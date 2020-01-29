Wednesday, Jan. 29
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lighthouse Academy at Fredericksburg Academy, 4:30
Brooke Point 79, Liberty 55
Louisa 71, North Stafford 67, OT
Lee-Davis at Eastern View, 7
Hylton 69, James Monroe 61, OT
Millbrook at Culpeper, 7
Carmel 69, Fuqua 61
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Millbrook 94, Culpeper 18
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Washington & Lee at Northern Neck District Championships (at Northumberland)
Hanover, Mathews at Caroline, 5:30
Stafford at King George Quad, 6
Louisa at William Monroe, 6
Tri-meet at Orange, 6
Massaponax at Courtland Quad, 7
Culpeper at James Wood Quad, 7
HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS
PPD.—Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, Stafford at Mountain View (to 1/30)
HIGH SCHOOL WINTER TRACK
Battlefield Meet at Eastern View, 4
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Battlefield District Championships (at UMW): BOYS—1. King George 86; 2. Courtland 64; 3. James Monroe 58; 4. Spotsylvania 23; 5. Chancellor 19; 6. Eastern View 2. GIRLS—1. Courtland 94; 2. King George 91; 3. Chancellor 41; 4. James Monroe 16; 5. Spotsylvania 6; 6. Eastern View 4.
