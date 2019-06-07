Rain shuffles playoffs schedule
While rain didn’t dampen Chancellor’s championship aspirations, the inclement weather did delay title hunts for the Stafford baseball and Mountain View softball teams.
Their respective Class 5 semifinals, originally scheduled for Thursday morning, will be played at 9 a.m. Friday, at RF&P Park in Glen Allen.
The championship games will follow at 6 p.m.
For Stafford, the cancellation could prove to be advantageous. With three days of rest, senior ace Mike Tolson is eligible to take the mound under the Virginia High School League’s pitch count rules. Tolson threw 90 pitches in the Indians’ 5-0 quarterfinal win over Broad Run on Tuesday.