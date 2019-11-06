FIELD HOCKEY

REGION 6B

Thursday’s final

Massaponax at Battlefield, 4

REGION 5D

Thursday’s final

Mountain View at Stafford, 5:30

REGION 4C

Thursday’s final

Eastern View at Chancellor, 3:30

REGION 3B

Thursday’s consolation

George Mason at W. Albemarle

Thursday’s final

Independence at JM, 3:30

VISAA DIVISION II

Friday’s semifinals

At Leesburg

Cape Henry vs. Steward, 2

Fredericksburg Academy vs. Foxcroft, 4

VOLLEYBALL

REGION 6B

Thursday’s semifinals

Patriot at Massaponax, 6

Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 6

REGION 5D

Thursday’s semifinals

Mountain View at Albemarle, 6

Patrick Henry-Roanoke at North Stafford, 5:30

REGION 4B

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Courtland 3, Hanover 0

Powhatan 3, Chancellor 1

Patrick Henry-Ashland 3, Spotsylvania, 0

King George 3, Monacan 0

Monday’s semifinals

Powhatan at Courtland

King George at Patrick Henry-Ashland

