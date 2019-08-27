A few nights ago, King George volleyball coach Jill Wine began to chat up her husband, Drew, about his Mountain View team.
After 10 minutes of answering questions, Drew Wine began to get suspicious.
“He was like, ‘Wait a minute. You’re scouting me,’ ” Jill Wine recalled.
The husband and wife faced off for the first time as opposing coaches Tuesday night at Mountain View. The more cohesive King George unit coasted to a 3–0 victory (25–22, 25–10, 25–22) in the season opener for both teams.
Drew Wine was hired by the Wildcats this season after a previous stint as King George’s junior varsity coach.
“He came to our scrimmage the other night wearing King George colors,” Jill Wine said. “I told our team, ‘That’s a ploy. Don’t fall for it.’ ”
The Foxes (1–0) didn’t take it easy on their former JV coach.
Senior setter Emma Birkitt recorded 20 assists. Junior libero Lauren Wentzel provided 22 digs. Megan Andrews had three aces, two kills and five blocks. Kaiya Young had three kills and three blocks. Caitlin Brigner and Rebecca Heim added three kills each.
When the game concluded the Wines shook hands at the net.
“He said ‘Great match,’ ” Jill Wine said. “But it wasn’t with a grin. It was more like a grimace.”
Wentzel said the Foxes wanted to give their coach household bragging rights after seeing some of the trash talk in text messages between the couple. But the Class 4 Foxes also wanted to earn a victory over a Class 5 squad to jump start their season.
“It really shows how we’ve grown since the beginning of open gyms,” Wentzel said. “It’s real exciting to get a win against a [Class 5] team. It hypes us up for the rest of the season … They’re really hard competition. So for us to beat them is great.”
Mountain View (0–1) was paced by Nella Bayard with 10 kills and nine digs. Lauren Nelson added seven kills. Isa Diaz provided 15 assists. Nalani McBride contributed 15 digs.
The Wildcats came undone in the second set.
“We just tried a little different lineup and it didn’t fit very well,” Drew Wine said. “We were in three different offenses tonight … It’s the beginning of the year and we’re trying to figure some stuff out.”
In Jill Wine’s ninth year at the helm, the Foxes know where they stand. They were Battlefield District champions last season and are aiming to repeat and advance deep in the postseason.
Birkitt said King George is a tight-knit unit with aspirations to bring home more hardware this season.
“That’s a championship team,” Drew Wine said. “They have confidence and they’ve played together a lot.”
The Foxes and Wildcats will see each other at least one more time, at King George on Sept. 16, but there’s a possibility of three more meetings. Both teams will compete in a tournament at Albemarle High on Sept. 7. They’ll also compete in King George’s tournament on Sept. 16.
Mountain View returns to action at Riverbend on Tuesday. King George visits Lee–Davis next Thursday.