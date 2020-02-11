Tuesday, Feb. 11
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Providence Christian Academy at Lighthouse Academy, 4
Fredericksburg Academy 67, Wakefield Country Day 13
Benedictine 78, Carmel 63
North Stafford 57, Riverbend 52
Courtland 73 Eastern View 45
James Monroe 66, Caroline 64
Chancellor 64, King George 49
Colonial Forge 62, Stafford 59
Brooke Point 46, Mountain View 43
Louisa 64, Charlottesville 59
Orange at Albemarle, 7:30
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg Christian 58, Christ Chapel 18
Fredericksburg Academy at Tandem Friends, 4:30
Colonial Forge 63, Stafford 45
Brooke Point 45, Mountain View 35
North Stafford 44, Riverbend 40
Eastern View 58, Courtland 26
Caroline 64, James Monroe 41
King George 64, Chancellor 34
Charlottesville at Louisa, 7:30
Albemarle at Orange, 7:30
Colonial Beach 47, Washington & Lee 41
HIGH SCHOOL WINTER TRACK
Battlefield District Championships (at King George): BOYS—1. Courtland 137; 2. King George 100.75; 3. Caroline 67.75; 4. Eastern View 59; 5. Spotsylvania 38.75; 6. Chancellor 31; 7. James Monroe 19.75. GIRLS—1. Courtland 123; 2. Eastern View 108; 3. Chancellor 84; 4. King George 80; 5. James Monroe 48; 6. Spotsylvania 10; 7. Caroline 7.
Jefferson District Championships, noon (at FUMA)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.