FIELD HOCKEY

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Massaponax 4, John Champe 0

Battlefield 1, Colgan 0

Thursday’s final

Massaponax at Battlefield, 6

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s semifinals

Mountain View 4, Albemarle 1

Stafford 3, Brooke Point 0

Thursday’s final

Mountain View at Stafford

REGION 4C

Tuesday’s semifinals

Chancellor 4, Orange 0

Eastern View 4, Courtland 0

Thursday’s final

Eastern View at Chancellor, 3:30

REGION 3B

Tuesday’s semifinals

James Monroe 5, George Mason 0

Independence 3, Western Albemarle 0

Thursday’s consolation

George Mason at W. Albemarle

Thursday’s final

Independence at James Monroe

VISAA DIVISION II

Tuesday’s state quarterfinals

Fredericksburg Academy 7, Walsingham Academy 1

Foxcroft 6, Chatham Hall 1

Cape Henry 6, Hampton Roads 0

Steward 3, Covenant 2, OT

Friday’s semifinals

At Leesburg

Cape Henry vs. Steward, 2

Fredericksburg Academy vs. Foxcroft, 4

VOLLEYBALL

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Forge 3, Forest Park 0

Massaponax 3, John Champe 1

Patriot 3, Colgan 0

Battlefield 3, Woodbridge 0

Thursday’s semifinals

Patriot at Massaponax, 6

Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 6

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Mountain View 3, Stafford 1

North Stafford 3, Harrisonburg 0

Albemarle 3, William Fleming 0

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 3, Brooke Point 0

Thursday’s semifinals

Mountain View at Albemarle, 6

Patrick Henry-Roanoke at North Stafford, 5:30

REGION 4B

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Hanover at Courtland, 6

Chancellor at Powhatan, 6

Patrick Henry-Ashland at Spotsylvania, 6:30

King George at Monacan, 6

REGION 3B

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

William Monroe 3, James Monroe 2

Goochland 3, Central-Woodstock 0

Maggie Walker at George Mason

Independence 3, Skyline 0

Thursday's semifinals

William Monroe at Goochland

Maggie Walker/George Mason winner vs. Independence

VISAA DIVISION II

Tuesday’s state quarterfinals

Steward 3, Fredericksburg Christian 2

Nansemond-Suffolk 3, Atlantic Shores 0

Peninsula Catholic 3, St. Margaret’s 0

Trinity Christian 3, Hampton Roads Academy 0

Friday’s semifinals

At Roanoke Catholic

Peninsula Catholic vs. Trinity Christian, 10 a.m.

Steward vs. Nansemond-Suffolk, noon

