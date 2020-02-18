Tuesday, Feb. 18
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Commonwealth District championship
North Stafford 59, Massaponax 49
Other
Trinity Christian 48, Fredericksburg Christian 40 (DAC tournament)
Caroline 72, Eastern View 70, OT
Courtland 74, Chancellor 53
King George 74, Spotsylvania 52
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Commonwealth District championship
Colonial Forge 58, Brooke Point 36
Other
Fredericksburg Christian 58, Foxcroft 22 (DAC tournament)
Carmel at Christchurch, 6
Eastern View 52, Caroline 48
Chancellor 65, Courtland 60
King George at Spotsylvania, 6:30
