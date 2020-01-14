Tuesday, Jan. 14
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lighthouse Academy at James River
Fredericksburg Christian at Fredericksburg Academy, 5:30
North Stafford at Massaponax, 6:30
Brooke Point at Riverbend, 6:30
Stafford at Mountain View, 6:30
Eastern View at Chancellor, 6:30
Spotsylvania at Caroline, 6:30
King George at James Monroe, 6:30
Albemarle at Louisa, 7:30
Colonial Beach at Washington & Lee, 7:30
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg Christian 46, Fredericksburg Academy 28
Stafford at Mountain View, 5:15
Millwood at Carmel, 6
Riverbend at Brooke Point, 6:30
Massaponax at North Stafford, 6:30
Chancellor at Eastern View, 6:30
King George 46, James Monroe 24
Caroline at Spotsylvania, 6:30
Louisa at Albemarle, 7:30
Washington & Lee at Colonial Beach, 7:30
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
North Stafford vs. Colonial Forge, 7 (at Jeff Rouse Aquatic Center)
Mountain View vs. Brooke Point, 7 (at Jeff Rouse Aquatic Center)
