Tuesday, Jan. 21
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lighthouse Academy at St. Michael, 4:30
Carmel 66, Christ Chapel 50
Spotsylvania at Eastern View, 6:30
Courtland at Caroline, 6:30
James Monroe at Chancellor, 6:45
Riverbend at Mountain View, 6:30
Massaponax at Stafford, 6:30
Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 7
Handley at Culpeper, 7
Louisa at Albemarle, 7:30
Orange at Charlottesville, 7:30
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colonial Forge 60, Brooke Point 52
Stafford at Massaponax, 6:30
Mountain View at Riverbend, 6:30
Eastern View 70, Spotsylvania 35
Caroline at Courtland, 6:30
Chancellor at James Monroe, 6:30
Colonial Beach at Chincoteague, 7
Albemarle at Louisa, 7:30
Charlottesville at Orange, 7:30
Culpeper at Handley, 7:30
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Carmel vs. Trinity Episcopal, 4 (at Richmond)
Massaponax vs. Mountain View, 7 (at Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center)
Riverbend vs. Brooke Point, 7 (at Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center)
Culpeper at Woodberry Forest, 7
HIGH SCHOOL WINTER TRACK
Louisa at FUMA Invitational, 4
