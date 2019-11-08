FIELD HOCKEY

CLASS 6

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Western Branch at Massaponax

Battlefield at Kellam

Yorktown at Woodson

Fairfax at Langley

CLASS 5

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Briar Woods at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m

Stafford at Riverside

Region 5B runner-up at Frank Cox

Gloucester at Region 5B champion

CLASS 4

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Region 4D champion at Chancellor

Warhill at Great Bridge

Eastern View at Region 4D runner-up

Warwick at Lee-Davis

CLASS 3

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Lakeland at James Monroe, 6

George Mason at Poquoson

Western Albemarle at Tabb

York at Independence

VISAA DIVISION II

At Leesburg

Friday’s semifinals

Cape Henry 5, Steward 1

Fredericksburg Academy 6, Foxcroft 0

Saturday’s final

Cape Henry vs. Fredericksburg Academy, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s final

Massaponax at Battlefield, 6:30 p.m.

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s final

North Stafford at Albemarle, 6:30 p.m.

REGION 4B

Monday’s semifinals

King George at Patrick Henry-Ashland, 5:30 p.m.

Powhatan at Courtland, 7 p.m.

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments