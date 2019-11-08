FIELD HOCKEY
CLASS 6
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Western Branch at Massaponax
Battlefield at Kellam
Yorktown at Woodson
Fairfax at Langley
CLASS 5
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Briar Woods at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m
Stafford at Riverside
Region 5B runner-up at Frank Cox
Gloucester at Region 5B champion
CLASS 4
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Region 4D champion at Chancellor
Warhill at Great Bridge
Eastern View at Region 4D runner-up
Warwick at Lee-Davis
CLASS 3
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Lakeland at James Monroe, 6
George Mason at Poquoson
Western Albemarle at Tabb
York at Independence
VISAA DIVISION II
At Leesburg
Friday’s semifinals
Cape Henry 5, Steward 1
Fredericksburg Academy 6, Foxcroft 0
Saturday’s final
Cape Henry vs. Fredericksburg Academy, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
REGION 6B
Tuesday’s final
Massaponax at Battlefield, 6:30 p.m.
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s final
North Stafford at Albemarle, 6:30 p.m.
REGION 4B
Monday’s semifinals
King George at Patrick Henry-Ashland, 5:30 p.m.
Powhatan at Courtland, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.