FIELD HOCKEY
REGION 6B
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Massaponax at Patriot, 6:30
John Champe at Woodbridge, 6:30
Forest Park at Colgan, 6:30
Hylton at Battlefield, 6:30
REGION 5D
Wednesday’s first round
North Stafford at Brooke Point, 4:30
Tuesday, Nov. 5 semifinals
Albemarle at Mountain View, 4
North Stafford/Brooke Point winner at Stafford, 5:30
REGION 4C
Tuesday’s semifinals
Orange d. King George (OT)
Courtland 5, Caroline 0
Tuesday, Nov. 5 semifinals
Orange at Chancellor, 4
Courtland at Eastern View, 5
REGION 3B
Thursday’s first round
Monticello at James Monroe
G. Mason at Charlottesville
TBA at Western Albemarle
Maggie Walker at Independence
VOLLEYBALL
REGION 6B
Tuesday, Nov. 5 quarterfinals
Forest Park at Colonial Forge, 6
John Champe at Massaponax, 6
Patriot at Colgan, 6
Woodbridge at Battlefield, 6:30
REGION 5D
Tuesday, Nov. 5 quarterfinals
Stafford at Mountain View, 6
Harrisonburg at North Stafford, 6
William Fleming at Albemarle
TBA at Patrick Henry-Roanoke
REGION 4B
Monday’s first round
Caroline at King George
Hanover at Dinwiddie
Nov. 6 quarterfinals
Hanover/Dinwiddie winner at Courtland
Chancellor at Powhatan
Patrick Henry-Ashland at Spotsylvania
Caroline/King George winner at Monacan
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
At Courtland
Wednesday’s semifinals
Courtland vs. Spotsylvania, 5:30
Chancellor vs. King George, 7
Thursday’s final
Semifinal winners, 7
