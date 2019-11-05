FIELD HOCKEY
REGION 6B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Massaponax 4, John Champe 0
Battlefield 1, Colgan 0
Thursday’s final
Massaponax at Battlefield, 6
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s semifinals
Mountain View 4, Albemarle 1
Stafford 3, Brooke Point 0
Thursday’s final
Mountain View at Stafford
REGION 4C
Tuesday’s semifinals
Chancellor 4, Orange 0
Eastern View 4, Courtland 0
Thursday’s final
Eastern View at Chancellor, 3:30
REGION 3B
Tuesday’s semifinals
James Monroe 5, George Mason 0
Independence 3, Western Albemarle 0
Thursday’s consolation
George Mason at W. Albemarle
Thursday’s final
Independence at James Monroe
VISAA DIVISION II
Tuesday’s state quarterfinals
Fredericksburg Academy 7, Walsingham Academy 1
Foxcroft 6, Chatham Hall 1
Cape Henry 6, Hampton Roads 0
Steward 3, Covenant 2, OT
Friday’s semifinals
At Leesburg
Cape Henry vs. Steward, 2
Fredericksburg Academy vs. Foxcroft, 4
VOLLEYBALL
REGION 6B
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge 3, Forest Park 0
Massaponax 3, John Champe 1
Patriot 3, Colgan 0
Battlefield 3, Woodbridge 0
Thursday’s semifinals
Patriot at Massaponax, 6
Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 6
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Mountain View 3, Stafford 1
North Stafford 3, Harrisonburg 0
Albemarle 3, William Fleming 0
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 3, Brooke Point 0
Thursday’s semifinals
Mountain View at Albemarle, 6
Patrick Henry-Roanoke at North Stafford, 5:30
REGION 4B
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Hanover at Courtland, 6
Chancellor at Powhatan, 6
Patrick Henry-Ashland at Spotsylvania, 6:30
King George at Monacan, 6
REGION 3B
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
William Monroe 3, James Monroe 2
Goochland 3, Central-Woodstock 0
Maggie Walker at George Mason
Independence 3, Skyline 0
Thursday's semifinals
William Monroe at Goochland
Maggie Walker/George Mason winner vs. Independence
VISAA DIVISION II
Tuesday’s state quarterfinals
Steward 3, Fredericksburg Christian 2
Nansemond-Suffolk 3, Atlantic Shores 0
Peninsula Catholic 3, St. Margaret’s 0
Trinity Christian 3, Hampton Roads Academy 0
Friday’s semifinals
At Roanoke Catholic
Peninsula Catholic vs. Trinity Christian, 10 a.m.
Steward vs. Nansemond-Suffolk, noon
