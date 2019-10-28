FIELD HOCKEY
REGION 6B
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Massaponax at Patriot, 6:30
John Champe at Woodbridge, 6:30
Forest Park at Colgan, 6:30
Hylton at Battlefield, 6:30
REGION 5D
Wednesday’s first round
North Stafford at Brooke Point, 4:30
REGION 4B
Wednesday’s semifinals
King George at Orange, 5:30
Caroline at Courtland, 7
VOLLEYBALL
REGION 6B
Nov. 5 quarterfinals
Forest Park at Colonial Forge, 6
John Champe at Massaponax, 6
Patriot at Colgan, 6
Woodbridge at Battlefield, 6:30
