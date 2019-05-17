BASEBALL

REGION 1A

Wednesday’s first round

Rappahannock at Colonial Beach, 5

West Point at Northumberland, 5

Franklin at Surry, 5

Mathews at Chincoteague, 5

Friday’s quarterfinals

Rappahannock/Colonial Beach winner at Windsor, 5

West Point/Northumberland winner at Washington & Lee, 5

Franklin/Surry winner at Essex, 5

Mathews/Chincoteague winner at Lancaster, 5

SOFTBALL

REGION 1A

Wednesday’s first round

Surry at Washington & Lee, 5

Lancaster at Mathews, 6

Essex at Chincoteague, 4

West Point at Sussex, 5

Friday’s quarterfinals

Surry/W&L winner at Windsor, 5

Lancaster/Mathews winner at Rappahannock, 6

Essex/Chincoteague winner at Northumberland, 6

West Point/Sussex winner at Northampton, 5

BOYS SOCCER

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

Friday’s semifinal

Washington & Lee 1, Northumberland 0

Tuesday’s final

Wash. & Lee at Rappahannock

REGION 4B

Monday’s play-in game

Louisa at Dinwiddie

Tuesday’s first round

Powhatan at Caroline

Louisa/Dinwiddie winner at Monacan

Courtland at King George

Huguenot at Patrick Henry-Ashland

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Powhatan/Caroline winner at Midlothian

Louisa/Dinwiddie/Monacan winner at Eastern View

Courtland/KG winner at Chancellor

Huguenot/PH winner at Hanover

REGION 1A

Wednesday’s first round

Northampton at Middlesex, 5:30

Lancaster at Mathews, 6

Essex at West Point, 6

Friday’s quarterfinals

Northampton at Middlesex, 5:30

Lancaster at Mathews, 6

Essex/West Point winner at Washington & Lee, 6

Lancaster/Mathews winner at Rappahannock, 6

Northampton/Middlesex winner at Windsor, 6

Franklin at Northumberland, 6

GIRLS SOCCER

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

Thursday’s semifinal

Wash. & Lee 8, Lancaster 0

Friday’s semifinal

Essex at Northumberland, 6

Tuesday’s final

Essex/N’umberland at W&L

VISAA

Friday’s semifinals

Highland 5, FCS 1

Covenant 4, Nansemond Suffolk 1

BOYS LACROSSE

REGION 6B

Monday’s quarterfinals

Clover Hill at Colonial Forge

Thomas Dale at Riverbend

Franklin County at James River

Cosby at Manchester

REGION 4B

Monday’s semifinals

Culpeper vs. Fauquier

Brentsville at Kettle Run

GIRLS LACROSSE

REGION 6B

Monday’s quarterfinals

Clover Hill at Colonial Forge

Franklin County at Riverbend

James River at Manchester

Thomas Dale at Cosby

REGION 4B

Monday’s semifinals

James Monroe vs. Liberty

Fauquier at Brentsville

BOYS TENNIS

REGION 6B

Friday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Forge 5, Thomas Dale 0

Cosby 5, Manchester 0

James River d. Riverbend

Clover Hill d. Franklin County

Monday’s semifinal

Colonial Forge vs. Cosby (at Manchester)

GIRLS TENNIS

REGION 6B

Friday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Forge 5, Franklin County 4

Cosby 5, Riverbend 1

James River d. Manchester

Clover Hill at Thomas Dale

Monday’s semifinal

James River at Colonial Forge

REGION 5D

Friday’s first round

Harrisonburg 5, Orange 1

P.H. (Roanoke) 6, W. Fleming 0

Friday’s quarterfinals

Massaponax 6, Brooke Point 1

Stafford 5, Mountain View 4

Monday’s quarterfinals

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at Albemarle

Harrisonburg at Halifax

Thursday’s semifinal

Massaponax vs. Harrisonburg/Halifax winner

Stafford vs. PH/Albemarle

REGION 4B

Friday’s final

Hanover 5, Courtland 0

