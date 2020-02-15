C.J. Taylor of Eastern View felt a buzz going through his head 31 seconds into his showdown match against Orange’s Truth Wilson in the 195-pound championship finals of Saturday’s Class 4 Region B wrestling tournament. Roughly 600 fans were on hand at Spotsylvania High School for the two-day event.
After a five-minute delay to shake off the cobwebs and to go through concussion protocol, Taylor quickly rebounded from a head injury to register a fall in 4 minutes, 26 seconds. With neither the Cyclones nor the Hornets having anyone in the final two matches, the six-point swing for Taylor’s clutch victory enabled the Cyclones to edge the Hornets for the team crown, 225.5–222.5.
“We won a lot of matches today. On paper, we probably should have lost, but our kids fought hard and gave everything they had,” said Orange coach Bryan Seal, whose squad competed at the Class 5 level last season. “We were three points shy of the team title, our ultimate goal. ... I think 4A is just as tough as 5A. Wrestling in Virginia is improving. So it’s very similar competition and I’m happy.
“We had three regional champions. I can’t remember the last time we had that,” added Seal, a two-time state champion in 2005–06 while competing for Orange. “Right now, we’re focusing on each individual kid and let them perform the best that they can [at states].”
Orange qualified eight wrestlers for next week’s state tournament being hosted by Tuscarora High School in Leesburg. Regional winners for the Hornets included Jose Kincaid at 106 pounds, K.J. Taylor at 138 and David Steigler at 145.
Eastern View felt considerable pressure after seeing its one-day lead of 25 points shrink to a single point going into the finals. The Cyclones had four wrestlers competing compared to the Hornets’ six.
“I was shaken up a little bit, but I had to fight through for the team,” said Eastern View’s Taylor, who competed in a lighter weight class earlier in the season against Orange. “I was under a little pressure, but I’m use to that. ... I want to thank our coaches for always pushing us in the room.”
“We kind of felt short in the semis more than we were expecting, but Orange is a tough team and they came to battle,” said Eastern View coach Eric Brown. “We were fortunate to come out the way we did. ... I was comfortable with our match-ups head-to-head. For once, other teams seemed to help us out [winning matches against Orange].”
Johnny Laird won one title for the Cyclones at 132 pounds and teammate Drew Shurina put Eastern View within striking distance with his second-period pin of Orange’s Taylor Jenkins at 160.
Spotsylvania County produced two winners: Courtland’s Cris Reynoso at 170 and Spotsylvania’s Kyle Orris at 285. Defending 145-pound champion James Desado of Caroline lost a heartbreaker in the finals, 5–4, to Orange’s Steigler. Desado’s older sister Elizabeth placed sixth in the 106-pound competition.
King George’s Gabe Nesmith won the 120-pound division.
Team standings: 1. Eastern View (EV) 225.5, 2. Orange (O) 222.5, 3. Powhatan (P) 179, 4. Lee-Davis (LD) 144.5, 5. Hanover (Ha) 126, 6. King George (KG) 125, 7. Caroline (Ca) 123. 8. Spotsylvania (S) 100.5, 9. Dinwiddie (D) 85, 10. Louisa (L) 78.5, 11. Courtland (Co) 74.5, 12. Patrick Henry (PH) 43, 13. Huguenot (Hu) 18. 14. Chancellor 10, 15. Monocan 3.
Championship finals: 106—Jose Kincaid (O) dec. Ryan MaGill (LD) 5–3; 113—Owen Greslick (L) dec. Wyatt Mills (O) 12–3; 120—Gabe Nesmith (KG) fall over Moses Wilson (S) 1:13; 126—Sean Hall (P) fall over Zion Villines (L) 2:54; 132—Johnny Laird (EV) dec. Will Gaugler (Ha) 3–1; 138—K.J. Taylor (O) fall over Jacob Garrant (KG) 3:11; 145—David Steigler (O) dec. James Dosado (Ca) 5–4; 152—Anthony Gaskin (P) dec. Nick Nazarro (EV) 5–0; 160—Drew Shurina (EV) fall over Taylor Jenkins (O) 3:02; 170—Cris Reynoso (Co) dec. Josh Epperly (Ha) 7–4; 182—Jovante’ Hobbs (D) dec. Elijah Hunter (Ha) 5–3; 195—C.J. Taylor (EV) fall over Truth Wilson (O) 4:26; 220—Andy Aldridge (LD) technical fall over Aden Halsey (Ha) 6:00; 285—Kyle Orris (S) fall over Simon Siler (Ha) 1:27.
Local consolation finals: 106—Jayden Richardson (KG) dec. Dylan Coward (P) 7–1; Jackob Koenig (LD) fall over Aidan McCarton (EV) 3:53; 120—Ethan Turner (O) fall over Ian Richey (Ct) 2:00; 126—Blake Sheads (EV) dec. Blake Wilson (O) 8–3; Caputo Brett (KG) fall over Gavin Timmons (P) 2:46; 138—Cameron Sheads (EV) dec. Justin Morgan (PH) 8–6; 145—Daniel Taylor (EV) dec. Robert Sadler (LD) 11–4; 152—Oscar Cunningham (D) dec. Trevor Beale (Ca) 11–5; 160—Shane Shirley (Ca) fall over Isaiah Knight (Hu) 4:50; 170—Griffin Smythers (EV) fall over Grant Sulser 0:00; 182—Dawson Sullivan (Ca) fall over Hayden Fitzsimmons (P) 2:17; 220—Chaz ‘Mikey’ Keen (EV) technical fall over Micah Holt (P) 3:00.
