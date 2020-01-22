High school sports: Nightly scoreboard logo

Wednesday, Jan. 22

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Massaponax 60, Mountain View 43

North Stafford 58, James Monroe 50

Stafford 60, Brooke Point 44

Colonial Forge at Woodbridge, 7:30

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brooke Point 56, Stafford 37

James Monroe 49, Fredericksburg Christian 46

Chancellor 51, Riverbend 40

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

North Stafford at Colgan, 5

Washington & Lee at Matoaca, 5

Caroline at Deep Run Invitational, 5:30

Chancellor at Charlottesville, 6

Louisa 57, Cumberland 16

Mountain View 45, Colonial Forge 22

Brooke Point 38, Spotsylvania 36

Culpeper Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL WINTER TRACK

North Stafford at Fauquier, 3

Chancellor Invitational, 4

