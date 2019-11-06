FIELD HOCKEY
REGION 6B
Thursday’s final
Massaponax at Battlefield, 4
REGION 5D
Thursday’s final
Mountain View at Stafford, 5:30
REGION 4C
Thursday’s final
Eastern View at Chancellor, 3:30
REGION 3B
Thursday’s consolation
George Mason at W. Albemarle
Thursday’s final
Independence at JM, 3:30
VISAA DIVISION II
Friday’s semifinals
At Leesburg
Cape Henry vs. Steward, 2
Fredericksburg Academy vs. Foxcroft, 4
VOLLEYBALL
REGION 6B
Thursday’s semifinals
Patriot at Massaponax, 6
Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 6
REGION 5D
Thursday’s semifinals
Mountain View at Albemarle, 6
Patrick Henry-Roanoke at North Stafford, 5:30
REGION 4B
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Courtland 3, Hanover 0
Powhatan 3, Chancellor 1
Patrick Henry-Ashland 3, Spotsylvania, 0
King George 3, Monacan 0
Monday’s semifinals
Powhatan at Courtland
King George at Patrick Henry-Ashland
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.