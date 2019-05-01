FLS Nightly Scoreboard Graphic - Spring Sports

Schedules are subject to change and we will update when we are made aware of changes due to any current or impending weather or other reasons.

 

Wednesday, May 1

HIGH SCHOOL BOTS SOCCER

Stafford at Mountain View, 6:30

Brooke Point 3, Potomac 0

Washington & Lee at Rappahannock, 7

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Brooke Point at Potomac, 6

Massaponax 1, North Stafford 0, OT

Caroline at Washington & Lee, 7

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Riverbend 5, Brooke Point 4

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Washington & Lee at Caroline, 5

Riverbend 11, Brooke Point 0

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE

Steward vs. Fredericksburg Academy, 3:30 (at Embrey Mills Park)

Fredericksburg Christian at Wakefield, 4

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE

John Paul the Great at Fredericksburg Academy, 4

Riverbend 16, Thomas Dale 4

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Brooke Point 7, Riverbend 2

Massaponax 9, North Stafford 0

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Massaponax 9, North Stafford 0

Brooke Point 5, Riverbend 4

Essex at Caroline, 4:30

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Blue Ridge vs. Fredericksburg Christian, 4 (at Lee’s Hill Golfers’ Club)

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

FCS, Brooke Point, Mountain View, North Stafford, Stafford at Colonial Forge, 3:15

Northwestern District, Div. 3 meet at Culpeper: BOYS—1. Culpeper 170, 2. Brenstsville 118, 3. William Monroe 76, 4. Manassas Park 71, 5. Warren County 55, 6. Skyline 51, 7. Liberty 45. GIRLS—1. Culpeper 184, 2. Warren County 130, 3. Manassas Park 87, 4. Brentsville 73, 5. Skyline 50, 6. William Monroe 40, 7. Liberty 39.

