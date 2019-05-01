Schedules are subject to change and we will update when we are made aware of changes due to any current or impending weather or other reasons.
Wednesday, May 1
HIGH SCHOOL BOTS SOCCER
Stafford at Mountain View, 6:30
Brooke Point 3, Potomac 0
Washington & Lee at Rappahannock, 7
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Brooke Point at Potomac, 6
Massaponax 1, North Stafford 0, OT
Caroline at Washington & Lee, 7
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Riverbend 5, Brooke Point 4
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Washington & Lee at Caroline, 5
Riverbend 11, Brooke Point 0
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE
Steward vs. Fredericksburg Academy, 3:30 (at Embrey Mills Park)
Fredericksburg Christian at Wakefield, 4
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE
John Paul the Great at Fredericksburg Academy, 4
Riverbend 16, Thomas Dale 4
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Brooke Point 7, Riverbend 2
Massaponax 9, North Stafford 0
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Massaponax 9, North Stafford 0
Brooke Point 5, Riverbend 4
Essex at Caroline, 4:30
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Blue Ridge vs. Fredericksburg Christian, 4 (at Lee’s Hill Golfers’ Club)
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
FCS, Brooke Point, Mountain View, North Stafford, Stafford at Colonial Forge, 3:15
Northwestern District, Div. 3 meet at Culpeper: BOYS—1. Culpeper 170, 2. Brenstsville 118, 3. William Monroe 76, 4. Manassas Park 71, 5. Warren County 55, 6. Skyline 51, 7. Liberty 45. GIRLS—1. Culpeper 184, 2. Warren County 130, 3. Manassas Park 87, 4. Brentsville 73, 5. Skyline 50, 6. William Monroe 40, 7. Liberty 39.