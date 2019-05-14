Schedules are subject to change and we will update when we are made aware of changes due to any current or impending weather or other reasons.
Tuesday, May 14
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Brooke Point 2, Stafford 0
Colonial Forge at Mountain View, 6:30
Riverbend at North Stafford, 6:30
Caroline at Eastern View, 7
Brentsville at Culpeper, 7
Rappahannock at Washington & Lee, 7 (at A.T. Johnson/Westmoreland YMCA)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Fredericksburg Christian 5, Virginia Episcopal 0 (VISAA Div. quarterfinals)
Mountain View 8, Colonial Forge 0
Riverbend 1, North Stafford 0
Brooke Point at Stafford, 6:30
PPD.—Eastern View at Chancellor, 7
Culpeper at Brentsville, 7
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Isle of Wight Academy 7, Fredericksburg Christian 4 (VISAA First round; at Miller School)
PPD.—James Monroe vs. Caroline, 5 (at Bowling Green Stadium)
PPD.—Spotsylvania at Courtland, 6
CCD.—Chancellor at Eastern View, 6
Stafford 8, Brooke Point 1
Colonial Forge 8, Mountain View 6
North Stafford 9, Riverbend 7
Brentsville at Culpeper, 6
Charlottesville at Louisa, 6:30
Orange at Monticello, 6:30
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
PPD.—Fredericksburg Christian at Saint Margaret’s, 5 (VISAA Div. II quarterfinal)
PPD.—James Monroe vs. Caroline, 5
CCD.—Chancellor at Eastern View, 5
PPD.—Spotsylvania at Courtland, 6
Stafford at Brooke Point, 6
Mountain View 2, Colonial Forge 0
PPD.—Riverbend at North Stafford, 6
Charlottesville at Louisa, 6
Orange at Monticello, 6
PPD.—Brentsville at Culpeper, 6
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE
Colonial Forge 11, North Stafford 9
Mountain View 17, Massaponax 3
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 12, Massaponax 2
Colonial Forge 19, North Stafford 7
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Region 4B Tournament
Powhatan at Courtland, 2
King George 5, Monacan 0
Midlothian at Eastern View, 4
Other
Brooke Point 8, Stafford 1
Colonial Forge 5, Mountain View 4
Riverbend 8, North Stafford 1
Brentsville at Culpeper, 4
Orange at Monticello, 5
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Region 4B Tournament
Midlothian at Eastern View
Louisa at Caroline, 3:30
Other
Colonial Forge 5, Mountain View 4
Riverbend 8, North Stafford 1
Stafford 7, Brooke Point 2
Culpeper at Brentsville, 4
Monticello at Orange, 5
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
PPD.—Battlefield District championships, 4 (at Caroline)