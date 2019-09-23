Mallory Burns led Riverbend with 11 kills and Cassidy Plucker directed the attack with 30 assists as the Bears topped Fredericksburg Christian 27-25, 28-26, 25-17 on the road.
Zoe Topper added eight kills for Riverbend (5-5), which visits North Stafford on Tuesday.
Leaders for the Eagles (6-6) were Emma Shaeffer with 18 assists, Paige Bachman with eight kills, and Sydney Whittaker and Taylor Thomas with five kills each.
FCS is scheduled to host Middleburg Academy on Tuesday.
SPOTSYLVANIA 3, WASHINGTON & LEE 0
Allison Newton had 49 digs and 11 kills, and Paige Dildine added 30 digs to help visiting Spotsylvania get a 25-22, 25-11, 27-25 nondistrict win.
Hannah Didline (nine aces), Karley Jarvis (seven kills), Brooke Leonard (13 assists) and Courtney Barnes-Hunter (14 assists) also stood out for the Knights (8-4), who host Caroline on Tuesday.
ESSEX 3, CAROLINE O
Essex handed visiting Caroline a 27-25, 25-19, 25-11 nondistrict setback. The Cavaliers’ overall record fell to 4-5.
