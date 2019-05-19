BASEBALL
REGION 4B
Monday’s play-in game
Louisa at King George
Monday’s first round
Chancellor at Eastern View, 6
Tuesday’s first round
Louisa/KG winner at Powhatan
Huguenot at Dinwiddie
Monacan at Patrick Henry-Ashland
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Chancellor/EV winner at Hanover
Louisa/KG/Powhatan winner at Courtland
Huguenot/Dinwiddie winner at Caroline
Monacan/PH winner at Midlothan
REGION 1A
Wednesday’s first round
Rappahannock at Colonial Beach, 5
West Point at Northumberland, 5
Franklin at Surry, 5
Mathews at Chincoteague, 5
Friday’s quarterfinals
Rappahannock/Colonial Beach winner at Windsor, 5
West Point/Northumberland winner at Washington & Lee, 5
Franklin/Surry winner at Essex, 5
Mathews/Chincoteague winner at Lancaster, 5
SOFTBALL
REGION 4B
Monday’s play-in game
Chancellor at Huguenot, 6
REGION 1A
Wednesday’s first round
Surry at Washington & Lee, 5
Lancaster at Mathews, 6
Essex at Chincoteague, 4
West Point at Sussex, 5
Friday’s quarterfinals
Surry/W&L winner at Windsor, 5
Lancaster/Mathews winner at Rappahannock, 6
Essex/Chincoteague winner at Northumberland, 6
West Point/Sussex winner at Northampton, 5
BOYS SOCCER
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
Tuesday’s final
Washington & Lee at Rappahannock
REGION 4B
Monday’s play-in game
Louisa at Dinwiddie
Tuesday’s first round
Powhatan at Caroline
Louisa/Dinwiddie winner at Monacan
Courtland at King George
Huguenot at Patrick Henry-Ashland
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Powhatan/Caroline winner at Midlothian
Louisa/Dinwiddie/Monacan winner at Eastern View
Courtland/KG winner at Chancellor
Huguenot/PH winner at Hanover
REGION 1A
Wednesday’s first round
Northampton at Middlesex, 5:30
Lancaster at Mathews, 6
Essex at West Point, 6
Friday’s quarterfinals
Essex/West Point winner at Washington & Lee, 6
Lancaster/Mathews winner at Rappahannock, 6
Northampton/Middlesex winner at Windsor, 6
Franklin at Northumberland, 6
GIRLS SOCCER
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
Thursday’s semifinal
Wash. & Lee 8, Lancaster 0
Friday’s semifinal
Essex at Northumberland, 6
Tuesday’s final
Essex/Northumberland winner at W&L
REGION 4B
Tuesday’s first round
King George at Powhatan, 6
Louisa at Midlothian, 6
Caroline at Chancellor, 6:30
Patrick Henry at Dinwiddie, 6
Thursday’s quarterfinals
KG/Powhatan winner at Hanover, 5:30
Louisa/Midlothian winner at Courtland, 5:30
Caroline/Chancellor winner at Eastern View
PH/Dinwiddie winner at Monacan, 6
BOYS LACROSSE
REGION 6B
Monday’s quarterfinals
Clover Hill at Colonial Forge, 6:30
Thomas Dale at Riverbend, 7
Franklin County at James River
Cosby at Manchester
REGION 5D
Monday’s quarterfinals
Stafford at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 4
Massaponax at Mountain View, 5:15
Brooke Point at Albemarle, 6
Potomac at North Stafford, 7
REGION 4B
Monday’s semifinals
Culpeper at Fauquier, 6
Brentsville at Kettle Run, 6
GIRLS LACROSSE
REGION 6B
Monday’s quarterfinals
Clover Hill at Colonial Forge, 5
Franklin County at Riverbend, 5
James River at Manchester
Thomas Dale at Cosby
REGION 5D
Monday’s quarterfinals
Brooke Point at Mountain View, 4
Stafford at Potomac, 6
Massaponax at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 6:30
North Stafford at Albemarle, 5
REGION 4B
Monday’s semifinals
James Monroe at Liberty, 6
Fauquier at Brentsville
BOYS TENNIS
REGION 6B
Monday’s semifinals
James River at Colonial Forge, 3
Clover Hill at Cosby
REGION 3B
Monday’s quarterfinals
Spotsylvania at Warren County, 4
GIRLS TENNIS
REGION 6B
Monday’s semifinals
Colonial Forge at Cosby, 4
James River at Thomas Dale
REGION 5D
Friday’s quarterfinals
Massaponax 6, Brooke Point 1
Stafford 5, Mountain View 4
Monday’s quarterfinals
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at Albemarle
Harrisonburg at Halifax
Thursday’s semifinal
Massaponax vs. Harrisonburg/Halifax winner
Stafford vs. PH/Albemarle winner