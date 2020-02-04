Tuesday, Feb. 4
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg Academy at Fresta Valley, 5:30
Fredericksburg Christian 49, Wakefield 41
North Stafford 75, Brooke Point 66
Massaponax 66, Colonial Forge 60
Stafford 46, Riverbend 44
Chancellor 83, Caroline 65
Courtland 77, King George 43
James Monroe 69, Spotsylvania 42
Culpeper at Millbrook, 7
Louisa 56, Western Albemarle 53, OT
Monticello at Orange, 7:30
Colonial Beach 81, Washington & Lee 20, 2OT
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg Academy at Fresta Valley, 4
Fredericksburg Christian 51, Wakefield 30
Brooke Point 69, North Stafford 62
Colonial Forge 63, Massaponax 46
Stafford 34, Riverbend 32
King George 47, Courtland 22
James Monroe 83, Spotsylvania 41
Chancellor 63, Caroline 56
Millbrook at Culpeper, 7
Louisa 52, Western Albemarle 47
Orange at Monticello, 7:30
Colonial Beach at Washington & Lee
