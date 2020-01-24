Fredericksburg Academy’s girls earned a sweep over Wakefield (189-52), Highland (206-28) and Randolph–Macon Academy (198-29) in Delaney Athletic Conference home swimming meet on Friday night.
The Falcons’ boys finished 2-1 with wins over Wakefield and Highland, while falling to RM-A, which went 3-0.
BOYS
Team results: FA 110, Wakefield 92; FA 131, Highland 24; RM-A 124, FA 96; RM-A 122, Wakefield 80; RM-A 151, Highland 12; Wakfield 110, Highland 15.
200 meter medley relay: Fredericksburg Academy (Ashton Bishop, Finn Wack, Owen Geddes, Henry Millar) 2:10.96; 200 free: Henry Millar (FA) 2:27.25; 200 IM: Owen Geddes (FA) 2:20.98; 50 Free: Cade Burdette (Wa) 27.27; 100 Fly: Ashton Bishop (FA) 1:05.21; 100 Free: Tyler Stanford (RM) 1:04.45; 400 Free: Owen Geddes (FA) 4:27.11; 200 Free relay: Fredericksburg Academy (Henry Millar, Finn Wack, Owen Geddes, Ashton Bishop) 1:55.41; 100 Back: Ashton Bishop (FA) 1:09.09; 100 Breast: Cade Burdette (Wa) 1:16.73; 400 Free relay: Wakefield (Joseph Maraska, Jack Pieja, Horatio Bushara, Cade Burdette) 4:28.00.
GIRLS
Team results: FA 189, Wakefield 52; FA 206, RM-A 28; FA 198, Highland 29; Wakefield 82, RM-A 36; Wakefield 85, Highalnd 29; RM-A 57, Highland 30.
200 meter medley relay: Fredericksburg Academy (Marissa Woodworth, Annika Luce, Anna Smith, Emily Drape) 2:15.54; 200 free: Morgan Malinow (Hi) 2:33.44; 200 IM: Anna Smith (FA) 3:07.43; 50 Free: Paris Thornburg (Hi) 29.44; 100 Fly: Anna Smith (FA) 1:20.39; 100 Free: Claire Thompson (Wa) 1:07.61; 400 Free: Izzie Crampton (FA) 5:21.17; 200 Free relay: Fredericksburg Academy (Izzie Crampton, Emily Drape, Anna Smith, Annika Luce) 2:06.52; 100 Back: Claire Thompson (Wa) 1:12.32; 100 Breast: Paris Thompson (Hi) 1:20.11; 400 Free relay: Fredericksburg Academy (Izzie Crampton, Victoria Davis, Emily Drape, Marissa Woodworth) 5:05.27.
JAMES MONROE
VS. CHANCELLOR
The James Monroe boys and girls swim teams got a Battlefield District sweep of visiting Chancellor at the University of Mary Washington. The girls winning 92-72 and the boys 111-53.
BOYS
200 yards medley relay: James Monroe (Ryelan White, Aidan Conway, John Baroody, Andrew Williams) 1:49.72; 200 free: Jack Scharf (JM) 2:06.53; 200 IM: John Baroody (JM) 2:09.30; 50 Free: Andrew Williams (JM) 24.38; 100 Fly: Cole Hudak (Ch) 56.80; 100 Free: Jack Scharf (JM) 56.82; 500 Free: John Baroody (JM) 5:09.07; 200 Free relay: James Monroe (Andrew Williams, Ryelan White, Jack Scharf, Paul Lucas) 1:41.46; 100 Back: Garrett Peck (Ch) 1:02.28; 100 Breast: Cole Hudak (Ch) 1:09.29; 400 Free relay: James Monroe (John Baroody, Carter Haid, Paul Lucas, Jack Scharf) 3:44.61.
GIRLS
200 yards medley relay: Chancellor (Peyton Parker, Brooke Simila, Kenya Lawson, Madelyn Miller) 2:09.67; 200 free: Peyton Parker (Ch) 2:14.23; 200 IM: Nicole Weber (JM) 2:45.09; 50 Free: Kenya Lawson (Ch) 27.80; 100 Fly: Brooke Simila (Ch) 1:05.03; 100 Free: Taylor Hough (JM) 1:06.36; 500 Free: Brooke Simila (Ch) 5:42.73; 200 Free relay: James Monroe (Ana Heller, Lucy Hensley, Taylor Hough, Rhianon Lott) 1:58.25; 100 Back: Peyton Parker (Ch) 1:12.61; 100 Breast: Ana Heller (JM) 1:23.06; 400 Free relay: Chancellor (Kenya Lawson, Brooke Simila, Peyton Parker, Cherish Hall) 4:20.98.
STAFFORD
VS. MASSAPONAX
Massaponax and visiting Stafford split a Commonwealth District meet held at St. Michael. The Panthers girls winning 158-128, and the Indians boys victorious 178.5-107.5.
BOYS
200 yard medley relay: Stafford (Jack Spinnanger, Ben Eichberg, Devin Bateman, Luke Osleger) 1:44.38; 200 free: Matthew Appleton (Ma) 2:03.22; 200 IM: Jonah Unruh (St) 2:10.50; 50 Free: Luke Osleger (St) 23.03; 100 Fly: Devin Bateman (St) 55.28; 100 Free: Ben Eichberg (St) 50.10; 500 Free: Devin Bateman (St) 5:33.78; 200 Free relay: Stafford (Ben Eichberg, Jonah Unruh, Jack Spinnanger, Luke Osleger) 1:33.22; 100 Back: Nathan Puchalski (Ma) 58.58; 100 Breast: Ben Eichberg (St) 1:01.41; 400 Free relay: Stafford (Jonah Unruh, Devin Bateman, Smith Martin, Taylor Williams) 3:31.22
GIRLS
200 yard medley relay: Massaponax (Carlie Clements, Aleena De Sir, Maddie Foreman, Allison Masterson) 1:58.27; 200 free: Aleena De Sir (Ma) 2:06.38; 200 IM: Carlie Clements (Ma) 2:12.19; 50 Free: Maddie Foreman (Ma) 27.96; 100 Fly: Maddie Foreman (Ma) 1:07.82; 100 Free: Aleena De Sir (Ma) 56.46; 500 Free: Carlie Clements (Ma) 5:21.56; 200 Free relay: Massaponax (Aleena De Sir, Maddie Foreman, Allison Masterson, Carlie Clements) 1:45.94; 100 Back: Allison Masterson (Ma) 1:06.47; 100 Breast: Allison Masterson (Ma) 1:16.06; 400 Free relay: Stafford (Libbie Warren, Maya Wick, Hannah Tse, Jenni Ryniewicz) 4:09.62.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.