Wednesday, Jan. 15

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Carmel at Highland

Fredericksburg Academy at Lighthouse Academy, 4

James Monroe at Spotsylvania, 6:30

Stafford at Mountain View, 6:30

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fredericksburg Academy at Oakcrest, 4:15

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Washington & Lee at King William, 5

Eastern View at Caroline, 6

Colonial Forge, Courtland, Stafford at Chancellor, 6

Spotsylvania 44, King George 33

Massaponax, Wakefield at Annandale, 6

Hylton at Riverbend, 6

Orange, Albemarle at Louisa, 6

Quad at Culpeper, 6

Brooke Point at Mountain View, 6:30

HIGH SCHOOL WINTER TRACK

Battlefield District meet at Eastern View, 4

Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, North Stafford, Stafford at Mountain View, 3

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS

Colonial Forge, Mountain View, Stafford at North Stafford, 6

