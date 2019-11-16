Nicole Candelora is typically laid back on the sideline.
The North Stafford volleyball coach may sit with her arms folded and clap slowly when the Wolverines make a point. She’s also prone to slightly nod her head in approval of the team’s play.
But after the Wolverines overcame four set points to go ahead 25–24 in the second game of the Class 5 state quarterfinals against Stone Bridge on Saturday afternoon, Candelora leaped from her seat.
She pumped her fist and roared in approval of her team’s feisty play on North Stafford’s home floor.
The Wolverines went on to win the game on the very next point en route to a 3–0 (25–21, 26–24, 25–22) victory over the Bulldogs to reach the state semifinals for the third consecutive year.
Candelora said star outside hitter Victoria Barrett’s kill to give the Wolverines game point in Game 2 was so inspiring because she almost conceded defeat in the frame.
“You’ve got to get fired up over that,” Candelora said. “That was pretty exciting. I thought, ‘Wow, that’s huge.’ We were down [four late] and that was big.”
The sequence deflated the Bulldogs (18–9) and their supporters that made the trek from Ashburn.
The Wolverines overcame a 17–14 deficit in Game 3 to sweep the Bulldogs and set up a meeting with Briar Woods at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a second straight trip to the state title game on the line.
Candelora said she’s “beyond over the moon” that the Wolverines are one win away from the title contest, considering they graduated four starters from a year ago, including current Penn State freshman Sydney Ferguson.
“It’s exciting that we’re going to the state semis again,” Barrett added. “I definitely wasn’t expecting it. The thing with this team is we’re fighting more than we were last year and I think that fight in us is helping us get where we are.”
The Wolverines have to be scrappier without the presence of players like the 6-foot-3 Ferguson.
But Barrett’s skill set makes up for any of the team’s shortcomings in size or intimidation factor.
The New Mexico State commit’s abilities were on display from the start Saturday. She finished with 23 kills, 11 digs and two blocks.
She was equally dominant in the Wolverines’ 3–2 win over the Bulldogs in the same round in 2018. Stone Bridge head coach Jill Raschiatore has seen enough of Barrett over the past two years.
“Obviously Victoria is going to get a lot of kills,” Raschiatore said. “She’s a momentum-changer on their team for sure. She passes well. She hits well. She blocks well.”
She’s not alone.
Gracie Mae Griffin recorded nine kills and 10 digs Saturday. Sydney Hart also contributed nine kills, including two pivotal ones late in Game 3. Junior middle blocker Gabby Figueroa had six kills, four blocks and two service aces.
Aubrey Lynch dished out 17 assists. Alayna Woodall had 11 digs. Ibby Allen had 20 assists and three aces.
Allen was on serve the entire time as the Wolverines turned their 24–20 deficit into a 26–24 Game 2 win.
“She handled that pressure really well and went to the right people,” Candelora said of Allen. We had a game plan on where we wanted the serve to go and she hit it. We’ve really been focusing on her serves lately and trying to be aggressive.”
The Wolverines will attempt to keep Briar Woods off-balance on Tuesday, as well. They want another shot at the program’s first state title after a 3–0 loss to Princess Anne in the championship match last November at the College of William & Mary.
“We’re confident because we’ve really fought this whole season,” Figueroa said. “I just feel like we can do it over and over again.”
You’ve got to get fired up over that. ... We were down [four late] and that was big. —Nicole candelora
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.