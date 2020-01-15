Wednesday, Jan. 15
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Carmel at Highland
Fredericksburg Academy at Lighthouse Academy, 4
James Monroe at Spotsylvania, 6:30
Stafford at Mountain View, 6:30
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg Academy at Oakcrest, 4:15
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Washington & Lee at King William, 5
Eastern View at Caroline, 6
Colonial Forge, Courtland, Stafford at Chancellor, 6
Spotsylvania 44, King George 33
Massaponax, Wakefield at Annandale, 6
Hylton at Riverbend, 6
Orange, Albemarle at Louisa, 6
Quad at Culpeper, 6
Brooke Point at Mountain View, 6:30
HIGH SCHOOL WINTER TRACK
Battlefield District meet at Eastern View, 4
Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, North Stafford, Stafford at Mountain View, 3
HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS
Colonial Forge, Mountain View, Stafford at North Stafford, 6
