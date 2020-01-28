High school sports: Nightly scoreboard logo

Tuesday, Jan. 28

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Fredericksburg Academy 71, Wakefield Country Day 13

Lighthouse Academy at Spirit, 6

Massaponax 56, Riverbend 54, OT

Stafford 53, North Stafford 50

Eastern View 59, James Monroe 53

Caroline 83, King George 57

Courtland 73, Spotsylvania 42

Colonial Forge 66, Mountain View 46

Lancaster at Washington & Lee, 7

Handley 69, Culpeper 45

Seton at Fredericksburg Christian, 7

PPD.—Carmel at Benedictine (to 2/10)

Monticello at Louisa, 7:30

Western Albemarle at Orange, 7:30

Colonial Beach 57, Essex 49

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Colonial Forge 59, Mountain View 20

North Stafford 56, Stafford 39

Fredericksburg Christian 61, Seton 55

Massaponax 57, Riverbend 20

Eastern View 56, James Monroe 29

Caroline at King George, 6:30

Courtland at Spotsylvania, 6:30

Lancaster 51, Washington & Lee 20

Culpeper 47, Handley 38

Louisa 65, Monticello 52

Western Albemarle 56, Orange 17

Colonial Beach 48, Essex 31

HIGH SCHOOL WINTER TRACK

Monticello at Louisa, 3

