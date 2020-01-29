High school sports: Nightly scoreboard logo

Wednesday, Jan. 29

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Lighthouse Academy at Fredericksburg Academy, 4:30

Brooke Point 79, Liberty 55

Louisa 71, North Stafford 67, OT

Lee-Davis at Eastern View, 7

Hylton 69, James Monroe 61, OT

Millbrook at Culpeper, 7

Carmel 69, Fuqua 61

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Millbrook 94, Culpeper 18

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Washington & Lee at Northern Neck District Championships (at Northumberland)

Hanover, Mathews at Caroline, 5:30

Stafford at King George Quad, 6

Louisa at William Monroe, 6

Tri-meet at Orange, 6

Massaponax at Courtland Quad, 7

Culpeper at James Wood Quad, 7

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS

PPD.—Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, Stafford at Mountain View (to 1/30)

HIGH SCHOOL WINTER TRACK

Battlefield Meet at Eastern View, 4

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Battlefield District Championships (at UMW): BOYS—1. King George 86; 2. Courtland 64; 3. James Monroe 58; 4. Spotsylvania 23; 5. Chancellor 19; 6. Eastern View 2. GIRLS—1. Courtland 94; 2. King George 91; 3. Chancellor 41; 4. James Monroe 16; 5. Spotsylvania 6; 6. Eastern View 4. 

