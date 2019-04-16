Schedules are subject to change and we will update when we are made aware of changes due to any current or impending weather or other reasons.
Tuesday, April 16
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Massaponax 6, Riverbend 2
Chancellor 6, Courtland 0
Powhatan 2, Orange 0
Culpeper 2, William Monroe 1
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Fredericksburg Academy 5, Foxcroft 3
Fredericksburg Christian 4, Wakefield 1
New Community vs. Carmel, 4:30
William Monroe 1, Culpeper 1
Riverbend 2, Massaponax 1
Chancellor 1, Courtland 0
Caroline at Eastern View, 7
Powhatan at Orange, 7
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Colonial Forge 9, Hylton 2 (Hylton Tournament)
North Stafford 13, Caledonia 2 (Mingo Bay Classic; Myrtle Beach, S.C.)
Stafford 7, Brentsville 6 (Let's Play 2 tournament)
Caroline at Eastern View
Courtland 12, Chancellor 2
Northumberland at Washington & Lee, 5
Lancaster 10, Colonial Beach 0
Riverbend 7, Massaponax 4
William Monroe 7, Culpeper 2
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Eastern View 6, Caroline 2
Chancellor 6, Courtland 5
Northumberland 4, Washington & Lee 1
Lancaster 19, Colonial Beach 3
Riverbend 1, Massaponax 0
Spotsylvania 9, Orange 8, 11 innings
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE
Orange at Woodberry Forest
Fredericksburg Christian 6, Fredericksburg Academy 5, OT
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE
Fredericksburg Academy 11, Trinity Christian 10, OT
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Caroline at Spotsylvania, 3
James Monroe 7, Chancellor 2 (1st match)
James Monroe 9, Chancellor 0 (2nd match)
Massaponax at Riverbend, 3:30
Courtland 8, Culpeper 1
Wakefield at Fredericksburg Academy, 4
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Spotsylvania at Caroline, 3
James Monroe 6, Chancellor 0 (1st match)
James Monroe 9, Chancellor 0 (2nd match)
Massaponax 5, Riverbend 4
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
Battlefield District meet #4 (at Caroline): BOYS—1. Caroline 186, 2. Spotsylvania 103, t3. Eastern View 98, t3. Chancellor 98, 5. King George 58, 6. James Monroe 42, 7. Courtland 10. GIRLS—1. Caroline 147, 2. Eastern View 123, 3. King George 84, 4. James Monroe 77, 5. Chancellor 72, 6. Spotsylvania 61, 7. Courtland 14.
Washington & Lee at West Point, 4
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Fredericksburg Christian vs. Randolph Macon Academy, 4 (at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club)