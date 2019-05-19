The Colonial Forge boys and girls teams swept the competition in the Region 6B track and field meet Saturday at Manchester High School in Midlothian.
Savannah Jackson and Mckenzie Watkins each won two individual events while the relay teams claim first place in all three of their events as the Eagles girls totaled 181 points, outpacing second-place finisher Cosby by 49 points.
Jackson triumphed in the 100 (12.62) and 200 (25.68) while Watkins claimed the 1,600 (5:18.61) and 3,200 (11.46.50). Makala Purifoy won the girls high jump (5–6) for the Eagles.
Micah Harris won the 800 (2:00.45) as the Eagles boys posted 117 points, slipping past host Manchester (110 points). Seifeldin Eltablyhi won the pole vault (13–0) and the 1,600 and 3,200 relays also triumphed for the Eagles boys.
Jaren Holmes had a big day for the Riverbend boys, winning four events: the 110 hurdles (14.22), the high jump (6–6), the long jump (23–7) and the triple jump (48–11).
BOYS
Team results: 1. Colonial Forge 117, 2. Manchester 110, 3. Thomas Dale 109.5, 4. Cosby 95, 5. Riverbend 77.5, 6. Clover Hill 59.5, 7. Franklin County 49.5, 8. James River (Midlothian) 40
100 meters: 1. Miles Moore (Manchester) 10:87, 6. Jaelan Black (Colonial Forge) 11:15, 7. Aaron Applegate (Riverbend) 11:35; 200: 1. Moore (Man) 21.94, 2. Shaun Harris (CF) 22.05, 4. Ed Deskins (CF) 22.41, 6. Jaelan Black (CF) 22.82; 400: 1. Josh DuVal (Man) 49.10, 2. Gian Torres (Rb) 50.20, 3. Micah Harris (CF) 51.15; 800: 1. M. Harris (CF) 2:00.45, 5. Kevin King (CF) 2:04.39, 7. Josh Daggett (Rb) 2:06.78, 8. Christian Jackson (CF) 2:07.06; 1,600: 1. Trent Whittaker (Franklin) 4:26.76, 3. Josh Daggett (Rb) 4:27.57, 8. Austin Pollard (CF) 4:50.89; 3,200: 1. Casey Evans (Clover Hill) 9:50.74, 3. Dillon Fields (Rb) 10:17.65, 5. Blake Fairbanks (Rb) 10:24.54; 110 hurdles: 1. Jaren Holmes (Rb) 14.22, 7. Trevor Thomas (CF) 15.38; 300 hurdles: 1. Devin Daye–Schafer (Man) 38.23, 5. Thomas (CF) 41.45, 7. Jordan Miller (CF) 42.14; 400 relay: 1. Manchester 41.86, 6. Riverbend (Stephen Nocera, Tristen Duckworth, Logan Wuethrich, Brandon Lewis) 48.08; 1,600 relay: 1. Colonial Forge (Noah Solomon, M. Harris, Zach Kindel, Deskins) 3:22.48, 7. Riverbend (Applegate, Daniel Martino, Brett Mihovetz, Torres) 3:40.17; 3,200 relay: 1. Colonial Forge (King, Zach Haines, Travis Egan, Michael Arner) 8:11.86, 7. Riverbend (Jackson Gandy, Paul Vann, Austin Applegate, Ryan Butcher) 9:17.86.
High jump: 1. Holmes (Rb) 6–6, 3. Thomas (CF) 6–4; pole vault: 1. Seifeldin Eltablyhi (CF) 13–0, 2. Joey Wooten (CF) 11–0, 3. Jeffrey Burdette (CF) 9–6, 6. Austin Applegate (Rb) 8–0; long jump: 1. Holmes (Rb) 23–7, 3. Thomas (CF) 21–6.5; triple jump: 1. Holmes (Rb) 48–11, 6. Xavier Jones (CF) 43–2.75; shot put: 1. Christopher Bracher (Cosby) 55–10, 5. Mike Vinson (CF) 45–3, 6. Mason Woods (CF) 44–6; discus: 1. Dylan Shepard (Thomas Dale) 142–00, 7. Woods (CF) 119–8, 8. Oscar Goodwin (Rb) 116–6.
GIRLS
Team results: 1. Colonial Forge 181, 2. Cosby 132, 3. Manchester 105, 4. Thomas Dale 82, 5. Franklin County 67.5, 6. James River (Midlothian) 56.5, 7. Clover 22, 8. Riverbend 8.
100 meters: 1. Savannah Jackson (CF) 12.62, 8. Sohmer Davis (CF) 13.09; 200: 1. Jackson (CF) 25.68, 2. Jordyn Williams (CF) 26.02; 400: 1. Merasia Johnson (Cosby) 57.30, 4. Jana Riley (CF) 1:00.85; 800: 1. Kylie Cooper (Franklin) 2:18.84, 2. Paityn Walker (CF) 2:20.23, 4. Maegan Savoie (CF) 2:27.69; 1,600: 1. Mckenzi Watkins (CF) 5:18.61, 3. Allison Fick (CF) 5:24.52; 3,200: 1. Watkins (CF) 11.46.50, 2. Fick (CF) 11:50.09, 3, Kayla Loescher (CF) 11.54.91; 100 hurdles: 1. Jaslyne Robinson (Man) 15.10, 7. Kendall Zywiak (Rb) 16.55; 300 hurdles: 1. Jaslyne Robinson (Man) 46.38, 3. Zywiak (Rb) 48.68, 8. Taylor Day (CF) 55.77; 400 relay: 1. Colonial Forge (S. Jackson, Williams, Davis, Breana Spain) 49.05; 1,600 relay: 1. Cosby 4:07.72, 2. Colonial Forge (Kimberly Asamoah, Jordan Jackson, Anna Kraft, Ayanna Johnson) 4:11.15; 3,200 relay: 1. Colonial Forge (Savoie, Loescher, Asamoah, Walker) 9:56.88.
High jump: 1. Makala Purifoy (CF) 5–6, 2. Alyson Smith (CF) 5–2, 3. Nayome Shipp (CF) 5–0; pole vault: 1. Sarah Schmitt (Cosby) 10–6, 3. Natalia Stencavage (CF) 8–6, t–4. Madison Fry (CF) 8-0, t–6. Sarah Eltablyhi (CF) 7–6; long jump: 1. Shantell McAfee (Thomas Dale) 17–0, 4. Purifoy (CF) 16–8.75; triple jump: 1. Kambria Cook (Thomas Dale) 37–5, 4. Williams (CF) 36–1.25, 5. Purifoy (CF) 35–5.5; shot put: 1. Alexis Estep (Man) 41–8, 2. Micaiah Pearson (CF) 36–1, 4. Elena Beasley (CF) 35–10; discus: 1. Alexis Carter (Franklin) 99–6, 8. Martha Taah (CF) 84–8.