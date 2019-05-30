Morgan Snow doesn’t want any sympathy.
The North Stafford junior track and field standout was unable to win a Commonwealth District or Region 5D title in the 100 meters, 200 or 400 because of the presence of Massaponax star sophomore Aaliyah Pyatt.
Snow and Pyatt are AAU teammates with the MVP Elite track and field club and they’re close friends.
They hope to eventually compete for the University of South Carolina together, so Snow doesn’t feel overshadowed by Pyatt’s dominance.
Maurice Hutton is Pyatt’s coach with the Panthers, but he mentors both on the AAU scene.
He said the duo only took one month off after the 2018 outdoor season and that work ethic has manifested itself on the track.
Pyatt and Snow were first and second, respectively, in all three sprints at the district and region level.
They’re each hoping to earn their first state title at the Class 5 meet, which begins Friday and ends Saturday at Todd Stadium in Newport News. Snow’s second-place finishes haven’t left her under the radar as she’s starting to receive interest from schools in the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten.
“I think anybody that can go sub-11.8 [in the 100] and sub-23.7 [in the 200] is rather impressive,” Hutton said of Snow. “Either one of those times would’ve won the state meet last year … So on any given day Morgan can one-up Aaliyah. Aaliyah has to be perfect to beat Morgan. She knows Morgan is right there and she’s not backing down. She’s not running for second.”
Snow is aiming to hit the 11.5 mark this weekend in the 100 and to finish the 200 in less than 23 seconds. She isn’t competing in the 400.
She said her ascension after an all-region 2018 season is because she began lifting weights to strengthen her core muscles, which helped her get off to quicker starts.
She tied with Pyatt in the 55 meters at the indoor region meet. She said the consistent runner-up finishes to Pyatt isn’t frustrating this spring because “we’ve gotten really close.”
“She’s like a sister,” Snow said. “I’m really proud of her. She’s really focused and determined and she’s just a sophomore. She’s got it together and I really admire that.”
But while Snow hasn’t gotten down on herself, North Stafford coach Chris Farmer said it is a bit worrisome to have a sprinter as stellar as Snow not finish first in any major meet.
Farmer noted the region and state will open up for Snow next season after Massaponax moves to Class 6.
“As a coach, it’s hard,” Farmer said. “I feel for her because any other year she would be getting all kinds of accolades and attention from everywhere. Coming in second all the time kind of overshadows her, but she doesn’t let it bother her. She keeps plugging away and pushing herself.”
In any other year, Snow would be a record-setter.
She and Pyatt both topped Brooke Point graduate Shalah Smiling’s region record in the 100 of 11.92 seconds. Pyatt finished in 11.68 with Snow following at 11.78.
They also each shattered Smiling’s 200 record of 24.97 with marks of 23.11 and 23.69.
At the district meet, they surged past Mountain View’s Meshala Morton’s mark in the 100 (11.92) with times of 11.60 and 11.72. In the 400,
they broke Stonewall Jackson’s Glenna Hosby’s 32-year-old record of 56.64 by clocking in at 54.70 and 55.69.
“I think about it all the time,” Pyatt said of the memorable season for her and Snow. “She and I are very close and we’re both making some great accomplishments and improving together.”
Pyatt said she thrives off of stiff competition and Snow provides the push she needs. After each race there is no boasting from Pyatt. Instead, they discuss what they could’ve done better and how they can improve going forward.
Pyatt is ranked first in the 100 and 200 at the state level. Snow is right behind her.
University of Tennessee-bound Britton Wilson of Mills Godwin is also an elite competitor and is ranked first in the 400. Wilson’s best times in the 100 and 200 rank her behind Pyatt and Snow.
Farmer has reminded Snow this week that “anything can happen” and she can eventually best her friend on the biggest stage.
The veteran coach said he’s seen sprinters of this caliber the same year “every once in a while with the [Tidewater] schools, but not up here.”
Hutton said that’s changing because of the dedication to the sport Fredericksburg-area runners are now demonstrating.
“I think it’s indicative of the amount of work they put in all summer,” Hutton said. “The body of work you’re seeing now is a result of what they’ve done on the track and in the weight room. We’re starting to see it come to fruition.”