The Courtland boys and girls track and field teams both capture Battlefield District team titles in the meet held at Caroline on Thursday.
The Cougars were bolstered by double wins from Matthew Spicer (200- and 400-meters), Robert Gunia (1,600- and 3,200-meters), Yoan Kongai (110- and 300-meter hurdles), Abigail Howes (300-meter hurdles and triple jump) and Mekaiyla Baker (shot put and discus).
Thomas Yates was also a double winner, taking first in the long and triple jumos for boys runner-up Eastern View. The Cyclone girls also took second.
James Monroe’s girls won two of three relays, taking top honors in the 400- and 3,200-meter races.
BOYS
Team results: 1. Courtland 220, 2. Eastern View 101, 3. Caroline 74, 4. King George 68, 5. James Monroe 65, 6. Chancellor 61, 7. Spotsylvania 59.
100 meters: 1. Ashton King (EV) 11.11, 2. Matthew Spicer (Ct) 11.16, 3. Maurice Howard (Ct) 11.40, 4. Dashuan Presley (EV) 11.43, 5. Josh Logan (EV) 11.61, 6. Deonte Curry (JM) 11.65.
200: 1. Matthew Spicer (Ct) 21.83, 2. Zachary Wadas (Ct) 21.98, 3. Ashton King (EV) 22.02, 4. Maurice Howard (Ct) 22.87, 5. Christian Walker (Ca) 22.92, 6. Dashuan Presley (EV) 22.97.
400: 1. Matthew Spicer (Ct) 49.73, 2. Zachary Wadas (Ct) 50.15, 3. Avonte Redmond (Ch) 52.78, 4. Nemmuel Aldiva (EV) 53.05, 5. Terence McKenzie (JM) 54.08.
800: 1. Connor Adkins (Ch) 1:59.63, 2. Jeremiah Chukwu (Ch) 2:00.29, 3. Cole Taylor (Ch) 2:00.66, 4. Daniel Ward (KG) 2:04.31, 5. Elijah Akbar (EV) 2:04.64, 6. Liam O’Gorman (Ch) 2:06.41.
1600: 1. Robert Gunia (Ct) 4:32.06, 2. William Snead (JM) 4:35.74, 3. Mitch Dolby (JM) 4:35.83, 4. Kyle Ernandes (Ct) 4:36.17, 5. Alexander Dachos (KG) 4:37.75, 6. Aidan Ridderhof (JM) 4:45.10.
3200: 1. Robert Gunia (Ct) 10:27.18, 2. Mitch Dolby (JM) 10:29.58, 3. Kyle Ernandes (Ct) 10:35.50, 4. Alexander Dachos (KG) 10:42.01, 5. Jacob Houck (Ct) 10:52.61, 6. Jacob Caldwell (Ch) 11:22.84.
110 hurdles: 1. Yoan Kongai (Ct) 15.94, 2. Ryan Lovell (Ct) 26.28, 3. Sean Wray (Ct) 16.53, 4. Christopher Stinson (KG) 16.91, 5. Marcus Washington (EV) 17.08, 6. Cole Waddy (Sp) 17.72.
300 hurdles: 1. Yoan Kongai (Ct) 39.57, 2. Ryan Lovell (Ct) 42.26, 3. Sean Wray (Ct) 42.70, 4. Earnest Rogers (Ct) 43.35, 5. Jon Collins (Sp) 43.88, 6. Marcus Washington (EV) 44.41.
400 relay: 1. Eastern View 43.80, 2. Caroline 43.91, 3. James Monroe 44.41, 4. Courtland 45.64, 5. Chancellor 45.70.
1600 relay: 1. Chancellor 3:29.56, 2. Caroline 3:32.11, 3. Courtland 3:36.71, 4. Spotsylvania 3:47.83, 5. King George 3:50.65.
3200 relay: 1. Courtland 8:54.62, 2. Spotsylvania 8:55.91, 3. King George 8:58.25, 4. Caroline 9:12.47, 5. Chancellor 9:22.47, 6. Eastern View 9:33.31.
High jump: 1. Limiah Coleman (Sp) 6-2, 2. Aidan Ryan (JM) 6-0, 3. Thomas Yates (EV) 5-8, 4. Jon Collins (Sp) 5-6, 5. Emrique Romero-Baker (Ca) 5-4, 6. Ricky Goode-Wright (JM) J5-4.
Pole vault: 1. Ian Richardson (Ct) 12-0, 2. Joseph Karstetter (EV) 11-0, 3. James Ricciardi (KG) 10-0, 4. Micah High (Ca) J10-0, 5. Zach Youmans (KG) J10-0, 6. Carson Davis (Ct) 9-0.
Long jump: 1. Thomas Yates (EV) 20-11.75, 2. Sean Wray (Ct) 20-7, 3. Aidan Ryan (JM) 20-4.5, 4. Matt Rose (KG) 20-3.25, 5. Limaih Coleman (Sp) 29-9.25, 6. Tivon Tillman (Ca) 19-8.50.
Triple jump: 1. Thomas Yates (EV) 44-0.75, 2. Gary Lane (KG) 42-7, 3. Melakei Rogers (Ct) 42-4.5, 4. Sean Wray (Ct) 41-6.75, 5. Zadok Laryea (Ca) 39-8.5, 6. Christopher Stinson (KG) 38-11.
Shot put: 1. Chester Monroe (Ca) 47-9, 2. Jackson Vollbrecht (Ct) 47-8, 3. Isaiah Ramadane (Sp) 45-10, 4. Jacob Pelkey (EV) 43-3, 5. Isaiah Blount (Ca) 42-7, 6. Dylan Scott (Ct) 41-3.
Discus: 1. Isaiah Blount (Ca) 144-4, 2. Jackson Vollbrecht (Ct) 144-3, 3. Isaiah Ramadane (Sp) 142-2, 4. Dylan Scott (Ct) 129-11, 5. Andrew Williams (JM) 129-9, 6. Michael Blevins (EV) 121-6.
GIRLS
Team results: 1. Courtland 145, 2. Eastern View 140, 3. James Monroe 118, 4. King George 94, 5. Caroline 76, 6. Chancellor 45, 7. Spotsylvania 26.
100 meters: 1. Akeila Edwards (Ch) 12.65, 2. Makaila Keyes (Ct) 12.70, 3. Jalicia Miranda (EV) 12.98, 4. Micah Lee (EV) 13.20, 5. Brianna Denson (JM) 13.30, 6. Addison Allen (JM) 13.44.
200: 1. Yasmin Deane (JM) 25.88, 2. Makaila Keyes (Ct) 26.37, 3. Markhiah Coleman (Ct) 26.81, 4. Brianna Denson (JM) 26.82, 5. Micah Lee (EV) 26.88, 6. Unoma Aguolu (KG) 26.93.
400: 1. Makaila Keyes (Ct) 58.41, 2. Virginia Beringer (JM) 58.98, 3. Markhiah Coleman (Ct) 1:00.25, 4. Madelyn Miller (Ch) 1:02.14, 5. Cami Hatcher (Ca) 1:02.77, 6. Lila Cobey (JM) 1:03.85.
800: 1. Kirstyn Gilyard (EV) 2:34.54, 2. Taylor-Jean Wyn (JM) 2:35.90, 3. Charlotte Snead (JM) 2:37.82, 4. Delanie Williams (KG) 2:40.33, 5. Ellianna Bailey (KG) 2:40.70, 6. Alita Hix (Ca) 2:41.24.
1600: 1. Eva Kerr (JM) 5:40.72, 2. Kirstyn Gilyard (EV) 5:51.34, 3. Eleanor Veazey (KG) 5:52.11, 4. Ellianna Bailey (KG) 5:58.49, 5. Delanie Williams (KG) 6:02.80, 6. Guinevere Unterbrink (KG) 6:02.80.
3200: 1. Kyla Brown (KG) 13:41.42, 2. Carter Sprinkle (Ct) 14:09.52, 3. Alexis Carmine (Ct) 14:18.31, 4. McLaren Reed (JM) 14:19.91, 5. Skye Brown (KG) 14:26.06, 6. Emma Chapman (JM) 14:35.61.
100 hurdles: 1. Brianna London (Ct) 15.84, 2. Abigail Howes (Ct) 15.88, 3. Akeila Edwards (Ch) 16.38, 4. Ariana Hoopes (Sp) 18.58, 5. Jordan Hudson (KG) 19.23.
300 hurdles: 1. Abigail Howes (Ct) 47.03, 2. Brianna London (Ct) 50.75, 3. Kelly Doherty (EV) 53.01, 4. Tatia Battiste (JM) 53.59, 5. Fay McElroy (Ca) 54.56, 6. Jordan Hudson (KG) 55.66.
400 relay: 1. James Monroe 50.20, 2. Eastern View 52.21, 3. Caroline 53.30, 4. King George 53.42, 5. Chancellor 1:01.38.
1600 relay: 1. Courtland 4:12.25, 2. Eastern View 4:19.01, 3. Caroline 4:22.15, 4. King George 4:24.65, 5. James Monroe 4:58.90.
3200 relay: 1. James Monroe 10:19.44, 2. Caroline 11:01.93, 3. King George 11:18.09, 4. Eastern View 11:30.17, 5. Courtland 11:46.13, 6. Spotsylvania 12:00.12.
High jump: 1. Madelyn Miller (Ch) 5-0, 2. Unoma Aguolu (KG) 4-8, 3. Kelly Doherty (EV) J4-8, 4. Savannah Beilein (EV) J4-8, 5. Skylar Thomas (Sp) 4-6, 6. Icsis Murray (JM) 4-4.
Pole vault: 1. Savannah Beilein (EV) 8-6, 2. Maddie Phillips (EV) 8-0, 3. Alita Hix (Ca) J8-0, 4. Amira Turner (Ch) 7-6, 5. Deja Pankey (Ca)6-6, 6. Hannah Greenwood (KG) 6-0.
Long jump: 1. Icsis Murray (JM) 16-8.5, 2. Brianna Denson (JM) 16-0, 3. Jalicia Miranda (EV) 15-6, 4. Makayla Grant (Ca) 15-1, 5. Carrie Ferguson (Sp) 14-9, 6. Abigail Howes (Ct) 14-5.
Triple jump: 1. Abigail Howes (Ct) 35-10.5, 2. Makayla Grant (Ca) 32-5.25, 3. Kelly Doherty (EV) 31-6, 4. Stephanie Cooke (KG) 31-5, 5. Jalicia Miranda (EV) 31-3.5, 6. Loren Tolliver (KG) 30-9.5.
Shot put: 1. Mekaiyla Baker (Ct) 37-0, 2. Amari Boddie (Ca) 33-3, 3. Tykia Cottoms (EV) 32-6, 4. Kyla Gee (EV) 31-2, 5. Makenzie Morton (Sp) 29-6, 6. Noelle Hodges (Ct) 29-3.
Discus: 1. Mekaiyla Baker (Ct) 101-1, 2. Tykia Cottoms (EV) 98-1, 3. Amari Boddie (Ca) 95-10, 4. Noelle Hodges (Ct) 92-9, 5. Jaliyah Hull (EV) 89-10, 6. Kyla Gee (EV) 88-5.