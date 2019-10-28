FIELD HOCKEY

REGION 6B

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Massaponax at Patriot, 6:30

John Champe at Woodbridge, 6:30

Forest Park at Colgan, 6:30

Hylton at Battlefield, 6:30

REGION 5D

Wednesday’s first round

North Stafford at Brooke Point, 4:30

REGION 4B

Wednesday’s semifinals

King George at Orange, 5:30

Caroline at Courtland, 7

VOLLEYBALL

REGION 6B

Nov. 5 quarterfinals

Forest Park at Colonial Forge, 6

John Champe at Massaponax, 6

Patriot at Colgan, 6

Woodbridge at Battlefield, 6:30

