BASEBALL

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Thursday’s final

Caroline 5, Courtland 4, (10)

SOFTBALL

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Thursday’s final

Courtland 7, King George 6

BOYS SOCCER

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Thursday’s final

Chancellor 3, King George 2

GIRLS SOCCER

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Thursday’s final

Eastern View 2, Spotsylvania 0

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

Thursday’s semifinal

Wash. & Lee 8, Lancaster 0

Friday’s semifinal

Essex at Northumberland, 6

Tuesday’s final

Essex/Northumberland winner at Washington & Lee

VISAA

Friday’s semifinals

FCS vs. Highland, 6

Nansemond Suffolk vs. Covenant, 6

BOYS LACROSSE

REGION 4B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Culpeper 8, Eastern View 4

Fauquier 19, James Monroe 0

Brentsville 9, Liberty 6

Monday’s semifinals

Culpeper vs. Fauquier

Brentsville at Kettle Run

GIRLS LACROSSE

REGION 4B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

James Monroe 20, Kettle Run 10

Liberty d. Culpeper

Monday’s semifinals

James Monroe vs. Liberty

Fauquier at Brentsville

BOYS TENNIS

REGION 6B

Friday’s quarterfinals

Thomas Dale at Colonial Forge, 4

Riverbend at James River, 3

Manchester at Cosby, 4

Franklin County at Clover Hill

GIRLS TENNIS

REGION 6B

Friday’s quarterfinals

Franklin County at Colonial Forge

Riverbend at Cosby

Manchester at James River

Clover Hill at Thomas Dale

REGION 4B

Thursday’s semifinals

Courtland 5, Patrick Henry-Ashland 2

Hanover 5, Midlothian 0

Friday’s final

Courtland vs. Midlothian

