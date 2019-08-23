All Drew Wine ever wanted to do was coach volleyball, debate passing strategies over produce at the King George Food Lion and keep an eye out for unusually tall sixth-graders.
And, for the past nine years, that’s exactly what he did.
Serving as King George’s junior varsity coach under his wife, Jill, Wine helped elevate his alma mater’s program from an afterthought to the apex of Battlefield District volleyball. The culmination of the couple’s efforts came last October, when King George toppled Courtland to claim its first district title in 21 years.
Despite their shared success, Wine always harbored a desire to run his own operation, to implement his own ideas on the court.
“As the JV coach married to the varsity coach, you can only have so much input,” he said.
He just needed the right opening. When Kim Glassie stepped down from Mountain View during the offseason, a team parent named Salina McBride encouraged Wine to apply. He mapped his potential commute from home (53 minutes) and his office (20 minutes) and ultimately decided the Wildcats’ talent trumped the time he might spend in traffic.
Glassie “left the cupboard pretty full,” he said.
At King George, Wine was tasked with teaching fundamentals to girls who often came in with no prior experience. By contrast, 13 of the 14 players on Mountain View’s varsity roster compete in travel volleyball.
The Wildcats return a pair of talented sophomores in Nalani McBride and Nella Bayard, both of whom were selected to participate in USA volleyball’s high performance program as part of the Old Dominion region. Lauren Nelson, a sophomore transfer from Arizona, “shows up at 5-foot-10 and a half and swings hard,” Wine said.
Seniors Gianna Bautch and Brenna Futrell will provide leadership for a squad eager to improve its standing in the Commonwealth District.
It won’t be easy. North Stafford returns preternaturally-talented senior Victoria Barrett, while Colonial Forge boasts a deep roster intent on returning to the state tournament. Massaponax finished third in the district last season and is transitioning to Class 6 postseason play.
The self-proclaimed oldest first-year varsity coach in the state of Virginia at age 56, Wine hasn’t hesitated to put his stamp on the Wildcats. Instead of appointing captains, he had players apply for the position—résumés and all.
Jill Wine has no reservations about her husband’s coaching abilities. She never felt the need to micromanage him as her JV coach, and she sees “a little bit of teacher in him.” The advice she’s imparted to date has more to do with knowing one’s place within a school ecosystem.
“He’s in the communications business, but it’s the listening part,” she said.
Wine’s present will collide with his past on Tuesday, when the Wildcats host Jill Wine’s Foxes in both teams’ season opener.
“The happy wife, happy life mantra might have to take a backseat right then,” joked Wine, who will celebrate his 25th wedding anniversary next April.
“There’s been a little bit of teasing,” Jill Wine added.
Only one of them will get the last laugh.