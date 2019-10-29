FIELD HOCKEY

REGION 6B

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Massaponax at Patriot, 6:30

John Champe at Woodbridge, 6:30

Forest Park at Colgan, 6:30

Hylton at Battlefield, 6:30

REGION 5D

Wednesday’s first round

North Stafford at Brooke Point, 4:30

Tuesday, Nov. 5 semifinals

Albemarle at Mountain View, 4

North Stafford/Brooke Point winner at Stafford, 5:30

REGION 4C

Tuesday’s semifinals

Orange d. King George (OT)

Courtland 5, Caroline 0

Tuesday, Nov. 5 semifinals

Orange at Chancellor, 4

Courtland at Eastern View, 5

REGION 3B

Thursday’s first round

Monticello at James Monroe

G. Mason at Charlottesville

TBA at Western Albemarle

Maggie Walker at Independence

VOLLEYBALL

REGION 6B

Tuesday, Nov. 5 quarterfinals

Forest Park at Colonial Forge, 6

John Champe at Massaponax, 6

Patriot at Colgan, 6

Woodbridge at Battlefield, 6:30

REGION 5D

Tuesday, Nov. 5 quarterfinals

Stafford at Mountain View, 6

Harrisonburg at North Stafford, 6

William Fleming at Albemarle

TBA at Patrick Henry-Roanoke

REGION 4B

Monday’s first round

Caroline at King George

Hanover at Dinwiddie

Nov. 6 quarterfinals

Hanover/Dinwiddie winner at Courtland

Chancellor at Powhatan

Patrick Henry-Ashland at Spotsylvania

Caroline/King George winner at Monacan

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

At Courtland

Wednesday’s semifinals

Courtland vs. Spotsylvania, 5:30

Chancellor vs. King George, 7

Thursday’s final

Semifinal winners, 7

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments