James Monroe’s boys and girls doubles teams both captured Region 3B double titles on Wednesday at the University of Mary Washington and James Monroe High School, respectively.
Noah Adams and Cooper Sims paired to win the boys title 6-3, 6-4, while Haley Caspersen and teammate Winnie Hall didn’t drop a game in either of their matches.
The following are results from the regional singles and doubles play involving Fredericksburg-area players.
BOYS TENNIS
REGION 5D SINGLES
Quarterfinals: Connor Hydahl (Massaponax) d. Jakob Oldendick (St) 6-0, 6-0; Ben Tivin (Brooke Point) d. Mark Shelton (Mountain View) 6-4, 6-1.
Semifinals: Toby Yoder (Harrisonburg) d. Hyldahl (Ma) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; Zavan Fahim (Albemarle) d. Tivin (BP) 6-0, 6-0.
Final: Yoder (Har) vs. Fahim (Al), Thursday, 9 a.m.
REGION 4B SINGLES
Quarterfinals: Ross Violi (Hanover) d. James Srich (Eastern View) 6-0, 6-1; Michael Frietag (King George) d. Brendan Pfab (Powhatan) 6-2, 6-2; Matt Leonard (Courtland) d. Ben McCormack (Midlothian) 6-1, 1-6, 6-4; Jack Williams (Mi) d. Garrett Corker (Louisa) 6-1, 6-0.
Semifinals: Violi (Han) d. Freitab (KG) 7-5, 6-1; Williams (Mid) d. Leonard (Ct) 6-1, 6-1.
Final: Violi (Han) d. Williams (Mid) 6-4, 6-4.
REGION 6B DOUBLES
Quarterfinals: Will Russell/Gabe Gillespie (Colonial Forge) d. Taylor/David (Franklin Co.) 2-0; Chaudry/DeGuzman (Clover Hill) d. Ronin Gick/Nathan Lontz (Riverbend) 2-0.
Semifinals: Johnson/Laramore (Cosby) d. Russell/Gillespie (CF) 2-0.
Final: Chaudry/DeGuzman (CH) d. Johnson/Laramore (Co) 2-0.
REGION 5D DOUBLES
Quarterfinals: Hyldahl/Donny Brewster (Ma) d. Oldendick/Eric Ngo (St) 6-0, 6-1; Shelton/Lucas West (MV) d. Tivin/Michael Hatfield (BP) 7-6, 6-3.
Semifinals: Hyldahl/Brewster (Ma) vs. David Hudson/Henry Holbrook (Patrick Henry); Fahim/Lucas Balcells (Al) vs. Shelton/West (MV), Thursday, 11 a.m.
Final: Semifinal winners, Thursday, 1 p.m.
REGION 3B DOUBLES
Quarterfinals: Bye—Noah Adams/Cooper Sims (JM); Newman/White (Brentsvill); Wilkins/Harris (Armstrong) d. Bryce Dalton/Johnny Bernard (Spotsylvania) 6-1, 6-1; Liam Addy/Ryan Davis (Culpeper) d. Schwentker/Jarrett (Skyline) 6-0, 6-0.
Semifinals: Adams/Sims (JM) d. Wilkins/Harris (Ar) 6-2, 6-2; Newman/White (Br) d. Addy/Davis 6-4, 0-6, 6-1.
Final: Adams/Sims (JM) d. Newman/White (Br) 6-3, 6-4.
GIRLS TENNIS
REGION 5D SINGLES
Quarterfinals: Alexa Brewster (Ma) d. Grace Nelson (BP) 6-0, 6-0; Sara Selby (St) d. Casey Jackson (MV) 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.
Semifinals: Brewster (Ma) d. Eliza Sanusi (Al) 6-4, 6-2; Selby St) d. Kendall Foushee (Halifax) 7-5, 6-3.
Final: Brewster (Ma) vs. Selby (St), Thrusday, 9 a.m.
REGION 4B SINGLES
Results: Not available.
REGION 6B DOUBLES
Quarterfinals: Kiersten Chang/ Caroline Patton (Rb) d. Caroline Bignell/Corinne Wong (CF) 2-0.
Semifinals: Chang/Patton (Rb) d. Jeyasingh/Jeyasingh (James River) 2-0.
Final: Glen/Glen (Cosby) d. Chang/Patton (Rb) 2-0.
REGION 5D DOUBLES
Quarterfinals: Brewster/Katherine Sullivan (Ma) d. Nelson (BP) 6-1, 6-2; Jackson/Taylor Larned (MV) d. Selby/Sydney Selby (St) 2-0 (Selby/Selby retired).
Semifinals: Brewster/Sullivan (BP) vs. Sanusi/Kelly Marks (Al); Foushee/Amanda Duffer (Hal) vs. Jackson/Larned (MV), Thursday, 11 a.m.
Final: Semifinals winners, Thursday, 1 p.m.
REGION 3B DOUBLES
Quarterfinals: Bye—Haley Caspersen/Winnie Hall (JM), Lauren Bates/Zoe Harrington (Culpeper); Abby McNamee/Greta Roberson (Sp) d. Rich/Richards (Warren County) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3; Capitan/Driscoll (Br) d. Martinez/Nguyen (Skyline) 6-0, 6-0.
Semifinals: Caspersen/Hall (JM) d. McNamee/Roberson (Sp) 6-0, 6-0; Capitan/Driscoll (Br) vs. Bates/Harrington (Cu) 6-2, 6-1.
Final: Caspersen/Hall (JM) d. Capitan/Driscoll (Br) 6-0, 6-0.