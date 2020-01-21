High school sports: Nightly scoreboard logo

Tuesday, Jan. 21

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Lighthouse Academy at St. Michael, 4:30

Carmel 66, Christ Chapel 50

Spotsylvania at Eastern View, 6:30

Courtland at Caroline, 6:30

James Monroe at Chancellor, 6:45

Riverbend at Mountain View, 6:30

Massaponax at Stafford, 6:30

Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 7

Handley at Culpeper, 7

Louisa at Albemarle, 7:30

Orange at Charlottesville, 7:30

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Colonial Forge 60, Brooke Point 52

Stafford at Massaponax, 6:30

Mountain View at Riverbend, 6:30

Eastern View 70, Spotsylvania 35

Caroline at Courtland, 6:30

Chancellor at James Monroe, 6:30

Colonial Beach at Chincoteague, 7

Albemarle at Louisa, 7:30

Charlottesville at Orange, 7:30

Culpeper at Handley, 7:30

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Carmel vs. Trinity Episcopal, 4 (at Richmond)

Massaponax vs. Mountain View, 7 (at Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center)

Riverbend vs. Brooke Point, 7 (at Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center)

Culpeper at Woodberry Forest, 7

HIGH SCHOOL WINTER TRACK

Louisa at FUMA Invitational, 4

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments