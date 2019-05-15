BASEBALL
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
At Caroline
Wednesday’s semifinals
Courtland 10, Spotsylvania 6
Caroline 5, Chancellor 2
Thursday’s final
Courtland vs. Caroline
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
Wednesday’s semifinals
Essex 9, Washington & Lee 4
Northumberland 7, Lancaster 6
Friday’s final
At Dream Fields
Essex vs. Northumberland, 8
SOFTBALL
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
At King George
Wednesday’s semifinals
Courtland 6, Eastern View 0
King George 11, Chancellor 8
Thursday’s final
Courtland at King George, 7
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
Wednesday’s semifinals
Rappahannock 6, Wash. & Lee 2
Essex at Northumberland
Friday’s final
At Dream Fields
Semifinal winners, 6
BOYS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Wednesday’s semifinals
At Chancellor
King George 1, Eastern View 0
Chancellor 4, Courtland 0
Thursday’s final
King George at Chancellor, 7
GIRLS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
At King George
Wednesday’s semifinals
Eastern View 6, Chancellor 0
Spotsylvania 2, Courtland 1, OT
Thursday’s final
Eastern View vs. Spotsylvania, 7
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
Thursday’s semifinal
Lancaster at Wash. & Lee
Friday’s semifinals
Essex at Northumberland, 6
Tuesday’s final
Semifinal winners
VISAA
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Highland 4, Wakefield 0
Fredericksburg Christian 2, Eastern Mennonite 0
Nansemond Suffolk 6, North Cross 0
Covenant 5, Steward 3, OT
Friday’s semifinals
FCS vs. Highland, 6
Nansemond Suffolk vs. Covenant, 6
BOYS LACROSSE
REGION 4B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Eastern View at Culpeper
James Monroe at Fauquier
Liberty at Brentsville
Bye: Kettle Run
GIRLS LACROSSE
REGION 4B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Kettle Run at James Monroe
Culpeper at Liberty
Other matchup TBA
Bye: Brentsville
BOYS TENNIS
REGION 4B
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Midlothian 6, Eastern View 0
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Powhatan at Courtland
Hanover 5, King George 0
P.H.-Ashland d. Dinwiddie
Thursday’s semifinals
Hanover vs. Midlothian
Powhatan/Courtland vs. P.H.-Ashland
GIRLS TENNIS
REGION 4B
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Patrick Henry 5, Dinwiddie 0
Midlothian 5, Eastern View 1
Hanover d. Powhatan
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Courtland 5, Louisa 1
Thursday’s semifinals
Patrick Henry-Ashland at Courtland, 3:30
Midlothian at Hanover