BASEBALL
REGION 1A
Wednesday’s first round
Rappahannock at Colonial Beach, 5
West Point at Northumberland, 5
Franklin at Surry, 5
Mathews at Chincoteague, 5
Friday’s quarterfinals
Rappahannock/Colonial Beach winner at Windsor, 5
West Point/Northumberland winner at Washington & Lee, 5
Franklin/Surry winner at Essex, 5
Mathews/Chincoteague winner at Lancaster, 5
SOFTBALL
REGION 1A
Wednesday’s first round
Surry at Washington & Lee, 5
Lancaster at Mathews, 6
Essex at Chincoteague, 4
West Point at Sussex, 5
Friday’s quarterfinals
Surry/W&L winner at Windsor, 5
Lancaster/Mathews winner at Rappahannock, 6
Essex/Chincoteague winner at Northumberland, 6
West Point/Sussex winner at Northampton, 5
BOYS SOCCER
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
Friday’s semifinal
Washington & Lee 1, Northumberland 0
Tuesday’s final
Wash. & Lee at Rappahannock
REGION 4B
Monday’s play-in game
Louisa at Dinwiddie
Tuesday’s first round
Powhatan at Caroline
Louisa/Dinwiddie winner at Monacan
Courtland at King George
Huguenot at Patrick Henry-Ashland
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Powhatan/Caroline winner at Midlothian
Louisa/Dinwiddie/Monacan winner at Eastern View
Courtland/KG winner at Chancellor
Huguenot/PH winner at Hanover
REGION 1A
Wednesday’s first round
Northampton at Middlesex, 5:30
Lancaster at Mathews, 6
Essex at West Point, 6
Friday’s quarterfinals
Northampton at Middlesex, 5:30
Lancaster at Mathews, 6
Essex/West Point winner at Washington & Lee, 6
Lancaster/Mathews winner at Rappahannock, 6
Northampton/Middlesex winner at Windsor, 6
Franklin at Northumberland, 6
GIRLS SOCCER
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
Thursday’s semifinal
Wash. & Lee 8, Lancaster 0
Friday’s semifinal
Essex at Northumberland, 6
Tuesday’s final
Essex/N’umberland at W&L
VISAA
Friday’s semifinals
Highland 5, FCS 1
Covenant 4, Nansemond Suffolk 1
BOYS LACROSSE
REGION 6B
Monday’s quarterfinals
Clover Hill at Colonial Forge
Thomas Dale at Riverbend
Franklin County at James River
Cosby at Manchester
REGION 4B
Monday’s semifinals
Culpeper vs. Fauquier
Brentsville at Kettle Run
GIRLS LACROSSE
REGION 6B
Monday’s quarterfinals
Clover Hill at Colonial Forge
Franklin County at Riverbend
James River at Manchester
Thomas Dale at Cosby
REGION 4B
Monday’s semifinals
James Monroe vs. Liberty
Fauquier at Brentsville
BOYS TENNIS
REGION 6B
Friday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge 5, Thomas Dale 0
Cosby 5, Manchester 0
James River d. Riverbend
Clover Hill d. Franklin County
Monday’s semifinal
Colonial Forge vs. Cosby (at Manchester)
GIRLS TENNIS
REGION 6B
Friday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge 5, Franklin County 4
Cosby 5, Riverbend 1
James River d. Manchester
Clover Hill at Thomas Dale
Monday’s semifinal
James River at Colonial Forge
REGION 5D
Friday’s first round
Harrisonburg 5, Orange 1
P.H. (Roanoke) 6, W. Fleming 0
Friday’s quarterfinals
Massaponax 6, Brooke Point 1
Stafford 5, Mountain View 4
Monday’s quarterfinals
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at Albemarle
Harrisonburg at Halifax
Thursday’s semifinal
Massaponax vs. Harrisonburg/Halifax winner
Stafford vs. PH/Albemarle
REGION 4B
Friday’s final
Hanover 5, Courtland 0