Tuesday, Feb. 11

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Providence Christian Academy at Lighthouse Academy, 4

Fredericksburg Academy 67, Wakefield Country Day 13

Benedictine 78, Carmel 63

North Stafford 57, Riverbend 52

Courtland 73 Eastern View 45

James Monroe 66, Caroline 64

Chancellor 64, King George 49

Colonial Forge 62, Stafford 59

Brooke Point 46, Mountain View 43

Louisa 64, Charlottesville 59

Orange at Albemarle, 7:30

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fredericksburg Christian 58, Christ Chapel 18

Fredericksburg Academy at Tandem Friends, 4:30

Colonial Forge 63, Stafford 45

Brooke Point 45, Mountain View 35

North Stafford 44, Riverbend 40

Eastern View 58, Courtland 26

Caroline 64, James Monroe 41

King George 64, Chancellor 34

Charlottesville at Louisa, 7:30

Albemarle at Orange, 7:30

Colonial Beach 47, Washington & Lee 41

HIGH SCHOOL WINTER TRACK

Battlefield District Championships (at King George): BOYS—1. Courtland 137; 2. King George 100.75; 3. Caroline 67.75; 4. Eastern View 59; 5. Spotsylvania 38.75; 6. Chancellor 31; 7. James Monroe 19.75. GIRLS—1. Courtland 123; 2. Eastern View 108; 3. Chancellor 84; 4. King George 80; 5. James Monroe 48; 6. Spotsylvania 10; 7. Caroline 7.

Jefferson District Championships, noon (at FUMA)

