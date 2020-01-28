Tuesday, Jan. 28
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg Academy 71, Wakefield Country Day 13
Lighthouse Academy at Spirit, 6
Massaponax 56, Riverbend 54, OT
Stafford 53, North Stafford 50
Eastern View 59, James Monroe 53
Caroline 83, King George 57
Courtland 73, Spotsylvania 42
Colonial Forge 66, Mountain View 46
Lancaster at Washington & Lee, 7
Handley 69, Culpeper 45
Seton at Fredericksburg Christian, 7
PPD.—Carmel at Benedictine (to 2/10)
Monticello at Louisa, 7:30
Western Albemarle at Orange, 7:30
Colonial Beach 57, Essex 49
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colonial Forge 59, Mountain View 20
North Stafford 56, Stafford 39
Fredericksburg Christian 61, Seton 55
Massaponax 57, Riverbend 20
Eastern View 56, James Monroe 29
Caroline at King George, 6:30
Courtland at Spotsylvania, 6:30
Lancaster 51, Washington & Lee 20
Culpeper 47, Handley 38
Louisa 65, Monticello 52
Western Albemarle 56, Orange 17
Colonial Beach 48, Essex 31
HIGH SCHOOL WINTER TRACK
Monticello at Louisa, 3
