, 6

Culpeper at Skyline, 6

Louisa at Western Albemarle, 6

Orange at Fluvanna, 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE

Tandem Friends at Fredericksburg Academy, 4

Orange at Eastern View, 7

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE

Oakcrest at Fredericksburg Academy, 4

Eastern View at Orange, 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Riverbend at Colonial Forge, 3:30

North Stafford at Stafford, 3:30

Fredericksburg Academy at Randolph-Macon Academy, 4

Massaponax at Mountain View, 4

Courtland at Eastern View, 4

Spotsylvania at James Monroe, 4

Chancellor at King George, 4

Skyline at Culpeper, 4

Louisa at Western Albemarle, 5

Orange at Fluvanna, 5

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Mountain View at Massaponax, 3:30

Stafford at North Stafford, 3:30

Colonial Forge at Riverbend, 3:30

Eastern View at Courtland, 4

King George at Chancellor, 4

James Monroe at Spotsylvania, 4

Culpeper at Skyline, 4

Western Albemarle at Louisa, 5

Fluvanna at Orange, 5

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

Jefferson District championship, 3 (at Fluvanna)

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments