Tuesday, Jan. 14

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Lighthouse Academy at James River

Fredericksburg Christian at Fredericksburg Academy, 5:30

North Stafford at Massaponax, 6:30

Brooke Point at Riverbend, 6:30

Stafford at Mountain View, 6:30

Eastern View at Chancellor, 6:30

Spotsylvania at Caroline, 6:30

King George at James Monroe, 6:30

Albemarle at Louisa, 7:30

Colonial Beach at Washington & Lee, 7:30

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fredericksburg Christian 46, Fredericksburg Academy 28

Stafford at Mountain View, 5:15

Millwood at Carmel, 6

Riverbend at Brooke Point, 6:30

Massaponax at North Stafford, 6:30

Chancellor at Eastern View, 6:30

King George 46, James Monroe 24

Caroline at Spotsylvania, 6:30

Louisa at Albemarle, 7:30

Washington & Lee at Colonial Beach, 7:30

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

North Stafford vs. Colonial Forge, 7 (at Jeff Rouse Aquatic Center)

Mountain View vs. Brooke Point, 7 (at Jeff Rouse Aquatic Center)

