Fredericksburg Academy’s girls earned a sweep over Wakefield (189-52), Highland (206-28) and Randolph–Macon Academy (198-29) in Delaney Athletic Conference home swimming meet on Friday night.

The Falcons’ boys finished 2-1 with wins over Wakefield and Highland, while falling to RM-A, which went 3-0.

BOYS

Team results: FA 110, Wakefield 92; FA 131, Highland 24; RM-A 124, FA 96; RM-A 122, Wakefield 80; RM-A 151, Highland 12; Wakfield 110, Highland 15.

200 meter medley relay: Fredericksburg Academy (Ashton Bishop, Finn Wack, Owen Geddes, Henry Millar) 2:10.96; 200 free: Henry Millar (FA) 2:27.25; 200 IM: Owen Geddes (FA) 2:20.98; 50 Free: Cade Burdette (Wa) 27.27; 100 Fly: Ashton Bishop (FA) 1:05.21; 100 Free: Tyler Stanford (RM) 1:04.45; 400 Free: Owen Geddes (FA) 4:27.11; 200 Free relay: Fredericksburg Academy (Henry Millar, Finn Wack, Owen Geddes, Ashton Bishop) 1:55.41; 100 Back: Ashton Bishop (FA) 1:09.09; 100 Breast: Cade Burdette (Wa) 1:16.73; 400 Free relay: Wakefield (Joseph Maraska, Jack Pieja, Horatio Bushara, Cade Burdette) 4:28.00.

GIRLS

Team results: FA 189, Wakefield 52; FA 206, RM-A 28; FA 198, Highland 29; Wakefield 82, RM-A 36; Wakefield 85, Highalnd 29; RM-A 57, Highland 30.

200 meter medley relay: Fredericksburg Academy (Marissa Woodworth, Annika Luce, Anna Smith, Emily Drape) 2:15.54; 200 free: Morgan Malinow (Hi) 2:33.44; 200 IM: Anna Smith (FA) 3:07.43; 50 Free: Paris Thornburg (Hi) 29.44; 100 Fly: Anna Smith (FA) 1:20.39; 100 Free: Claire Thompson (Wa) 1:07.61; 400 Free: Izzie Crampton (FA) 5:21.17; 200 Free relay: Fredericksburg Academy (Izzie Crampton, Emily Drape, Anna Smith, Annika Luce) 2:06.52; 100 Back: Claire Thompson (Wa) 1:12.32; 100 Breast: Paris Thompson (Hi) 1:20.11; 400 Free relay: Fredericksburg Academy (Izzie Crampton, Victoria Davis, Emily Drape, Marissa Woodworth) 5:05.27.

JAMES MONROE

VS. CHANCELLOR

The James Monroe boys and girls swim teams got a Battlefield District sweep of visiting Chancellor at the University of Mary Washington. The girls winning 92-72 and the boys 111-53.

BOYS

200 yards medley relay: James Monroe (Ryelan White, Aidan Conway, John Baroody, Andrew Williams) 1:49.72; 200 free: Jack Scharf (JM) 2:06.53; 200 IM: John Baroody (JM) 2:09.30; 50 Free: Andrew Williams (JM) 24.38; 100 Fly: Cole Hudak (Ch) 56.80; 100 Free: Jack Scharf (JM) 56.82; 500 Free: John Baroody (JM) 5:09.07; 200 Free relay: James Monroe (Andrew Williams, Ryelan White, Jack Scharf, Paul Lucas) 1:41.46; 100 Back: Garrett Peck (Ch) 1:02.28; 100 Breast: Cole Hudak (Ch) 1:09.29; 400 Free relay: James Monroe (John Baroody, Carter Haid, Paul Lucas, Jack Scharf) 3:44.61.

GIRLS

200 yards medley relay: Chancellor (Peyton Parker, Brooke Simila, Kenya Lawson, Madelyn Miller) 2:09.67; 200 free: Peyton Parker (Ch) 2:14.23; 200 IM: Nicole Weber (JM) 2:45.09; 50 Free: Kenya Lawson (Ch) 27.80; 100 Fly: Brooke Simila (Ch) 1:05.03; 100 Free: Taylor Hough (JM) 1:06.36; 500 Free: Brooke Simila (Ch) 5:42.73; 200 Free relay: James Monroe (Ana Heller, Lucy Hensley, Taylor Hough, Rhianon Lott) 1:58.25; 100 Back: Peyton Parker (Ch) 1:12.61; 100 Breast: Ana Heller (JM) 1:23.06; 400 Free relay: Chancellor (Kenya Lawson, Brooke Simila, Peyton Parker, Cherish Hall) 4:20.98.

STAFFORD

VS. MASSAPONAX

Massaponax and visiting Stafford split a Commonwealth District meet held at St. Michael. The Panthers girls winning 158-128, and the Indians boys victorious 178.5-107.5.

BOYS

200 yard medley relay: Stafford (Jack Spinnanger, Ben Eichberg, Devin Bateman, Luke Osleger) 1:44.38; 200 free: Matthew Appleton (Ma) 2:03.22; 200 IM: Jonah Unruh (St) 2:10.50; 50 Free: Luke Osleger (St) 23.03; 100 Fly: Devin Bateman (St) 55.28; 100 Free: Ben Eichberg (St) 50.10; 500 Free: Devin Bateman (St) 5:33.78; 200 Free relay: Stafford (Ben Eichberg, Jonah Unruh, Jack Spinnanger, Luke Osleger) 1:33.22; 100 Back: Nathan Puchalski (Ma) 58.58; 100 Breast: Ben Eichberg (St) 1:01.41; 400 Free relay: Stafford (Jonah Unruh, Devin Bateman, Smith Martin, Taylor Williams) 3:31.22

GIRLS

200 yard medley relay: Massaponax (Carlie Clements, Aleena De Sir, Maddie Foreman, Allison Masterson) 1:58.27; 200 free: Aleena De Sir (Ma) 2:06.38; 200 IM: Carlie Clements (Ma) 2:12.19; 50 Free: Maddie Foreman (Ma) 27.96; 100 Fly: Maddie Foreman (Ma) 1:07.82; 100 Free: Aleena De Sir (Ma) 56.46; 500 Free: Carlie Clements (Ma) 5:21.56; 200 Free relay: Massaponax (Aleena De Sir, Maddie Foreman, Allison Masterson, Carlie Clements) 1:45.94; 100 Back: Allison Masterson (Ma) 1:06.47; 100 Breast: Allison Masterson (Ma) 1:16.06; 400 Free relay: Stafford (Libbie Warren, Maya Wick, Hannah Tse, Jenni Ryniewicz) 4:09.62.

