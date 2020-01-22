Wednesday, Jan. 22
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Massaponax 60, Mountain View 43
North Stafford 58, James Monroe 50
Stafford 60, Brooke Point 44
Colonial Forge at Woodbridge, 7:30
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brooke Point 56, Stafford 37
James Monroe 49, Fredericksburg Christian 46
Chancellor 51, Riverbend 40
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
North Stafford at Colgan, 5
Washington & Lee at Matoaca, 5
Caroline at Deep Run Invitational, 5:30
Chancellor at Charlottesville, 6
Louisa 57, Cumberland 16
Mountain View 45, Colonial Forge 22
Brooke Point 38, Spotsylvania 36
Culpeper Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL WINTER TRACK
North Stafford at Fauquier, 3
Chancellor Invitational, 4
