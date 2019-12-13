The Fredericksburg Academy girls went 3-0 with wins over Fredericksburg Christian, Randolph-Macon Academy and Richmond Christian in a four-team meet held at Fredericksburg Academy on Friday. FCS finished 2-1 and R-MA 1-2.
On the boys side, R-MA earned top honors with a 3-0 record, followed by the Falcons (2-1) and FCS (1-2).
BOYS
Team results: Randolph-Macon 158, Richmond Christian 47; Randolph-Macon 145, FCS 66; Randolph-Macon 140, FA 95; FA 124, Richmond Christian 62; FA 123, FCS 70; FCS 82, Richmond Christian 59.
200 meter medley relay: Fredericksburg Academy (Ashton Bishop, Dylan Harris, Owen Geddes, Henry Millar) 2:09.10; 200 free: Owen Geddes (FA) 2:08.19; 200 IM: Henry Millar (FA) 2:40.66; 50 Free: Jacob Gehly (RMA) 27.34; 100 Fly: Ashton Bishop (FA) 1:08.14; 100 Free: Vince DiLeonardo (FCS) 1:02.66; 400 Free: Owen Geddes (FA) 4:30.20; 200 Free relay: Fredericksburg Academy (Henry Millar, Dylan Harris, Owen Geddes, Ashton Bishop) 1:56.55; 100 Back: Ashton Bishop (FA) 1:09.41; 100 Breast: Brandt Gillette (RC) 1:19.62; 400 Free relay: Randolph-Macon (Tyler Stanford, Tire Bayo-Adeyemo, Tian Tan, Jacob Gehly) 4:42.62.
GIRLS
Team results: FA 203, Richmond Christian 23; FA 205, Randolph-Macon 29; FA 189, FCS 70; FCS 126.5, Richmond Christian 30.5; FCS 124, Randolph-Macon 41; Randolph-Macon 50, Richmond Christian 37.
200 meter medley relay: Fredericksburg Academy (Marris Woodworth, Annika Luce, Anna Smith, Emily Drape) 2:15.71; 200 free: Marissa Woodworth (FA) 2:36.67; 200 IM: Annika Luce (FA) 2:39.32; 50 Free: Emily Drape (FA) 30.33; 100 Fly: Anna Smith (FA) 1:21.00; 100 Free: Eden Ambrose (FCS) 1:13.25; 400 Free: Marissa Woodworth (FA) 5:23.01; 200 Free relay: Fredericksburg Academy (Victoria Davis, Anna Smith, Emily Drape, Annika Luce) 2:06.87; 100 Back: Victoria Davis (FA) 1:30.42; 100 Breast: Annika Luce (FA) 1:23.55; 400 Free relay: Fredericksburg Academy (Victoria Davis, Shelby Bryant, Emily Drape, Marissa Woodworth) 4:59.24.
EASTERN VIEW
VS. KING GEORGE
King George swept the boys and girls meets in a Battlefield District match-up against visiting Eastern View. The boys were 126-31 winners, while the girls won 133-32.
BOYS
200 meter medley relay: King George (Hudson Gamble, Stephen Bartyczak, Sebastian Bas-Vazquez, Samuel Dzula) 2:19.51; 200 free: Jonah Kapp (KG) 2:25.10; 200 IM: Jimmy Granger (KG) 2:22.16; 50 Free: Hudson Gamble (KG) 27.45; 100 Fly: Jimmy Granger (KG) 1:06.68; 100 Free: Jonah Kapp (KG) 1:01.32; 400 Free: AJ Green (KG) 4:27.24; 200 Free relay: King George (AJ Green, Jimmy Granger, Amar Dunham, Jonah Kapp) 1:49.90; 100 Back: Logan Constant (KG) 1:29.42; 100 Breast: Tyler Woodside (EV) 1:24.70; 400 Free relay: King George (AJ Green, Jimmy Grander, Hudson Gamble, Jonah Kapp) 4:05.66.
GIRLS
200 meter medley relay: King George (Carter Wasser, EA Wardman, Jeanie Graham, Marie Han) 2:17.51; 200 free: Marie Ham (KG) 2:27.65; 200 IM: EA Wardman (KG) 2:58.84; 50 Free: Arielle Wehunt (KG) 30.71; 100 Fly: Jeanie Graham (KG) 1:13.48; 100 Free: Marie Han (KG) 1:07.27; 400 Free: Carter Wasser (KG) 5:23.79; 200 Free relay: Eastern View (Paige Rankins, Lily Boutchyard, Karley Mills, Bekah Smith) 2:17.89; 100 Back: Carter Wasser (KG) 1:15.24; 100 Breast: Jeanie Graham (KG) 1:25.97; 400 Free relay: King George (Maria Poley, EA Wardman, Carter Wasser, Corinna Pardee) 4:54.74.
