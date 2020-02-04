High school sports: Nightly scoreboard logo

Tuesday, Feb. 4

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Fredericksburg Academy at Fresta Valley, 5:30

Fredericksburg Christian 49, Wakefield 41

North Stafford 75, Brooke Point 66

Massaponax 66, Colonial Forge 60

Stafford 46, Riverbend 44

Chancellor 83, Caroline 65

Courtland 77, King George 43

James Monroe 69, Spotsylvania 42

Culpeper at Millbrook, 7

Louisa 56, Western Albemarle 53, OT

Monticello at Orange, 7:30

Colonial Beach 81, Washington & Lee 20, 2OT

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fredericksburg Academy at Fresta Valley, 4

Fredericksburg Christian 51, Wakefield 30

Brooke Point 69, North Stafford 62

Colonial Forge 63, Massaponax 46

Stafford 34, Riverbend 32

King George 47, Courtland 22

James Monroe 83, Spotsylvania 41

Chancellor 63, Caroline 56

Millbrook at Culpeper, 7

Louisa 52, Western Albemarle 47

Orange at Monticello, 7:30

Colonial Beach at Washington & Lee

