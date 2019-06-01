Jaren Holmes’ final Class 6 state track and field meet couldn’t have started out any better.
The Riverbend senior captured state championships on Friday with personal bests in the high jump (6–8) and triple jump (50–1½).
But Holmes wasn’t done.
On Saturday afternoon at Todd Stadium in Newport News, he added a state long jump title to his haul with a leap of 24 feet, 1½ inches. He also placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles as he single-handedly scored all of Riverbend’s 36 points to propel the Bears to a fifth-place finish in the state.
Holmes wasn’t the only Fredericksburg-area athlete to shine at the Class 6 meet.
Colonial Forge’s Micah Harris won the 800.
On the girls’ side, Colonial Forge’s Nayome Shipp and Makala Purifoy placed second and fourth in the high jump, respectively.
The Class 5 meet was also held at Todd Stadium.
Massaponax sophomore Aaliyah Pyatt captured her first state title with a victory in the 100-meter dash. Pyatt placed second in the 200 to Mills Godwin senior Britton Wilson. Pyatt was third in the 400, an event also won by Wilson.
North Stafford junior Morgan Snow was fifth in the 100 and 200. Teammate Victoria Barrett placed third in the long jump to go with a seventh-place showing in the high jump.
The Class 3 and 4 competitions took place at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
Courtland sophomore Matthew Spicer won the Class 4 state title in the 200 as the Cougars finished fifth overall. Chancellor’s Akeila Edwards won the state championship in the 300 hurdles.
James Monroe sophomore Ginny Beringer took top honors in the Class 3 800. James Monroe’s girls 1,600 and 400 relay teams finished first and second, respectively.
The 1,600 relay team consisted of Maddie Tierney, Carrie Stinchcomb, Beringer and Yasmin Deane. The 400 relay runners were Tierney, Sanaa Jones, Addison Allen and Brianna Denson.
Deane placed second in the 400 for the Yellow Jackets, who finished sixth as a team. Culpeper’s Alyssa Robson finished fourth in the 100 and 300 hurdles.
Spotsylvania got a strong performance from senior Limiah Coleman who finished second in the boys high jump and long jump. Teammate Isaiah Ramadane was third and fourth in the discus and shot put, respectively.