A week after Bruno Alves became a state champion last winter, his hair started falling out in clumps.
Brooke Point’s senior 120-pounder suffers from Alopecia totalis, a skin disease that causes hair loss. For a while, he attempted to slow symptoms with medication but noticed that his reactions were similarly delayed.
So he shaved it all off.
“There were a lot of battles I had to fight with myself,” Alves said. “Wrestling has helped me look at the positive side of life.”
As he took the mat for Saturday’s Region 5D finals, Alves’ only remaining struggle was with an old nemesis, William Fleming’s Keyvar Townsend. The two have a history of violent bouts, complete with headbutts and headlong tosses into the scorer’s table.
“Me and coach have been talking about him all season, and we made sure we were prepared for him,” Alves said.
Sporting a minimalist look under his headgear, Alves earned a second-period pin to propel Brooke Point to yet another regional title.
A week after they essentially skipped the Commonwealth District tournament, the Black–Hawks (244) rode a strong showing in the championship finals to edge runner-up Mountain View (222.5). North Stafford finished third.
Besides Alves, Parker Trahan (113 pounds), Stephen Mainz (113), Chris Lee (126), Travis Harris (132), Justis Bell (138), and Brenden Olszta (160) recorded victories.
“They were anxious to get on the mat,” Brooke Point coach Travis Harris said. “They were really hungry to get on the mat.”
Mountain View senior Elijah White waited until the final 13 seconds of his 145-pound bout to land a decisive takedown against Patrick Henry’s Chauncey Wilson, a 2019 state finalist.
“I saw him look up at the clock, and I was like, ‘He’s tired,’” White said. “And I knew that he wanted to just coast into overtime, so I was like, ‘I gotta push the pace,’ and felt a shot, and I took it.”
The top four finishers in each weight class advance to next week’s Class 5 state tournament, which will be held at Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn on Friday and Saturday. The Black-Hawks and Wildcats will send 13 wrestlers apiece, with North Stafford qualifying 10.
As grateful as Alves and his teammates were to claim a trophy--and some momentum heading into next week--the real prize awaits.
“Honestly, this doesn’t mean anything,” Alves said. “What we want is that state title.”
Championship finals: 106—Parker Trahan (BP) md. Tony Nguyen (NS) 16–4; 113—Stephen Mainz (BP) md. Ethan Heitchew (MV) 8–0; 120—Bruno Alves (BP) p. Keyvar Townsend (WF) 2:54; 126—Chris Lee (BP) tf. George Schmitt (MV) 19–4; 132—Travis Harris (BP) p. Kyle Deguzman (NS) 2:55; 138—Justis Bell (BP) md. Colvin Chumley (NS) 16–6; 145—Elijah White (MV) d. Chauncey Wilson (PH) 3–1; 152—Brenden Olszta md. Hunter Huddleston (WF) 11–1; 160—Ryan Foutz (PH) d. Jose Jihad (BP) 5–1; 170—Ricardon Harrington (PH) d. Joel Garza (MV) 7–0; 182—Assem Chew (MV) p. Solomon Smith (WF) 3:53; 195—Brandon Hamilton (WF) p. Bryant Quaye (NS) 2:15; 220—Anttwone Washington (H) d. Stone Summers (MV) 7–5; 285-CJ VanBuren (NS) p. Jordan Tieng (MV) 2:30.
Third-place matches (locals only): 106—Nathan Sanders (MV) p. Thomas Komlev (H) 1:33; 113—Kielel Cook (PH) d. Damon Bailey (NS) 3–2; 120—Dalton Arce (MV) p. Nathan White (H) :36; 126—Ethan Lee (PH) p. Isaac Watkins (NS) 1:53; 132—John Ruhren (MV) md. Lal Lian (WF) 12–4; 138—Charles Hines (MV) d. Taeshaun Williams (WF) 10-8; 145—Jacob Henderson (WF) d. Charles Lang (NS) m. for.; 152—James Mooney (MV) p. Nolan Pittsenberger (A) 1:14; 160—Early Ivey (PH) p. Masuzyo Gbordzi 3:54; 170—Thomas Duckworth (BP) d. Godfred Ooto (NS) 8–5; 182—Remus Montalvo (BP) d. Blake Metcalfe (H) 8–6; 195—James Henry (MV) md. Eduardo Vargas (BP) 11–3; 220—Quintarius Floyd (BP) p. John–Paul Prusakowski (PH) 3:56; 285—Isaiah Smith (BP) p. Sam Mosely (H) 3:16.
