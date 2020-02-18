High school sports: Nightly scoreboard logo

Tuesday, Feb. 18

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Commonwealth District championship

North Stafford 59, Massaponax 49

Other

Trinity Christian 48, Fredericksburg Christian 40 (DAC tournament)

Caroline 72, Eastern View 70, OT

Courtland 74, Chancellor 53

King George 74, Spotsylvania 52

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Commonwealth District championship

Colonial Forge 58, Brooke Point 36

Other

Fredericksburg Christian 58, Foxcroft 22 (DAC tournament)

Carmel at Christchurch, 6

Eastern View 52, Caroline 48

Chancellor 65, Courtland 60

King George at Spotsylvania, 6:30

