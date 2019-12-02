COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coaches: Briana Hall, Matt Hottle
Last season: Girls fifth, boys sixth in district.
Top returners: Girls—Jr. Amber Askelson (pole vault), Sr. Isha Sesay (hurdles), Jr. Nia Biggar (sprints), Boys—Sr. Isaac Islas (distance), Sr. Isaac Thomson (sprints).
Top newcomers: Girls—Fr. Kailynn Tyson (sprints), So. Gabriela Mayorga (distance), Fr, Iyanna Orneval (middle distance), Fr, Amalie Spencer-Hamm (middle distance). Boys-So. Kamauri Saunders (sprints), Fr. Joseph Del Priore (sprints), Fr. Andrew Caley (distance), Fr. Liam Andros (jumps), Fr, Logan Andros (jumps).
Outlook: An influx of talented freshmen and sophomores give the Black-Hawks hope for the future and the present. Askelson placed in the state indoor and outdoor pole vault last year.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Van Green
Last season: Boys first, girls second in district.
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Trevor Thomas (high jump), Jr. Michael Arner (middle distance), So. Shaun Harris (sprints). Girls—Jr. Paytin Walker (middle distance), Sr. Jana Riley (sprints), Sr. Makayla Purifoy (high jump), Sr. Savannah Jackson (sprints), Sr. Sohmer Davis (sprints), Sr. Micaiah Pearson (shot), Sr. Nayome Shipp (high jump).
Top newcomers: Fr. Kalina Frick (distance), Fr. Kendall Loescher (distance), Jr. Dionne Mayfield (sprints).
Outlook: The Eagles should be district and regional title contenders again. High jump is a strength with Thomas, Purifoy and Shipp all returning.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Maurice Hutton
Last season: Girls third, boys seventh in district.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coaches: Michael Porter, Dominic Hunter and Ken Williams
Last season: Girls first, boys second in district
Top returners: Boys—Colton Ocetnik (pole vault), Jaden Dixon (shot), Justin Watson (shot). Girls—Jordan Venning (jumps), Emma Wunderly (distance), Laura Peterson (middle distance).
Top newcomers: Girls—Fr. Helena Ramirez (distance), Fr. Naomi Dausman (distance).
Outlook: Venning won district and regional titles in the long and triple jumps last season, and Ocetnik was regional pole vault champion. The shot put should be another strong event for the boys.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Chris Farmer
Last season: Boys fifth, girls sixth in district.
RIVERBEND
Coach: Anedra Logan
Last season: Boys third, girls seventh in district.
STAFFORD
Coach: Peter Augrom
Last season: Boys, girls fourth in district.
Top returners: Girls—Sr. Aiyanna King (middle distance), Sr. Zoie Betties (middle distance), Sr. Elizabeth Long (hurdles). Boys—Jr. Ronnie Gaymon (middle distance), Sr. Nathan Notgrass (distance), Sr. Jordan Osborne (sprints, hurdles).
Top newcomers: Girls—Fr. Skylar Duffy (middle distance). Boys—Jr. Matthew Conniff (middle distance), So. Justin Polcha (distance).
Outlook: The middle distance and distance events look to be the Indians’ strength.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Sansberry Harvey
Last season: Boys third, girls sixth in district.
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Donovan Bastidas (sprints jumps), Sr. Diontre Cephas (sprints), Sr. Jahmeer Lassic (sprints), Sr. Chester Monroe (shot), Sr. James Sims (hurdles), Sr. Tivon Tllman (hurdles, jumps). Girls—Sr. Amiri Boddie (shot), Jr. Makayla Davis (sprints), Sr. Makayla Grant (sprints, jumps).
Top newcomers: Jr. Isaiah Blount, Fr. Tanner Brown (sprints), Fr. Camden Gray (pole vault, distance), Sr. JaQuan Clarke (hurdles, jumps). Girls—Fr. Jaidyn Ferguson (sprints, jumps), So. Christina Garrett (sprints), Fr. Paris Wiley (sprints, jumps), So. Serenity Brown (shot).
Outlook: The Cavaliers’ boys are deep and experienced, led by Bastidas, Monroe and Tillman. The girls have fewer numbers, but Boddie and Davis are consistent scorers.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Sylvia Williams
Last season: Girls fourth, boys fifth in district.
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Connor Adkins (distance), Sr. Avonte Redmond (sprints). Girls—Sr. Maya Cea-Levin (distance).
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Alexander Blair (middle distance, jumps), Fr. Nathan Carter (sprints), Jr. Andrew Nickens (shot). Girls—So. Alanna Spurell (jumps), So. Laila Kirksey (jumps), Sr. Savannah Aversa (shot).
Outlook: Several promising newcomers join a small nucleus of returning state qualifiers.
COURTLAND
Coach: J.C. Hall
Last season: Boys first in district and Region 4B. Girls second in district.
Top returners: Boys—Jr. Matt Spicer (sprints), Jr. Maurice Howard (sprints), Jr. Kyle Ernandes (distance), Jr. Ian Richardson (pole vault), Jr. Jackson Vollbrecht (shot), Jr. Dylan Scott (shot). Girls—Sr. Abigail Howes (hurdles, jumps), Jr. Briana London (sprints, hurdles), So. Makaiyla Baker (shot), Sr. Makaila Keyes (sprints), Jr. Lydia Spencer (sprints).
Top newcomers: Boys—Jr. Sean Wray (hurdles, jumps), Fr. Christian Reid (distance), Fr. Albert Scott (shot), So. Alieas Harriott (sprints), Girls—Fr. Lilly Wadas (sprints), Jr. Elle Slater (sprints).
Outlook: Returning 200-meter state outdoor champion Spicer and Baker, the state outdoor shot runner-up as a freshman, lead a team that’s seeking more district and regional success.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Raymond Gee
Last season: Girls first, boys second in district.
Top returners: Boys—Jr. Ashton King (hurdles), Jr. Dashaun Pressley (sprints), Jr. Elijah Akbar (middle distance), Jr. Elijah Harris (sprints), Sr. Joseph Karstetter (pole vault), Girls—Jr. Kelly Doherty (jumps), Sr. Tykia Cottoms (shot), So.. Kyla Gee (shot), Sr. Maddie Phillips (pole vault).
Top newcomers: Fr. Raphael Taylor (sprints).
Outlook: The Cyclone boys should be strong in the sprints and hurdles, while the girls have two contenders in the shot put.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Shamus Gordon
Top returners: Boys—Jr. Aidan Ryan (jumps), Ryan Curry (sprints), Deonte Curry (sprints). Girls—Jr. Ginnie Beringer (middle distance), Jr. Carrie Stinchcomb (middle distance), Addie Allen (sprints), Sanaa Jones (sprints), Bri Denson (sprints), Maddie Tierney (middle distance), Yasmin Dean (jumps, sprints).
Top newcomers: Boys—Trevor Gleason, Dimario Brooks, Giani Allen, Fr. Brian Dudley.
Outlook: Beringer won the state outdoor 800-meter title last spring and leads a strong girls team with outstanding relays. Ryan and the Currys will lead the boys team.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Paul Koepfinger
Last season: Boys fourth, girls third in district.
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Dylan Veazey (distance), Sr. Jason Healey (distance), Sr. Matt Rose (sprints, jumps), Jr. A.J. Dale (distance), Jr. Brady Wingeart (distance), Jr. Alex Dachos (distance). Christopher Stinson (hurdles), Mike Sisson (sprints), Oscar Vendetti (sprints), Cesar Medina (sprints). Girls—Jr. Kyla Brown, Jr. Ellie Veazey, Jr. Katie Ward, Jr. Chloe Prunczik, Jr. Delanie Williams, Sr, Stephanie Cooke, Sr. Jordan Hudson, Sr. Hannah Greenwood.
Top newcomers: Boys—So. Brady Bardine (distance), So. Graham Paterson (distance). Fr. Xavier Harrison (sprints), So. Gabe Alley (sprints). Girls—Fr. Madison Greiber (distance), Jr. Fay McElroy (sprints), Fr. Brianna Nance (sprints), Jr. Anna Akerman (sprints), Fr. Kamille Oliver (sprints).
Outlook: Distance is the boys’ team’s forte. The girls have good numbers but are short on experience.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Charles Sayers
Last season: Boys fifth, girls sixth in district.
Top returners: Boys—So. Jon Collins (sprints, jumps), Jr. Mckeirn Romasser (middle distance), Sr. Justin Light (jumps), Jr. Troy Moskowitz (shot), So. Min Lee (middle distance), So. Clay Waddy (distance), Jr. Brian Dean (sprints), Jr. Jackson Rusk (sprints, jumps). Girls—Sr. Samantha Tollefson (middle distance, jumps), So. Skylar Thomas (sprints, jumps), So. Ava Wangness (middle distance).
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Jin Lee (distance), So. Alip Nury (middle distance), Sr. Aaron Dupree (middle distance), Sr. Preston Johnson (sprints). Girls-So. Gabby Herring (sprints, jumps), So. Julianne Tate (middle distance).
Outlook: Reigning state high jump champion Limiah Coleman graduated, leaving a young team that has more than doubled in size since last season.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA
Coach: Jerry Cutright
Last season: Boys eighth, girls 12th in Class 4 state meet.
ORANGE
Coach: Larry Kilby
NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
CULPEPER
Coach: Mark Dennis
Last season: Girls first, boys second in Region 3B meet.
Top returners: Girls—Megan Heidebrecht (jumps, middle distance), Savannah Sprouse (middle distance), Sidnee Addo (sprints), Kaitlyn Snuffer (sprints). Boys—Tyler Houston (distance), Justin Aggrey (sprints), Andrew Rogers (middle distance), Osmond Reindorf-Martin.
Top newcomers: Girls—Fr. Isabella Hardaway (distance), Kasey Mize (sprints), Kylee Quinn (sprints, jumps). Boys—Cameron Lacy (sprints, jumps), Dominic Pancione (sprints, jumps).
Outlook: The girls bring back four state qualifiers and welcome Hardaway, the top runner on the cross country team as a freshman. Aggrey is a top sprinter on the boys’ team.
