As Courtland senior Robert Gunia takes long strides around the track, there is little evidence of the obstacles he’s had to overcome to get to that point.
Gunia captured first place in the 1,600 meters at the Caroline Invitational Friday afternoon in 4 minutes, 31.3 seconds.
During cross country season, he placed second in the Battlefield District and sixth in Region 4B. He was second in the region in the 1,600 at the end of the indoor season.
Gunia will continue his career at Division I Coastal Carolina University, which he chose after bonding with the coaching staff and learning more about its National Security Intelligence program.
“A lot of kids want to be good, but Robert’s one of those kids that knows what it’s going to take,” Courtland distance coach Rex Sapp said. “I think they saw that in him at Coastal Carolina. He’s got unbelievable potential.”
None of that seemed plausible for Gunia when doctors repeatedly told him he’d be unlikely to run because of a birth condition that affected the development of his legs.
When he started to take steps, Catherine Gunia believed her was son was a “tiptoe walker” but later learned he had a touch of cerebral palsy.
Also, a muscle in the back of Gunia’s leg didn’t grow properly and stayed extremely tight.
Physicians informed the family the only way Gunia would be able to run is if he had surgery to open the back of the leg, cut the muscle and stretch it.
“He was 3½ years old and we didn’t want to do it,” Catherine Gunia said.
The family instead chose an intense physical therapy regimen three days a week until Gunia was in sixth grade.
He gained confidence that he’d eventually break through as the sessions decreased to twice a week, once a week and once per month before they ceased entirely.
“All I wanted to do was run,” Gunia said. “That was my dream.”
Gunia dabbled in other team sports but had to give them up because his legs didn’t allow him to perform particular drills and another issue from early childhood.
His eyesight was off since age 3 because of amblyopia—a vision disorder that causes poor depth perception among other issues. The condition isn’t correctable with prescription eyeglasses or contact lenses.
Catherine Gunia said part of the reason her son was falling so much was because of the condition. One of his eyes would shut off and his pupils would look in different directions. It made it difficult for him to catch or perform fundamentals of other activities.
“He’s got really bad stigmatism and he was really unsteady on his feet,” Catherine Gunia said. “Between the way his legs were formed and the way his eyes were, he really didn’t do well with a ball. We finally took the ball away after he broke four bones and had surgery.”
Gunia did just fine without a ball.
He discovered track and field his sophomore year at Courtland and was an immediate standout. He completed the 1,600 in 4:37 his first year of action.
“He’s really only touched his ability because he hasn’t been running very long,” Sapp said. “He doesn’t have those tired legs. He’s probably been training hard for only about a year and he’s right around 4:30 for the mile, which means he’s got a long way to go. He’s running fast without a whole lot of training.”
Gunia has no plans to slow down. He said the doubt from doctors that he’d be able to run at all without surgery still serves as motivation.
He said he battled through the years of physical therapy and the disappointment of having to give up other sports by staying positive.
He’s hopeful that mindset propels him to a senior season to remember, beginning with the district championships May 14 at Caroline.
“It’s kind of cool to show everybody you can do what you put your mind to,” Gunia said. “If they say you can’t overcome something, keep a positive mindset, keep your head on straight and you can do whatever you want.”