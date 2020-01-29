William Graf did a little research prior to Wednesday’s Battlefield District swim meet at the University of Mary Washington.
Graf couldn’t come up with the last time the Courtland girls swim team captured the Battlefield District championship.
The Cougars head coach won’t soon forget his program’s most recent accomplishment.
Courtland used five first-place finishes, including two in the relay events, to edge King George 94-91 and earn the district team title for the first time in school history.
Graf said “it was a bit of a shock” the Cougars ended King George’s six-year winning streak in the district/conference meet. The Foxes’ disqualification for a false start in the 200 freestyle relay—an event King George had won—certainly helped Courtland’s cause.
“I think we just had a lot of teamwork,” said Courtland’s Caroline Storen who earned victories in the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle. “It was a collective effort by everyone. We got in here, got really pumped up and excited for the relays and that momentum just carried over for individual swims.”
It also took a team effort for King George’s boys to win their seventh straight district or conference title.
The Foxes finished with 86 points, well ahead of Courtland (64) and host James Monroe (58). Scoring totals were down this year as only the top five places tallied points.
King George got four individual first-place finishes and two relays earned top honors.
Second-year head coach Connor Muncie said he’s especially proud of this year’s team because it isn’t as deep as past units.
The Foxes have 65 total swimmers, but just 25 boys. They dropped a dual meet to Courtland earlier this season but rebounded on Wednesday.
“For them to bounce back and dig deep, I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Muncie said. “A lot of them are young so hopefully we can build on that for the future.”
In addition to Storen’s two victories, Courtland’s girls got a win from Asher Joseph in the 50 freestyle. The 200 freestyle and medley relay teams also earned wins.
Joseph placed second in the 100 freestyle. Her sister, Noelle, placed third and fifth, in the 50 and 100 freestyle, respectively.
Storen said the addition of the transfers from California have been a boon for the team.
“They’ve made a huge difference,” Storen said. “They’re just great sprinters and they’re so fun. We’re so glad they’re here in Virginia.”
King George’s boys were paced by Jackson Lusk who was a double individual winner in the 100 back and 200 free. Jimmy Granger placed first in the 100 breast and second in the 100 fly. AJ Green won the 500 free.
Amar Dunham and Jonah Kapp also had strong performances.
“We’re really bonding together,” Granger said. “We were missing about five swimmers [in the dual meet with Courtland] and we ended up coming six points behind. Having those swimmers here tonight really helped us.”
James Monroe’s John Baroody won the 200 IM and the 100 fly. Courtland’s Cayden Moore captured the 50 and 100 free.
King George’s girls got two victories from Tessa Campbell in the 100 breast and 200 IM. Marie Han (500 free), Jeanie Graham (100 free) and Jenna Kapp (100 fly) also collected first-place medals for the Foxes.
However, King George was denied a seventh straight sweep in part because of the disqualification.
“It’s always frustrating but we’ve got a young team, so you just go with the growing pains,” Muncie said. “Hopefully we won’t do it at regionals. It happens to the best of us. You don’t dwell on it for too long. Tell them what they need to do and move on.”
The Region 4B meet will be held Feb. 14 at Swim RVA in Richmond.
BOYS MEET
Team standings: 1. King George 86; 2. Courtland 64; 3. James Monroe 58; 4. Spotsylvania 23; 5. Chancellor 19; 6. Eastern View 2.
Individual results
50 freestyle: 1. Cayden Moore (Ct) 23.90; 2. Jonah Kapp (KG) 24.03; 3. Ryelan White (JM) 24.06; 4. Amar Dunham (KG) 24.55; 5. Bryce Daltan (Sp) 24.90.
100 freestyle: 1. Moore (Ct) 52.94; 2. Kapp (KG) 53.71; 3. Ethan Thai-Nguyen (Ct) 56.02; 4. Dunham (KG) 56.08; 5. Jack Scharf (JM) 56.36.
100 butterfly: 1. John Baroody (JM) 54.57; 2. Jimmy Granger (KG) 55.59; 3. Tyler Lowe (Ct) 58.47; 4. Cole Hudak (Ch) 58.48; 5. Walker Brendt (Ct) 1:04.27.
100 backstroke: 1. Jackson Lusk (KG) 1:01.02; 2. White (JM) 1:01.55; 3. Walker Berndt (Ct) 1:05.02; 4. Bryce Dalton (Sp) 1:06.61; 5. Louis Wiltenmuth (Ct) 1:07.53.
100 breaststroke: 1. Granger (KG) 1:04.50; 2. Nicholas Pacheck (Sp) 1:05.79; 3. Lowe (Ct) 1:11.90; 4. Hudson Gamble (KG) 1:11.92; 5. Aidan Conway (JM) 1:12.32.
200 freestyle: 1. Lusk (KG) 1:53.76; 2. Garrett Peck (Ch) 2:00.01; 3. Hudson Gamble (KG) 2:02.90; 4. Alex Storen (Ct) 2:03.13; 5. Scharf (JM) 2:07.98.
200 IM: 1. Baroody (JM) 2:03.80; 2. Pacheck (Sp) 2:05.65; 3. Jackson Hunter (Ct) 2:10.19; 4. AJ Green (KG) 2:10.98; 5. Cole Hudak (Ch) 2:17.37.
500 freestyle: 1. AJ Green (KG) 5:08.02; 2. Hunter (KG) 5:18.86; 3. Peck (Ch) 5:21.01; 4. Noah Lucas (JM) 5:55.83; 5. Carter Haid (JM) 6:04.14.
200 medley relay: 1. James Monroe (White, Conway, Baroody, Andrew Williams) 1:47.62; 2. Courtland 1:48.82; 3. Spotsylvania 1:57.17; 4. King George 1:59.81; 5. Eastern View 2:15.45.
200 freestyle relay: 1. King George (Dunham, Kapp, Lusk, Granger) 1:34.07; 2. Courtland 1:36.06; 3. James Monroe 1:40.30; 4. Chancellor 1:46.71; 5. Spotsylvania 2:00.11.
400 freestyle relay: 1. King George (Green, Kapp, Lusk, Granger) 3:31.46; 2. James Monroe 3:45.89; 3. Courtland 3:46.08; 4. Chancellor 3:50.44; 5. Spotsylvania 3:51.90.
GIRLS MEET
Team standings: 1. Courtland 94; 2. King George 91; 3. Chancellor 41; 4. James Monroe 16; 5. Spotsylvania 6; 6. Eastern View 4.
Individual results
50 freestyle: 1. Asher Joseph (Ct) 24.95; 2. Jeanie Graham (KG) 26.07; 3. Noelle Joseph (Ct) 26.45; 4. Abby Cook (Ch) 26.46; 5. Jillian Wedding (KG) 26.48.
100 freestyle: 1. Jeanie Graham (KG) 56.37; 2. A. Joseph (Ct) 56.55; 3. E Wardman (KG) 1:01.55; 4. Kenya Lawson (Ch) 1:02.69; 5. N. Joseph (Ct) 1:02.91.
100 butterfly: 1. Jenna Kapp (KG) 1:01.84; 2. Ciara Graves (KG) 1:02.04; 3. Brooke Simila (Ch) 1:04.37; 4. Emma Green (Ct) 1:06.93; 5. Kaylee Lusk (KG) 1:07.30.
100 backstroke: 1. Caroline Storen (Ct) 1:02.86; 2. Carter Wasser (KG) 1:06.02 3. Emma Green (Ct) 1:07.16; 4. Abby Cook (Ch) 1:07.94; 5. Katelyn Spuchesi (KG) 1:09.19.
100 breaststroke: 1. Tessa Campbell (KG) 1:11.94; 2. Wardman (KG) 1:16.54; 3. Maddie Brown (Ch) 1:16.79; 4. Katie Slater (Ct) 1:21.36; 5. Ana Heller (JM) 1:22.65.
200 freestyle: 1. Storen (Ct) 2:01.70; 2. Marie Han (KG) 2:03.04; 3. Wedding (KG) 2:07.54; 4. Brown (Ch) 2:09.81; 5. Alexis Thai-Nguyen (Ct) 2:10.19.
200 IM: 1. Campbell (Ct) 2:18.14; 2. Kapp (KG) 2:18.71; 3. Simila (Ch) 2:19.07; 4. Graves (KG) 2:21.85; 5. Natalie Szenas (Ct) 2:29.80.
500 freestyle: 1. Han (KG) 5:38.82; 2. Wasser (KG) 5:46.14; 3. Thai-Nguyen (Ct) 5:51.09; 4. Peyton Parker (Ch) 6:07.79; 5. Madeline Weber (JM) 6:42.36.
200 medley relay: 1. Courtland (Storen, Campbell, Green, Joseph) 1:58.13; 2. King George 1:59.13; 3. Chancellor 1:59.47; 4. James Monroe 2:12.81; 5. Spotsylvania 2:18.65.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Courtland (Storen, N. Joseph, Szenas, A. Joseph) 1:43.95; 2. Chancellor 1:51.71; 3. James Monroe 1:57.78; 4. Eastern View 2:01.73; 5. Spotsylvania 2:13.69.
400 freestyle relay: 1. King George (Wedding, Han, Wasser, Graves) 3:50.61; 2. Courtland 4:00.08; 3. Chancellor 4:22.75; 4. James Monroe 4:29.98; 5. Spotsylvania 4:34.54.
