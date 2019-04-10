Schedules are subject to change and we will update when we are made aware of changes due to any current or impending weather or other reasons.
Wednesday, April 10
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
King George 8, James Monroe 0
Washington & Lee 4, King William 2
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
King George 2, James Monroe 1
Washington & Lee at King William, 7
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
King George 9, James Monroe 2
Albemarle 8, Culpeper 5
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
King George 15, James Monroe 1
King George 9, Colonial Forge 4
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE
Steward d. Fredericksburg Academy
Mountain View 20, Massaponax 1
Riverbend 21, Brooke Point 7
Charlottesville at Eastern View, 7
Culpeper 10, James Monroe 6
PPD.—Colonial Forge at North Stafford, 4
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 11, Massaponax 4
Colonial Forge 18, North Stafford 13
Riverbend 14, Brooke Point 4
Eastern View at Charlottesville, 7
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Osbourn Park at Riverbend, 3:30
James Monroe 8, Caroline 1
Spotsylvania at King George, 4
Culpeper at Fauquier, 4
Chelsea Academy d. Fredericksburg Academy, 4
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Riverbend at Osbourn Park, 3:30
James Monroe 9, Caroline 0
Spotsylvania 6, King George 3
Fauquier 9, Culpeper 0
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
Battlefield District meet #3 (at Spotsylvania): BOYS—1. Spotsylvania 135, 2. Caroline 132, 3. Chancellor 118, 4. Courtland 69, 5. James Monroe 45, 6. King George 38). GIRLS—Caroline 141,5, 2. James Monroe 119, 3. Spotsylvania 89, 4. King George 61.5, 5. Chancellor 49, 6. Courtland 47. (Eastern View DNP).
Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, North Stafford, Stafford at Mountain View, 3:15
Culpeper, Manassas Park at Skyline, 4:30
Louisa at Powhatan, 5
Orange, Albemarle, Charlottesville, Monticello, Western Albemarle at Fluvanna, 5