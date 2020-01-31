For the duration of her brief stay at the Jeff Rouse Swim Center on Friday night, Shay Walker wore a hoodie. The Mountain View senior told teammates that she wasn’t feeling well and revealed that her boyfriend had recently contracted the flu.
After swimming the 100 freestyle—and winning with a state-cut time of 53.95—Walker went home sick. Her premature departure could’ve easily sunk Mountain View’s chances at capturing an eighth consecutive conference/district title.
Instead, the Wildcats’ considerable depth kept them afloat—and then some. Fellow senior standout Georgia Johnson won a pair of events as Mountain View edged runner-up Riverbend for the Commonwealth title by seven points.
“I think it just shows the team isn’t two, three or four people,” said Johnson, who took first in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. “It really is everyone. With Shay leaving we were a little worried, but it made everyone step up more to cover that loss.”
Colonial Forge’s boys team endured no such drama. The Eagles cruised to a title, outpacing Riverbend by 29 points. Lucas Johnson won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly and also anchored the Eagles’ winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. Brothers Russell and Connor Smith contributed a win apiece to bolster Colonial Forge’s final points tally.
“We felt the atmosphere of the place and we were just ready to race,” Johnson said.
Riverbend sophomore Jordan Durocher notched individual victories in the girls 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. She was also part of the Bears’ 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams that took first.
Since the Commonwealth District includes schools belonging to two different classifications, the top three finishers in each event representing Massaponax, Riverbend and Colonial Forge move on to the Region 6B meet, while the top three from Mountain View, Stafford, North Stafford and Brooke Point advance to the Region 5D meet on Feb. 10.
Only a smattering of swimmers remained on the pool deck when the team champions were crowned shortly after 10 p.m. Forge’s Johnson was one of them.
“We have a lot of talented individuals and the opportunity to do something crazy in regionals and states,” he said.
BOYS MEET
Team standings: 1. Colonial Forge 140; 2. Riverbend 111; 3. Stafford 82. 4. Brooke Point; 5. Massaponax; 6. Mountain View 7. North Stafford
Individual results
50 freestyle: 1. William Ross (Rb) 21:58; 2. Russell Smith (CF) 21.99; 3. Luke Osleger (St) 22.44; 4. Noah White (Ma) 22.68; 5. Jack O’Reilly (MV) 22.75.
100 freestyle: 1. Russell Smith (CF) 47.70; 2. William Ross (Rb) 48.49; Luke Osleger (St) 49.97; 4. Thomas McGowan (CF) 51.42; 5. Jack O’Reilly (MV) 52.01.
200 freestyle: 1. Lucas Johnson (CF) 1:41.20; Connor Smith (CF) 1:45.84; 3. Chase Hensen (CF) 1:49.92; 4. Jonah Unruh (Sf) 1:51.84; 5. Matthew Appleton (Ma) 1:54.83.
100 butterfly: Lucas Johnson (CF) 50.08; 2. Massimo Serafini (Rb) 52.84; 3. Devin Bateman (St) 54.61; 4. Michael Megna (BP) 57.58; 5. Noah White (Ma) 57.83.
200 IM: 1. Colin Feliciano (BP) 1:57.92; 2. Joe Durocher (Rb) 2:00.67; 3. Jakob Frick (CF) 2:01.17; 4. Trevor Hudson (Rb) 2:04.80; 5. Daniel Gibbs (CF) 2:07.57.
200 medley relay: 1. Riverbend (Durocher, Hudson, Ross, Serafini) 1:39.42; Stafford 1:42.46; 3. Colonial Forge 1:43.33; 4. Brooke Point 1:43.70; 5. Massaponax 1:50.93.
500 freestyle: 1. Connor Smith (CF) 4:46.25; 2. Trevor Hudson (Rb) 4:53.06; 3. Nathan Puchalski (Ma) 4:53.08; 4. Jonah Unruh (St) 5:02.99; 5. Mark Pearcy (Rb) 5:08.52.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Colonial Forge (R. smith, C. Smith, Hensen, Johnson) 1:27.66; 2. Brooke Point 1:32.41; 3. Stafford 1:32.75; 4. Mountain View 1:38.16; 5. Riverbend 1:38.72; 6. Massaponax 1:38.91; 7. North Stafford 1:44.19.
100 backstroke: 1. Joe Durocher (Rb) 52.87; 2. Massimo Serafini (Rb) 54.55; 3. Nathan Puchalski (Ma) 54.61; 4. Jack Spinnanger (St) 55.65; 5. Keegan Kaczmar (CF) 1:00.49.
100 breaststroke: 1. Jakob Frick (CF) 59.39; 2. Colin Feliciano (BP)1:00.76; 3. Chase Hensen (CF) 1:02.95; 4. Smith Martin (St) 1:06.51; 5. Andrew Fiore (MV) 1:07.79.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Colonial Forge (R. smith, Hensen, C. smith, Johnson) 3:13.89; 2. Riverbend 3:21.53; 3. Brooke Point 3:30.83; 4. Massaponax 3:31.73; 5. Stafford 3:37.12.
GIRLS MEET
Team standings: 1. Mountain View 130; 2. Riverbend 123; 3. Colonial Forge 85; 4. Massaponax; 5. Brooke Point 6. Stafford; 7. North Stafford
Individual results
50 freestyle: 1. Carlie Clements (Ma) 24.54; 2. Marissa Ross (Rb) 25.20; 3. Nikki Koch (Rb) 25.58; 4. Chloe Schmitz (MV) 25.73; 5. Kalina Frick (CF) 25.78.
100 freestyle: 1. Shay Walker (MV) 53.95; 2. Marissa Ross (Rb) 55.25; 3. Nikki Koch (Rb) 55.58; 4. Sophia Penton (CF) 55.59; 5. Aleena De Sir (Ma) 55.93.
200 freestyle: 1. Jordan Durocher (Rb) 1:55.16; 2. Anka Whelan (MV) 1:57.93; 3. Aleena De Sir (Ma) 2:02.08; 4. Kennedy Darensbourg (Rb) 2:02.35; 5. Emily Iseminger (CF) 2:09.24.
100 butterfly: 1. Lena Steckler (MV) 1:00.89; 2. Trinity Luxeder (BP) 1:03.94; 3. Lauren Meyer (MV) 1:04.82; 4. Isabelle Fortiz (MV) 1:05.64; 5. Faith Fowler (Rb) 1:06.86.
200 IM: 1. Georgia Johnson (MV) 2:07.13; 2. Ashley Wang (CF) 2:10.09; 3. Cristal Perdomo (Rb) 2:16.49; 4. Emily Waite (BP) 2:18.02; 5. Bridgette Pearson (MV) 2:18.56.
200 medley relay: 1. Riverbend (Durocher, Hebertson, Perdomo, Ross) 1:55.29; 2. Mountain View 1:56.67; 3. Massaponax 1:57.21; 4. Brooke Point 1:59.85; 5. Colonial Forge 2:00.29.
500 freestyle: 1. Ashley Wang (CF) 5:05.95; 2. Anka Whelan (MV) 5:19.05; 3. Kennedy Darensbourg (RB) 5:23.48; 4. Trinity Luxeder (BP) 5:34.62; 5. Lexie Loder (CF) 5:47.37
200 freestyle relay: 1. Riverbend (Durocher, Koch, Perdomo, Ross) 1:41.31; 2. Mountain View 1:41.73; 3. Colonial Forge 1:42.13; 4. Stafford 1:49.87; 5. North Stafford 1:56.45; 6. Massaponax 1:57.41; 7. Brooke Point 1:58.12.
100 backstroke: 1. Jordan Durocher (RB) 58.63; 2. Lena Steckler (MV) 58.71; 3. Carlie Clements (Ma) 59.43; 4. Natalie Hidrobo (BP) 1:00.57; 5. Cristal Perdomo (Rb) 1:03.64
100 breaststroke: 1. Georgia Johnson (Mv) 1:05.47; 2. Allison Masterson (Ma) 1:11.27; 3. Emily Waite (BP) 1:11.82;
