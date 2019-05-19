BASEBALL

REGION 4B

Monday’s play-in game

Louisa at King George

Monday’s first round

Chancellor at Eastern View, 6

Tuesday’s first round

Louisa/KG winner at Powhatan

Huguenot at Dinwiddie

Monacan at Patrick Henry-Ashland

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Chancellor/EV winner at Hanover

Louisa/KG/Powhatan winner at Courtland

Huguenot/Dinwiddie winner at Caroline

Monacan/PH winner at Midlothan

REGION 1A

Wednesday’s first round

Rappahannock at Colonial Beach, 5

West Point at Northumberland, 5

Franklin at Surry, 5

Mathews at Chincoteague, 5

Friday’s quarterfinals

Rappahannock/Colonial Beach winner at Windsor, 5

West Point/Northumberland winner at Washington & Lee, 5

Franklin/Surry winner at Essex, 5

Mathews/Chincoteague winner at Lancaster, 5

SOFTBALL

REGION 4B

Monday’s play-in game

Chancellor at Huguenot, 6

REGION 1A

Wednesday’s first round

Surry at Washington & Lee, 5

Lancaster at Mathews, 6

Essex at Chincoteague, 4

West Point at Sussex, 5

Friday’s quarterfinals

Surry/W&L winner at Windsor, 5

Lancaster/Mathews winner at Rappahannock, 6

Essex/Chincoteague winner at Northumberland, 6

West Point/Sussex winner at Northampton, 5

BOYS SOCCER

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

Tuesday’s final

Washington & Lee at Rappahannock

REGION 4B

Monday’s play-in game

Louisa at Dinwiddie

Tuesday’s first round

Powhatan at Caroline

Louisa/Dinwiddie winner at Monacan

Courtland at King George

Huguenot at Patrick Henry-Ashland

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Powhatan/Caroline winner at Midlothian

Louisa/Dinwiddie/Monacan winner at Eastern View

Courtland/KG winner at Chancellor

Huguenot/PH winner at Hanover

REGION 1A

Wednesday’s first round

Northampton at Middlesex, 5:30

Lancaster at Mathews, 6

Essex at West Point, 6

Friday’s quarterfinals

Northampton at Middlesex, 5:30

Lancaster at Mathews, 6

Essex/West Point winner at Washington & Lee, 6

Lancaster/Mathews winner at Rappahannock, 6

Northampton/Middlesex winner at Windsor, 6

Franklin at Northumberland, 6

GIRLS SOCCER

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

Thursday’s semifinal

Wash. & Lee 8, Lancaster 0

Friday’s semifinal

Essex at Northumberland, 6

Tuesday’s final

Essex/Northumberland winner at W&L

REGION 4B

Tuesday’s first round

King George at Powhatan, 6

Louisa at Midlothian, 6

Caroline at Chancellor, 6:30

Patrick Henry at Dinwiddie, 6

Thursday’s quarterfinals

KG/Powhatan winner at Hanover, 5:30

Louisa/Midlothian winner at Courtland, 5:30

Caroline/Chancellor winner at Eastern View

PH/Dinwiddie winner at Monacan, 6

BOYS LACROSSE

REGION 6B

Monday’s quarterfinals

Clover Hill at Colonial Forge, 6:30

Thomas Dale at Riverbend, 7

Franklin County at James River

Cosby at Manchester

REGION 5D

Monday’s quarterfinals

Stafford at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 4

Massaponax at Mountain View, 5:15

Brooke Point at Albemarle, 6

Potomac at North Stafford, 7

REGION 4B

Monday’s semifinals

Culpeper at Fauquier, 6

Brentsville at Kettle Run, 6

GIRLS LACROSSE

REGION 6B

Monday’s quarterfinals

Clover Hill at Colonial Forge, 5

Franklin County at Riverbend, 5

James River at Manchester

Thomas Dale at Cosby

REGION 5D

Monday’s quarterfinals

Brooke Point at Mountain View, 4

Stafford at Potomac, 6

Massaponax at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 6:30

North Stafford at Albemarle, 5

REGION 4B

Monday’s semifinals

James Monroe at Liberty, 6

Fauquier at Brentsville

BOYS TENNIS

REGION 6B

Monday’s semifinals

James River at Colonial Forge, 3

Clover Hill at Cosby

REGION 3B

Monday’s quarterfinals

Spotsylvania at Warren County, 4

GIRLS TENNIS

REGION 6B

Monday’s semifinals

Colonial Forge at Cosby, 4

James River at Thomas Dale

REGION 5D

Friday’s quarterfinals

Massaponax 6, Brooke Point 1

Stafford 5, Mountain View 4

Monday’s quarterfinals

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at Albemarle

Harrisonburg at Halifax

Thursday’s semifinal

Massaponax vs. Harrisonburg/Halifax winner

Stafford vs. PH/Albemarle winner

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments