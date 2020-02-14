Eastern View leads the way after Friday’s Day 1 of the Region 4B wrestiling championships being held at Spotsylvania High School.
The Cyclones advanced 10 wrestlers to Saturday’s championship semifinal round as they hope to defend their championship from last year.
Saturday’s action begins at with consolation-round matches at 9:30 a.m., with subsequent consolation rounds to follow.
Championship semifinals are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., with championship finals scheduled for 5 p.m.
Team standings: 1. Eastern View 105.5, 2. Orange 75.5, 3. Powhatan 63, 4. Hanover 61, 5. Caroline 53, 6. King George 52, 7. Lee-Davis 50, 8. Spotsylvania 44.5, 9. Louisa 39.5, 10. Dinwiddie 31, 11. Courtland 21, t12. Huguenot 11, t12. Patrick Henry (Ashland) 11, 14. Chancellor 3, 15. Monacan 1.
LOCAL SEMIFINALISTS
106: Elizabeth Dosado (Ca), Jose Kincaid (Or), Jayden Richardson (KG); 113: Owen Greslick (Lo), Wyatt Mills (Or), Aidan McCarton (EV); 120: Moses Wilson (Sp), Etahn Turner (Or), Gabe Nesmith (KG), Ian Richey (Ct); 126: Zion Villines (Lo), Blake Sheads (EV), Blake Wilson (Or); 132: Johnny Laird (EV), Caputo Brett (KG); 138: Cameron Sheads (EV), Jacob Garrant (KG), KJ Taylor (Or), Seth Morcom (Sp); 145: James Dosado (Ca), David Steigler (Or), Daniel Taylor (EV); 152: Trevor Beale (Ca), Nick Nazarro (EV); 160: Drew Shurina (EV), Taylor Jenkins (Or), Shane Shirley (Ca); 170: Cris Reynoso (Ct), Griffin Smythers (EV); 182: Sonny Stewart (Sp), Dawson Sullivan (Ca); 195: Truth Wilson (Or), CJ Taylor (EV); 220: Chaz Keen (EV); 285: Kyle Orris (Sp).
