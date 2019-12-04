COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coaches: Jade Johnson and Barb Cavalier
Last season: Boys fourth, girls sixth in district
Top returners: Boys-Jr. Colin Feliciano, Sr. Adam Rogers, Sr. Nathan Pecachek, Sr. Michael Megna, Jr. Micah Hunt, So. Brian Miller. Girls-So. Emily Waite, So Trinity Luxeder, Jr. Rachel Freeman, Sr. Kelly Harrison.
Top newcomers: Boys-Fr. Niko Casale. Girls-Fr. Natalie Hidrobo, Fr. Mikayla Blaylock, Fr. Ellen Feliciano.
Outlook: Youth and strong numbers give the Black-Hawks reason for optimism.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Bianca West
Last season: Boys first in district, second in Region 6B. Girls third in district.
Top returners: Boys-Sr. Lucas Johnson, Jr. Chase Hensen, Jr. Thomas McGowan, Jr. Jacob Frick, Sr. Russell Smith, Jr. Connor Smith. Girls-Jr. Smily Iseminger, So. Sophia Penton.
Top newcomers: Boys-Fr. Samuel Calder, Fr. Kevin McGowan, Fr. Ian Bennett, Fr. Keegan Kaczmar. Girls-Fr Ashley Wang, Fr. Kalina Frick, Fr. Katie Johnson.
Outlook: The boys return six individual state meet qualifiers, including Johnson, who placed third in the state 200 freestyle. Both the boys and girls have an influx of talented freshmen.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Claire Hall
Last season: Boys, girls fifth in district
Top returners: Boys--Noah White, Matthew Appleton. Girls--Allison Masterson, Charlotte Denecke, Aleena DeSir, Melody Foreman.
Top newcomers: Boys--Jordan Fulayter, Nathan Puchalsk. Girls--Lilly Wallach, Carlie Clements.
Outlook: With several veterans returning, the girls are looking to break into the district’s upper echelon.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coach: Michelle Stambaugh
Last season: Girls first, boys seventh in district
Top returners: Girls--Sr. Georgia Johnson, Sr. Shay Walker. Boys--Jack O’Reilly.
Top newcomers: Girls--Gwendolyn Avery, Abby Hunley. Boys--Andrew Fiore, Peyton Meyer, Michael Kratowicz.
Outlook: Johnson already has qualified for the Olympic Trials in the breaststroke and will join Walker in an unmatched area girls’ duo. Several promising freshmen should help the boys’ team.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coaches: Traci Abramson and Chris Lawson
Last season: Boys sixth, girls seventh in district
Top returners: Boys--Jr. Ethan Abbott, So. Zack David, Jr. Kyle Mueller, Jr. Cole Tully, Sr. Jacob Lamorie, Sr. Gabe Cummings. Girls--Jr. Sky Thacker, Jr. Rebecca Hartway, Sr. Camryn Sanchez, Sr. Kayle Arndt, Sr. Elizabeth Day, So. Kamryn Darrow.
Top newcomers: Boys--Fr. John Day, Fr. Sean Ford, Fre. Zack Hubbard, Fr. Matt Triodi. Girls--So. Hailey Beck, Fr. Phoebe Hughes, Fr. Sally Janey, Jr. Liz Rooney, Fr. Annaliese Visser.
Outlook: The Wolverines have a big group of newcomers who should develop throughout the season.
RIVERBEND
Coach: Rachel Adriani
Last season: Girls second, boys third in district
Top returners: Girls--Nikki Koch, Marissa Ross, Cristal Perdomo, Kennedy Darensbourg, Jordan Durocher. Boys--Will Ross, Joe Durocher, Josh Lavender, Massimo Serafini, Elliott VanVorst.
Top newcomers: Girls--Rylie McCloskey. Boys--Trevor Hudson, Evan Frey, Matthew Earnhart, Mark Pearcy.
Outlook: The girls have several regional qualifiers back in the pool this season. Several freshmen should provide points for both teams.
STAFFORD
Coach: Ashley Goodwill
Last season: Boys second, girls fourth in district
Top returners: Boys--So. Ben Eichberg, Jr. Luke Osleger. Girls--Sr. Jenni Ryniewicz, So. Hannah Tse.
Top newcomers: Boys--Ian Jones, Jonah Unruh. Girls--Madison Bender, Sydney Stover.
Outlook: Eichberg, who placed in the state meet as a freshman, leads a boys team that hopes to contend for the district team title.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Bethany Hale
Last season: Boys, girls seventh in district
Top returners: Girls--Jr. Caroline Hale, So. Kaylin Waldron, Sr. Andrea Franzen.
Top newcomers: So. Butler Frank, Fr. Mia Jackson, Fr. Gracen Kelly, So. Sean Kenny.
Outlook: The Cavaliers’ numbers continue to increase, to 33 this season, as the team expects to improve.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Patrick Bogue
Last season: Boys, girls fourth in district
Top returners: Girls--Sr. Brooke Simila, Sr. Abby Cook, Sr, Maddie Brown, Jr. Peyton Parker. Boys-Sr. Jace Taylor, Jr. Cole Hudak, So. Garrett Peck, So. Andrew Le, So. Tade Wangerberg.
Top Newcomers: Kenya Lawson, Xander Lee
Outlook: The Chargers’ largest roster in some time includes several veterans, incuding school record-holders Simila and Cook.
COURTLAND
Coach: William Graf
Last season: Boys, girls second in district
Top returners: Boys-Jackson Hunter, Ethan Thai-Nguyen, Alex Storen, Jacob Zahabi. Girls-Sr. Caroline Storen, Jr. Natalie Szenas, So Tessa Campbell.
Top newcomers: Girls-Emma Green, Alexis Thai-Nguyen, Noelle Joseph, Asher Joseph.
Outlook: Storen placed fourth in the state backstroke last year and joins fellow state qualifiers Szenas and Campbell on an experienced girls team.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Chris Hokanson
Last season: Boys, girls sixth in district
Top returners: Girls--Paige Rankins, Bekah Smith. Boys--Tyler Woodside, Aiden Durica.
Outlook: The Cyclones are building around a young nucleus.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Konrad Heller
Last season: Boys, girls, third in district
Top returners: Boys--So. John Baroody, Sr. Carter Hald, Jr. Andrew Williams, Jr. Paul Lucas. Girls-Sr. Rhianon Lott, Sr. Maddie Weber, Jr. Anna Heller.
Outlook: The Yellow Jacket girls lost standout Anna Slominski to graduation, but return several veteran swimmers.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Connor Muncie
Last season: Boys, girls first in district
Top returners: Girls--So. Jeanie Graham, So. Marie Han, Jr. Jenna Kapp, Jr. Carter Wasser. Boys--Jr. Jimmy Granger
Top newcomers: Cieria Graves, A.J. Green.
Outlook: The Foxes have improved numbers (65 total swimmers) as they bid to repeat their sweep of the district team titles.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Ron Harold
Last season: Boys, girls fifth in district
Top returners: Girls--Sr. Natalie Buchanon, Sr. Angelina Davis, So. Hannah Alfaro, Jr. Syndey Jakubik. Boys--Sr. Ryan McCulloch, Jr. Bryce Dalton, Sr. Tucker Hoben, Sr. Wyatt Schooley.
Top newcomers: Girls--Sr. Isabel Poppke. Boys--Fr. Nicholas Pacheck, Fr. Nicholas Alfaro.
Outlook: The Knights are up to 40 swimmers after a strong group of rookies joined a solid set of veterans.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA
Coach: Debra Bickley
Outlook: Graduated all-state swimmer Alexa Owen leaves a big hole to fill.
ORANGE
Coach: Michael Howie
Last season:
Top returners: Boys-Sr. Mathew Marquis.
Top newcomers: Boys-Sr. Nur Zhetessov. Girls-Fr. Charlotte Samuels, Jr. Iliana Valencia.
Outlook: Marquis was a state qualifier in the butterfly. Samuels swam fast enough as an eighth-grader to qualify for state if she had been eligible.
NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
CULPEPER
Coach: Sarah Mahoney
Top returners: Boys-Sr. Joseph Prince, Jr. Jeffrey Nicol, Jr. Sam McCabe, So. Jack Mahoney, So. Thomas Bridges. Girls-Jr. Jackie Swope, Jr. Josie Swope, Jr. Lindsey Reingruber, Jr. Kayleigh Dugge, So. Leah Knott.
Outlook: The Blue Devils have a mix of returning letter winners and newcomers to the sport.
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY
Coach: Sheila Wimble
Last season: Boys, girls third in Delaney Conference
Top returners: Boys-Sr. Ashton Bishop, Sr. Henry Millar, So. Owen Geddes. Girls-So. Annika Luce, Fr. Emily Drape.
Top newcomers: Boys-Eighth-grader Dylan Harris. Girls-So. Victoria Davis, So. Anna Smith, eighth-grader Avery Wooddale.
Outlook: State qualifier Bishop is the leader of a small boys team. The girls should be strong, particularly in the relays.
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN
Coach: Malia Meadows
Last season: Boys fourth, girls fifth in Delaney Conference.
Top returners: Boys-Jr. Andrew Turbyfill. Girls-Sr. Eden Ambrose, Jr. Lizzie Dahl, So. Parker Ford, Sr. Catherine Tryfiates.
Top newcomers: Jr. Vince DiLeonardo, Fr. Payton Meadows, 8th-grader Jack Knewtson, 7th-graders Olivia Farrell and Luke Howell.
Outlook: Turbyfill and Ford won conference 500 freestyle titles and return seeking state medals. Turbyfill already holds three school records.
