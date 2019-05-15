BASEBALL

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

At Caroline

Wednesday’s semifinals

Courtland 10, Spotsylvania 6

Caroline 5, Chancellor 2

Thursday’s final

Courtland vs. Caroline

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

Wednesday’s semifinals

Essex 9, Washington & Lee 4

Northumberland 7, Lancaster 6

Friday’s final

At Dream Fields

Essex vs. Northumberland, 8

SOFTBALL

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

At King George

Wednesday’s semifinals

Courtland 6, Eastern View 0

King George 11, Chancellor 8

Thursday’s final

Courtland at King George, 7

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

Wednesday’s semifinals

Rappahannock 6, Wash. & Lee 2

Essex at Northumberland

Friday’s final

At Dream Fields

Semifinal winners, 6

BOYS SOCCER

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Wednesday’s semifinals

At Chancellor

King George 1, Eastern View 0

Chancellor 4, Courtland 0

Thursday’s final

King George at Chancellor, 7

GIRLS SOCCER

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

At King George

Wednesday’s semifinals

Eastern View 6, Chancellor 0

Spotsylvania 2, Courtland 1, OT

Thursday’s final

Eastern View vs. Spotsylvania, 7

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

Thursday’s semifinal

Lancaster at Wash. & Lee

Friday’s semifinals

Essex at Northumberland, 6

Tuesday’s final

Semifinal winners

VISAA

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Highland 4, Wakefield 0

Fredericksburg Christian 2, Eastern Mennonite 0

Nansemond Suffolk 6, North Cross 0

Covenant 5, Steward 3, OT

Friday’s semifinals

FCS vs. Highland, 6

Nansemond Suffolk vs. Covenant, 6

BOYS LACROSSE

REGION 4B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Eastern View at Culpeper

James Monroe at Fauquier

Liberty at Brentsville

Bye: Kettle Run

GIRLS LACROSSE

REGION 4B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Kettle Run at James Monroe

Culpeper at Liberty

Other matchup TBA

Bye: Brentsville

BOYS TENNIS

REGION 4B

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Midlothian 6, Eastern View 0

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Powhatan at Courtland

Hanover 5, King George 0

P.H.-Ashland d. Dinwiddie

Thursday’s semifinals

Hanover vs. Midlothian

Powhatan/Courtland vs. P.H.-Ashland

GIRLS TENNIS

REGION 4B

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Patrick Henry 5, Dinwiddie 0

Midlothian 5, Eastern View 1

Hanover d. Powhatan

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Courtland 5, Louisa 1

Thursday’s semifinals

Patrick Henry-Ashland at Courtland, 3:30

Midlothian at Hanover



