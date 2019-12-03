COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: Travis Harris

Last season: District, Region 5D and state champions.

Top returners: Sr. Bruno Alves, So. Chris Lee, Jr. Justice Bell.

Top newcomers: Fr. Parker Trahen, Fr. Remus Montaloo, So. Stephen Mainz.

Outlook: Led by a trio of seniors, the Black-Hawks are shooting for a fourth state title.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: Dalton Henderson

Last season: Third in Region 6B

Top returners: So. Austin Pollard (113), Jr. Daniel Merida (132), Sr. Austin Long (120).

Outlook: The Eagles should be especially competitive in the lower weight classes. Pollard finished third in the state as a freshman.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Roger Rinker

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Bud Black

Last season: Second in district

Top returners: Sr. Elijah White (145), Sr. Stone Summers (220), Sr. Joel Garza (170), Jr. Dalton Arce (120), Jr. Ethan Heitchew (113).

Top newcomers: So. John Ruhren.

Outlook: Four returning state medalists (White, Summers, Garza and Arce) give the Wildcats a strong nucleus.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Mick Letcher

Top returners: So. Damon Bailey (113), So. Ayden Montez (106), Jr. Kyle DeGuzman (126), Sr. Steven Fadur (182).

Top newcomers: Jr. Courtney VanBurn (285), So, Tony Nguyen (106).

Outlook: State champion Giuseppe Inserra graduated, but the Wolverines have four returning state qualifiers.

RIVERBEND

Coach: Mark Roberts

Last season: Region 6B champion

Top returners: Sr. Clay Rankin (126), Jr. Zac Ortega (132), Sr. Joey Ortega (152), Jr. Nate Taylor (145), Jr. Noah Taylor (138), So. Jackson Upperman (113).

Outlook: Five returning state qualifiers should make the Bears contenders. Rankin and Nate Taylor are defending regional champions.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Steven Swanton

Last season: Fourth in district

Top returners: Jr. James Dosaldo, Sr. Elizabeth Dosaldo, Jr. Pedro Melendez, Jr. Trenton Furrow, Sr. Dawson Sullivan.

Outlook: The Cavaliers lost no seniors to graduation and return four state qualifiers, including both Dosaldo siblings.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: David Kreider

Last season: Sixth in district

Top returners: Sr. Eddie Childs (285), So. Josiah Coleman (145), So. Dylan Mikalowsky (120).

Top newcomers: Sr. Mohammad Aimal (120), Fr. Tyler Harrell (132), Fr. J.P. Clark (145), So. Jay Colbert (152).

Outlook: A talented group of freshmen should help the Chargers’ rebuilding efforts.

COURTLAND

Coach: Ashtin Primus

Last season: Fifth in district

Top returners: Sr. Cris Reynoso (160), Jr. Qua Deberry (145), Jr. Paulo Pulido.

Top newcomers: Chance Picard, Tristen Picard, Ian Richey, Harris Naderi.

Outlook: Reynoso won the state title last year in his second season of competitive wrestling.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Eric Brown

Last season: District and Region 4B champion, state runner-up

Top returners: Sr. Dalton Werth (126), Sr. J.J. Laird (132), Sr. Drew Shurina (160), Sr. C.J. Taylor (182), Jr. Griffin Smithers, So. Cam Sheads (138), Jr. Daniel Taylor.

Outlook: Three returning state runners-up (Werth, Laird and Shurina) figure to give the Cyclones a shot at regaining the state title they won in 2018.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Jeff Kraiser

Last season: Second in district

Top returners: Sr. Mettres Murrill, Jr. Gabe Nemsith, So. David Norris, So. Jacob Garrant.

Top newcomers: Sr. Brett Caputo.

Outlook: State champion Ethan Indseth was one of seven graduated seniors. Murrill was sixth in the state last year.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: David Reck

Last season: Third in district

Top returners: Jr. Meyer Wilson (120), Jr. Hunter Carnes (132), Jr. Scott Marcom (138), Sr. Cole Waddy (152), Jr. Sonny Stevens (195), Sr. Logan Kern (220), Sr. Kyle Orris (285).

Top newcomers: Fr. Liam Waldquist. So. Edward Popple.

Outlook: Six 2019 state qualifiers return as the Knights move up to Class 4 competition.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

LOUISA

Coach: Charles Elkins

Last season: Third in district

Top returners: Sr. Zion Villines (120), So. Owen Greslick (106).

Top newcomers: Fr. Gianpaolo Ciotota, Fr. Tanner Painting, Fr. Daniel Leale, Fr. Kasey Casazza, Fr. Alex Bradford.

ORANGE

Coach: Bryan Seal

Last season: First in district, third in Region 5D, ninth in state.

Top returners: Wyatt Mills, Blake Wilson, Cale Carr, David Steigler, Truth Wilson, Ray Pierce.

Top newcomers: Jose Kincaid, Ethan Turner, Stela Steigler, Bryant Chiles.

Outlook: Six 2019 state qualifiers return as the Hornets move down a classification to Class 4.

NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT

CULPEPER

Coach: George Csontos

Last season: 5–9 in dual meets

Top returners: Sr. Trinity Berry (113), Jr. Riley Crossman (170), Sr. Ryan Davis (160), Sr. Joe Lombay (182), Jr. Bracken Hibbert (285).

Top newcomers: Fr. Jarrett Clark (106), Fr. A.J. Marshall (152).

Outlook: Berry is ranked third in the nation among girls in her weight class. She and Davis were 2019 state qualifiers.

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

WASHINGTON & LEE

Coach: Spencer Sadler

Top returners: Sr. Hazen Shryock (285), Sr. Richard Laney (160), Jr. Elijah Upson (170), Jr. Damo Henry (220).

Top newcomers: Sr. Zoran Jovanovic (160).

Outlook: The Eagles are young but could benefit from the arrival of Jovanovic, a foreign exchange student with seven years of judo.

