If there was a sport with a ball involved, Russell and Connor Smith probably played it.
And didn’t succeed.
Finally, around the time their family moved from Utah to Stafford County, the elementary school-age brothers tried their luck in the swimming pool. And they’ve been hard to keep up with ever since.
“We weren’t very good in any other sport,” said Russell, who’s now a senior at Colonial Forge High School. “But with swimming, we really hit it off.”
Connor is a year younger than his brother and, as many siblings do, tagged along. While Russell became an accomplished sprinter, Connor found that the longer the race, the better he fared.
“I like the longer events, and I found I was good at it,” said Connor, who struggled at soccer and baseball before hitting the pool. “It gives you more time in the water to do what you do.”
It’s worked out well—not only for their Stafford Aquatics club team, but for Colonial Forge as well. The Smiths join reigning Free Lance-Star swimmer of the year Lucas Johnson and 2019 VHSL state meet qualifiers Chase Hensen, Thomas McGowan and Jacob Frick to form the nucleus of the area’s top high school boys team. The Eagles are defending Commonwealth District champions and finished second as a team in Region 6B last winter.
“They are very dedicated to it,” Colonial Forge coach Bianca West. “It’s a great pleasure to work with them. They’re very good swimmers, and they’re great kids.”
Russell Smith was Region 6B champion in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyles last season after finishing second in both events at the Commonwealth District meet to Stafford’s John O’Hara (who’s now swimming at William and Mary).
Connor was the district champion and regional runner-up in the 500 free and also placed fifth in the district in the 100 backstroke. His best 500 time (4:49.28) was less than one second shy of Johnson’s area-best effort of 4:48.62.
The brothers inherited athletic ability. Their father Greg, a government contractor, is a recreational swimmer and their mother, Amy, is a runner.
Although they rarely swim against each other in individual events, the brothers are competitive. No one wants to see his brother outshine him.
“When we first got to Virginia, I was older, but he started to get really fast,” Russell said. “That really motivated me to get better. It’s very competitive.”
Added Connor: “If one of us is dropping his times and the other isn’t, the other one will try to pick it up. The next year, we’ll use that to push ourselves to do better.”
Their versatility—along with the talents of Johnson and their other teammattes—should make the Eagles’ boys the team to beat in the district and possibly the region as well. They opened their regular season Wednesday night in a dual meet against Stafford at the Rouse Center.
Connor said he admires his older brother’s “confidence and love for the sport,” while Russell is impressed with Connor’s improvement.
“He’s gotten a lot better,” Russell said. “He’s gotten really good really quickly.”
