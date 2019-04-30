Schedules are subject to change and we will update when we are made aware of changes due to any current or impending weather or other reasons.
Tuesday, April 30
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Riverbend at Colonial Forge, 6:30
Massaponax at Mountain View, 6:30
North Stafford at Stafford, 6:30
James Monroe at Courtland, 6:45
King George at Caroline, 7
Spotsylvania at Chancellor, 7
Skyline at Culpeper, 7
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Trinity Christian at Fredericksburg Academy, 4:15
Grace Christian at Carmel, 4:30
Mountain View at Massaponax, 6:30
Stafford at North Stafford, 6:30
Colonial Forge at Riverbend, 6:30
Courtland at James Monroe, 6:45
Caroline at King George, 7
Chancellor at Spotsylvania, 7
Culpeper at Skyline, 7
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Rappahannock at Washington & Lee, 5
Northumberland at Colonial Beach, 5
King George vs. Caroline, 5 (at Bowling Green Stadium)
Riverbend at Colonial Forge, 6
Massaponax at Mountain View, 6
Stafford 3, North Stafford 0
Spotsylvania at Chancellor, 6
Culpeper at Skyline, 6
Louisa at Western Albemarle, 6:30
Orange at Fluvanna, 7:30
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Eastern View at Courtland, 4:30
Rappahannock at Washington & Lee, 5
Northumberland at Colonial Beach, 5
King George at Caroline, 5
Spotsylvania at Chancellor, 5
Riverbend at Colonial Forge, 6
Massaponax at Mountain View, 6
North Stafford at Stafford, 6
Culpeper at Skyline, 6
Louisa at Western Albemarle, 6
Orange at Fluvanna, 7
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE
Tandem Friends at Fredericksburg Academy, 4
Orange at Eastern View, 7
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE
Oakcrest at Fredericksburg Academy, 4
Eastern View at Orange, 7
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Riverbend at Colonial Forge, 3:30
North Stafford at Stafford, 3:30
Fredericksburg Academy at Randolph-Macon Academy, 4
Massaponax at Mountain View, 4
Courtland at Eastern View, 4
Spotsylvania at James Monroe, 4
Chancellor at King George, 4
Skyline at Culpeper, 4
Louisa at Western Albemarle, 5
Orange at Fluvanna, 5
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Mountain View at Massaponax, 3:30
Stafford at North Stafford, 3:30
Colonial Forge at Riverbend, 3:30
Eastern View at Courtland, 4
King George at Chancellor, 4
James Monroe at Spotsylvania, 4
Culpeper at Skyline, 4
Western Albemarle at Louisa, 5
Fluvanna at Orange, 5
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
Jefferson District championship, 3 (at Fluvanna)