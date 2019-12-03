COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coach: Travis Harris
Last season: District, Region 5D and state champions.
Top returners: Sr. Bruno Alves, So. Chris Lee, Jr. Justice Bell.
Top newcomers: Fr. Parker Trahen, Fr. Remus Montaloo, So. Stephen Mainz.
Outlook: Led by a trio of seniors, the Black-Hawks are shooting for a fourth state title.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Dalton Henderson
Last season: Third in Region 6B
Top returners: So. Austin Pollard (113), Jr. Daniel Merida (132), Sr. Austin Long (120).
Outlook: The Eagles should be especially competitive in the lower weight classes. Pollard finished third in the state as a freshman.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Roger Rinker
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coach: Bud Black
Last season: Second in district
Top returners: Sr. Elijah White (145), Sr. Stone Summers (220), Sr. Joel Garza (170), Jr. Dalton Arce (120), Jr. Ethan Heitchew (113).
Top newcomers: So. John Ruhren.
Outlook: Four returning state medalists (White, Summers, Garza and Arce) give the Wildcats a strong nucleus.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Mick Letcher
Top returners: So. Damon Bailey (113), So. Ayden Montez (106), Jr. Kyle DeGuzman (126), Sr. Steven Fadur (182).
Top newcomers: Jr. Courtney VanBurn (285), So, Tony Nguyen (106).
Outlook: State champion Giuseppe Inserra graduated, but the Wolverines have four returning state qualifiers.
RIVERBEND
Coach: Mark Roberts
Last season: Region 6B champion
Top returners: Sr. Clay Rankin (126), Jr. Zac Ortega (132), Sr. Joey Ortega (152), Jr. Nate Taylor (145), Jr. Noah Taylor (138), So. Jackson Upperman (113).
Outlook: Five returning state qualifiers should make the Bears contenders. Rankin and Nate Taylor are defending regional champions.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Steven Swanton
Last season: Fourth in district
Top returners: Jr. James Dosaldo, Sr. Elizabeth Dosaldo, Jr. Pedro Melendez, Jr. Trenton Furrow, Sr. Dawson Sullivan.
Outlook: The Cavaliers lost no seniors to graduation and return four state qualifiers, including both Dosaldo siblings.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: David Kreider
Last season: Sixth in district
Top returners: Sr. Eddie Childs (285), So. Josiah Coleman (145), So. Dylan Mikalowsky (120).
Top newcomers: Sr. Mohammad Aimal (120), Fr. Tyler Harrell (132), Fr. J.P. Clark (145), So. Jay Colbert (152).
Outlook: A talented group of freshmen should help the Chargers’ rebuilding efforts.
COURTLAND
Coach: Ashtin Primus
Last season: Fifth in district
Top returners: Sr. Cris Reynoso (160), Jr. Qua Deberry (145), Jr. Paulo Pulido.
Top newcomers: Chance Picard, Tristen Picard, Ian Richey, Harris Naderi.
Outlook: Reynoso won the state title last year in his second season of competitive wrestling.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Eric Brown
Last season: District and Region 4B champion, state runner-up
Top returners: Sr. Dalton Werth (126), Sr. J.J. Laird (132), Sr. Drew Shurina (160), Sr. C.J. Taylor (182), Jr. Griffin Smithers, So. Cam Sheads (138), Jr. Daniel Taylor.
Outlook: Three returning state runners-up (Werth, Laird and Shurina) figure to give the Cyclones a shot at regaining the state title they won in 2018.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Jeff Kraiser
Last season: Second in district
Top returners: Sr. Mettres Murrill, Jr. Gabe Nemsith, So. David Norris, So. Jacob Garrant.
Top newcomers: Sr. Brett Caputo.
Outlook: State champion Ethan Indseth was one of seven graduated seniors. Murrill was sixth in the state last year.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: David Reck
Last season: Third in district
Top returners: Jr. Meyer Wilson (120), Jr. Hunter Carnes (132), Jr. Scott Marcom (138), Sr. Cole Waddy (152), Jr. Sonny Stevens (195), Sr. Logan Kern (220), Sr. Kyle Orris (285).
Top newcomers: Fr. Liam Waldquist. So. Edward Popple.
Outlook: Six 2019 state qualifiers return as the Knights move up to Class 4 competition.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA
Coach: Charles Elkins
Last season: Third in district
Top returners: Sr. Zion Villines (120), So. Owen Greslick (106).
Top newcomers: Fr. Gianpaolo Ciotota, Fr. Tanner Painting, Fr. Daniel Leale, Fr. Kasey Casazza, Fr. Alex Bradford.
ORANGE
Coach: Bryan Seal
Last season: First in district, third in Region 5D, ninth in state.
Top returners: Wyatt Mills, Blake Wilson, Cale Carr, David Steigler, Truth Wilson, Ray Pierce.
Top newcomers: Jose Kincaid, Ethan Turner, Stela Steigler, Bryant Chiles.
Outlook: Six 2019 state qualifiers return as the Hornets move down a classification to Class 4.
NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
CULPEPER
Coach: George Csontos
Last season: 5–9 in dual meets
Top returners: Sr. Trinity Berry (113), Jr. Riley Crossman (170), Sr. Ryan Davis (160), Sr. Joe Lombay (182), Jr. Bracken Hibbert (285).
Top newcomers: Fr. Jarrett Clark (106), Fr. A.J. Marshall (152).
Outlook: Berry is ranked third in the nation among girls in her weight class. She and Davis were 2019 state qualifiers.
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
WASHINGTON & LEE
Coach: Spencer Sadler
Top returners: Sr. Hazen Shryock (285), Sr. Richard Laney (160), Jr. Elijah Upson (170), Jr. Damo Henry (220).
Top newcomers: Sr. Zoran Jovanovic (160).
Outlook: The Eagles are young but could benefit from the arrival of Jovanovic, a foreign exchange student with seven years of judo.
